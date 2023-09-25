By Stephen Nakrosis

Southern Power on Monday said it acquired a 150MW facility in the U.S. state of Wyoming, the company's 30th solar project.

The South Cheyenne Solar Facility was acquired from Qcells USA, the project's developer. Qcells will also provide engineering, procurement and construction of the project, which is expected to achieve commercial operation in the first quarter of next year.

The facility is Southern's first in Wyoming. Once operational, electricity and associated renewable energy credits from the facility will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement, the company said.

