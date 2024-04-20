INVESTOR RELATIONS (602)264-1375

SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION ("SCC")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

April 19, 2024 - Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE and LSE: SCCO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly stock dividend of 0.0104 shares of common stock per share of common stock, payable on May 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 08, 2024.

In lieu of fractional shares, cash will be distributed to each shareholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fractional share, based on a share price of $115.13, which is the average of the high and low share price on April 18, 2024.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action to receive the stock dividend. After the payment date, shareholders' book entry accounts will be credited with the additional shares that represent the stock dividend. When shares are held in a brokerage account in the name of a broker, the additional shares will be distributed to the broker on the shareholder's behalf. The stock dividend is administered by Computershare, the company's transfer agent.

