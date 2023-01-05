Advanced search
    SO   US8425871071

SOUTHERN COMPANY

(SO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-04 pm EST
72.51 USD   +0.85%
07:39aSouthern Names Womack to Succeed Fanning as President, CEO
DJ
07:25aGeorgia Natural Gas (GNG) Foundation Teams Up With HouseProud Atlanta for the Holidays
AQ
07:19aSouthern Co names insider Chris Womack as CEO
RE
Southern Names Womack to Succeed Fanning as President, CEO

01/05/2023 | 07:39am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Southern Co. on Thursday said it has designated Chris Womack to succeed Thomas Fanning as president and chief executive of the utility holding company.

The Atlanta company said Mr. Womack, who currently serves as chairman, president and CEO of its Georgia Power unit, will become president of Southern on March 31, and CEO following the conclusion of its 2023 annual shareholder meeting.

Southern said Mr. Womack, 64 years old, will also join the board of directors on March 31, expanding its size to 14 members.

The company said Mr. Fanning, 65, who has been chairman, president and CEO since 2010, will assume the role of executive chairman.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0739ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 092 M - -
Net income 2022 3 844 M - -
Net Debt 2022 55 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 78 867 M 78 867 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 27 164
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Fanning Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robin B. Boren President
Daniel S. Tucker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin Bernard Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark Berry Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.54%78 867
NEXTERA ENERGY1.06%167 895
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.69%80 710
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.65%73 869
ENEL S.P.A.9.09%59 126
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.69%52 671