Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated into sectors whose business models are considered evergreen and insulated from the impact of geopolitical turmoil.

Southern Co. Chief Executive Tom Fanning said the company will take an additional three to six months to bring new units at the Vogtle nuclear-power plant into service because it discovered incomplete and missing inspection records.

02-17-22 1734ET