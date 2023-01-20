Advanced search
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
01:39:47 2023-01-20
66.47 USD   +0.03%
Southern Company announces quarterly dividend
PR
09:45aDOE - Louisville Gas and Electric/Kentucky Utilities
AQ
Southern Company fourth-quarter earnings to be released February 16
PR
Southern Company announces quarterly dividend

01/20/2023 | 01:16pm EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 68 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable March 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 21, 2023.

Every quarter, Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter for more than 70 consecutive years.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network, and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience, and sustainability, we are taking action to meet our customers' and communities' needs while advancing our commitment to net zero emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-301727103.html

SOURCE Southern Company


© PRNewswire 2023
