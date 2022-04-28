Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Southern Concrete Pile Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCP   TH0240010Z02

SOUTHERN CONCRETE PILE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Concrete Pile Public : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:32:45
Headline
Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes
Symbol
SCP
Source
SCP
Full Detailed News 
                Form for Reporting share repurchases

Subject                                  : Reporting Share Repurchase form for 
financial management purposes
Report date                              : 28-Apr-2022
Procedure used for share repurchase      : Buy on the Exchange
Last date for repurchasing shares        : 01-Jun-2022
Share repurchase plan
Date of Board resolution                 : 17-Nov-2021
Total number of shares to be repurchased : 21,000,000
 (shares)
Total shares to be repurchased as % of   : 7.00
paid-up shares
1. Results of share repurchase
Date of repurchase                       : 28-Apr-2022
Number of shares repurchased (shares)    : 151,800
Repurchase or highest price (THB per     : 5.75
share)
Lowest price (THB per share)             : 5.70
Total paid (THB)                         : 871,361.44
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased
Cumulative number of shares repurchased  : 5,972,300
until present date (including from item 
1.)(shares)
Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up : 1.99
 shares
Total value of shares repurchased (THB)  : 35,182,369.79

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and 
complete in all respects

                         Signature _________________
                                     ( Ms. Arunee Nganthavee )
                                       Managing Director
                                 Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

______________________________________________________________________


This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Southern Concrete Pile pcl published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
