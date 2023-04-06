Advanced search
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38:49 2023-04-06 am EDT
71.91 USD   +0.57%
11:01aSouthern Company first-quarter earnings to be released April 27
PR
04/04Georgia Natural Gas® and Lenox Square Host Annual Earth Day Electronics Recycling Event
PR
04/01Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear units take significant steps toward operations
PR
Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released April 27

04/06/2023 | 11:01am EDT
ATLANTA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company plans to release its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 by 7:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Chairman and CEO Thomas A. Fanning, President Christopher C. Womack and CFO Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings during a conference call for financial analysts at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27th.

Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx by clicking on the appropriate audio link. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-first-quarter-earnings-to-be-released-april-27-301791861.html

SOURCE Southern Company


© PRNewswire 2023
