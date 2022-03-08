Log in
    SCCO   US84265V1052

SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION

(SCCO)
  Report
Southern Copper : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

03/08/2022 | 05:20pm EST
SEC Technical Report Summary

Mineral Resources

San Martín

Zacatecas, México

Effective Date: December 31, 2021

Report Date: February 25, 2022

Report Prepared for

Southern Copper Corporation

1440 East Missouri Avenue

Suite 160

Phoenix, Arizona 85014

Report Prepared by

SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.

1125 Seventeenth Street, Suite 600

Denver, CO 80202

SRK Project Number: 569000.020-USPR00783

Firmado Digitalmente por:

ALVARO BURGA VELASCO

Fecha: 08/03/2022 05:01:27 p.m.

SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.

SEC Technical Report Summary - San Martín

List of Tables

Table 1-1: San Martín Summary Mineral Resources at End of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 - SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.(1).........................................................................................................................4

Table 2-1: Site Visits...........................................................................................................................................

7

Table 3-1: Land Tenure at San Martín ...............................................................................................................

9

Table 5-1: Production Table Summary - San Martín 2002 - 2020...................................................................

22

Table 7-1: Comparison of Planned vs Real Tonnages and Grades for 2020 and 2021 ..................................

46

Table 7-2: Summary of RMR Values Determined Using Bieniawski's Method ................................................

60

Table 7-3: Summary of Hoek-Brown Parameters Determined from Mapping..................................................

61

Table 7-4: Summary of Point Load Strengths by Rock Type ...........................................................................

61

Table 7-5: Summary of Intact Rock Strength Parameters from Laboratory Testing Program .........................

61

Table 7-6: Comparison of Uniaxial Compressive Strength Test Results .........................................................

61

Table 8-1: Specific Gravity Measurements (2021) ...........................................................................................

64

Table 8-2: Detection Limits - Methods GE-ICP14B .........................................................................................

67

Table 9-1: Validation Rock Samples from Underground Workings..................................................................

76

Table 9-2: Results of the Validation Core Samples (Pulps) and the Original Data - Exploration Drilling ........

77

Table 10-1: Metallurgical Performance 2002 - 2020 ........................................................................................

81

Table 10-2: Metallurgical Performance 2020 to 2021 ......................................................................................

83

SanMartin_SEC_Report_569000-020-USPR000783_Rev05.docx

February 2022

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Southern Copper Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
