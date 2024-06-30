Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The Company is engaged in the production of copper, molybdenum, silver, and zinc. The Companyâs mining, smelting and refining facilities are located in Peru and Mexico and conducts exploration activities in those countries and in Argentina, Chile and Ecuador. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, Mexican open-pit operations and Mexican underground mining operations. Its Peruvian operations include the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and smelting and refining plants, including a precious metals plant, industrial railroad and port facilities. Its Mexican open-pit operations include the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, including a precious metals plant and a copper rod plant and support facilities that service both mines. Its Mexican underground mining operations include five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold, and a zinc refinery.