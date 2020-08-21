Southern : Jill Campbell named to Georgia Power Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has elected Jill Campbell to the company's board of directors, effective August 19, 2020. Campbell is the executive vice president and chief people and operations officer for Cox Enterprises.

Cox Enterprises, including its two major subsidiaries - Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, is a global communications, automotive and media company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. As executive vice president and chief people and operations officer of a company with more than 55,000 employees, Campbell manages and directs the aviation, facilities, family office, people solutions, real estate, and security and corporate affairs departments.

"Jill has played a significant role in growing Cox Enterprises' competitive strategies to enhance marketplace execution and serve the company's residential and commercial customers," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "Her wealth of corporate strategy, communication and leadership experience will provide valuable perspectives for our company as we work to build a sustainable energy future for our customers and state. We welcome her to the Georgia Power board of directors."

Campbell joined Cox in 1982 and held various positions throughout the country in operations and management before being named to her current role. Previously, she served as executive vice president and chief operations officer of Cox Communications, where she oversaw the company's day-to-day operations.

Campbell is a graduate of the University of Nevada - Las Vegas and has an MBA from Oklahoma City University.

As an active member in the community, Campbell has served as a board member for several nonprofit organizations, including United Way, Boys & Girls Club of America, YMCA, Woodruff Arts Center and Girl Talk, an organization that provides peer-to-peer mentoring to girls and young women. Currently, she is a board member for the Atlanta History Center and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

