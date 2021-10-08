Log in
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
Southern Company : third-quarter earnings to be released Nov. 4

10/08/2021 | 11:31am EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company plans to release its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 by 7:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Chairman, president and CEO Thomas A. Fanning and CFO Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings during a conference call for financial analysts at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Nov. 4th.

Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx by clicking on the appropriate audio link. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-third-quarter-earnings-to-be-released-nov-4-301396060.html

SOURCE Southern Company


