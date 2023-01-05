Southern Names Womack to Succeed Fanning as President, CEO

By Colin Kellaher

Southern Co. on Thursday said it has designated Chris Womack to succeed Thomas Fanning as president and chief executive of the utility holding company.

The Atlanta company said Mr. Womack, who currently serves as chairman, president and CEO of its Georgia Power unit, will become president of Southern on March 31, and CEO following the conclusion of its 2023 annual shareholder meeting.

Southern said Mr. Womack, 64 years old, will also join the board of directors on March 31, expanding its size to 14 members.

The company said Mr. Fanning, 65, who has been chairman, president and CEO since 2010, will assume the role of executive chairman.

