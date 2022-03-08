|
SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.
SEC Technical Report Summary - San Martín
Page iii
5.1
Previous Operations..........................................................................................................................
21
5.2
Exploration and Development of Previous Owners or Operators.....................................................
24
6 Geological Setting, Mineralization, and Deposit .....................................................
25
6.1
Regional, Local and Property Geology .............................................................................................
25
Regional Geology..................................................................................................................
25
|
Local Geology .......................................................................................................................
27
Property Geology ..................................................................................................................
30
6.2
Mineralization ....................................................................................................................................
35
Mineralization and alteration .................................................................................................
35
Structural Controls on Mineralization ....................................................................................
36
6.3
Mineral Deposit .................................................................................................................................
38
7 Exploration .................................................................................................................
40
7.1
Exploration Work (Other Than Drilling) .............................................................................................
40
Procedures and Parameters Relating to the Surveys and Investigations.............................
40
Sampling Methods and Sample Quality ................................................................................
42
Information About the Area Covered.....................................................................................
45
Significant Results and Interpretation ...................................................................................
45
7.2
Exploration Drilling ............................................................................................................................
46
Drilling Type and Extent ........................................................................................................
46
Drilling, Sampling, or Recovery Factors................................................................................
48
Drilling Results and Interpretation .........................................................................................
54
7.3
Hydrogeology ....................................................................................................................................
57
7.4
Geotechnical Data, Testing and Analysis .........................................................................................
57
7.5
Property Plan View............................................................................................................................
62
7.6
Exploration Target.............................................................................................................................
62
8 Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security ............................................................
63
8.1
Sample Preparation Methods and Quality Control Measures ..........................................................
63
8.2
Sample Preparation, Assaying and Analytical Procedures...............................................................
63
Density Analysis ....................................................................................................................
63
Sample Preparation - Internal Laboratory ............................................................................
64
Chemical Analysis - Internal Laboratory...............................................................................
66
Sample Preparation - SGS Lab............................................................................................
66
Chemical Analysis - SGS Lab ...............................................................................................
66
8.3
Quality Control Procedures/Quality Assurance ................................................................................
67
Security Measures - Chain of Custody.................................................................................
67
Mine Geology Department ....................................................................................................
68
Exploration Department.........................................................................................................
68