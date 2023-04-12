Advanced search
10:36aSteven Ewing named to Georgia Power Board of Directors
PR
09:10aAtlanta Gas Light Foundation partners with Atlanta Technical College, Gwinnett Technical College to expand workforce development initiatives
AQ
04/11Insider Sell: Southern
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steven Ewing named to Georgia Power Board of Directors

04/12/2023 | 10:36am EDT
ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that it has elected Steven R. Ewing to the company's board of directors. Ewing is owner, president and CEO of the Wade Ford Franchise in Smyrna, Georgia. Wade Ford is the oldest metro-Atlanta Ford dealer, serving customers from across the Southeast since 1933, and one of the largest Black-owned Ford dealerships in the country.

Ewing has owned and operated successful auto dealerships representing multiple domestic and international brands in Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania during his career spanning more than 30 years. He purchased Wade Ford in 2002 and has since expanded its operations to offer exceptional customer service and new, pre-owned and fleet vehicles across three properties on South Cobb Drive in the metro-Atlanta area.

"Steven is an entrepreneurial and service-focused leader, who truly understands and embraces the positive impact that locally owned businesses have on the surrounding community," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "At Georgia Power, we put our customers at the center of everything we do, while also working to fulfill our longstanding commitment to being A Citizen Wherever We Serve. Steven clearly shares these values, as well as unique expertise in the emerging e-mobility space that continues to evolve and grow across Georgia. We welcome him to the Georgia Power board of directors." 

In addition to providing local jobs and supporting the community through successful dealership operations, Ewing is passionate about public service and giving back wherever he does business. He has received the Public Service Award from the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and is actively involved across multiple local organizations such as Cascade Community Services, Hope thru Soap, the Atlanta Mission, as well as education-focused organizations such as the Riverwood High School Foundation, and the athletics programs for Campbell High School and South Cobb High School.

Ewing is a graduate of Delaware State University. He has been recognized as a Top 100 Ford Dealer in the United States, among other honors from Ford; is a board member of the Southeast Ford Dealer Advertising Association; a member as well as Past President and Chairman of FMMDA; and a member of Ford Motor Company's Marketing Dealer Advisory Board.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-ewing-named-to-georgia-power-board-of-directors-301795708.html

SOURCE Georgia Power


© PRNewswire 2023
