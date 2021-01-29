Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southern Company    SO

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southern Company : fourth-quarter and full-year earnings to be released Feb. 18

01/29/2021 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company plans to release its earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 by 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Chairman, president and CEO Thomas A. Fanning and CFO Andrew W. Evans will discuss earnings during a conference call for financial analysts at 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 18th.

Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call at http://investor.southerncompany.com/webcasts by clicking on the appropriate audio link. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-to-be-released-feb-18-301218273.html

SOURCE Southern Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SOUTHERN COMPANY
02:31pSOUTHERN COMPANY : fourth-quarter and full-year earnings to be released Feb. 18
PR
01/28SO INVESTOR ALERT : Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Southern Co (N..
PR
01/28SOUTHERN COMPANY : earns perfect score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 202..
PR
01/25GEORGIA POWER : 's Vogtle Unit 4 begins Integrated Flush
PR
01/21SOUTHERN : Evercore ISI Downgrades Southern Co. to Underperform From In-Line
MT
01/21PACCAR, UNITED, TRAVELERS : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/20SOUTHERN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Southern Company PT to $56 From $57, Maintains..
MT
01/19SOUTHERN : BofA Securities Upgrades Southern Company to Buy from Neutral, Lifts ..
MT
01/15SOUTHERN COMPANY : announces quarterly dividend
PR
01/15SOUTHERN : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Southern Company's Price Target to $54 from $59..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ