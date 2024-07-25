Southern Copper Corp (2Q24 Earnings) July 22, 2024 Corporate Speakers: Raul Jacob; Southern Copper Corporation; Vice President, Finance, Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer Participants: Carlos de Alba; Morgan Stanley; Analyst

Good morning. And welcome to Southern Copper Corporation's Second Quarter and Six Months 2024 Results Conference Call. With us this morning, we have Southern Copper Corporation's, Mr. Raul Jacob, Vice President, Finance, Treasurer and CFO, who will discuss the results of the company for the second quarter and six months 2024, as well as answer any questions that you may have. The information discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's results and prospects, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. And the company cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Southern Copper Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All results are expressed in full U.S. GAAP. Now I will pass the call on to Mr. Raul Jacob.

Raul Jacob^ Thank you very much, Carmen. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Southern Copper's Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At today's conference, I'm joined by Mr. Oscar Gonzalez Rocha, CEO of Southern Copper and Board member; as well as Mr. Leonardo Contreras, who is also a Board member. In today's call we will begin with an update on our view of the copper markets and then review Southern Copper's key results related to production, sales, operating cost, financial results, expansion projects and ESG. After this, we will open the session for questions. Now let us focus on the copper market. The London Metal Exchange copper price increased 15% from an average of $3.85 per pound in the second quarter of 2023, up to $4.42 this quarter. Based on the production cuts announced by several producers and other information to date, we're expecting a market deficit of about 217,000 tons of copper for 2024. At this point in time, we estimate that the copper supply will increase slightly by 0.6%. That's about 0.5 of a percentage point. Looking at the demand, even though we see weak China demand mainly from its real estate market, a resilient U.S. economy and new demand from decarbonization technologies as well as artificial intelligence are supporting copper demand and price. Now let's look at Southern Copper's production for the past quarter. Copper represented 76% of our sales in the second quarter of this year. Copper production registered an increase of 6.6% in the second quarter in quarter-on-quarter terms to stand at 242,474 tons. Our quarterly results reflect a 15% increase in production in Peru. And this improvement was driven by growth at the Toquepala mine, which increased its production by 21%, which was boosted by higher ore grades. Production at our Mexican operations increased by 0.7% in quarter-to-quarter terms, mainly due to higher production at our La Caridad mine, partially offset by a decrease in the production at Buenavista and IMMSA. For 2024, we expect to produce 963,000 of copper, an increase of 6% over 2023 final print. This growth will be fueled by recovery at our SX-EW facilities at Buenavista and by the copper production of our new Buenavista zinc concentrator, which is operating at full capacity.

Molybdenum represented 12% of the company's sales value in the second quarter of this year and is currently our first byproduct. Molybdenum prices averaged $21.69 per pound in the quarter, compared to $20.87 per pound in the second quarter of last year. This represents an increase of 4%. Molybdenum production increased by 21% in the second quarter compared to the same period of last year. This was mainly driven by higher production at the Peruvian operations and the Buenavista mine due to higher ore grades. These results were partially offset by lower production at La Caridad mine. In 2024, we expect to produce 27,400 tons of molybdenum, which represents an increase of 2% over our 2023 production level. Silver represented 5% of our sales value in the second quarter of this year, with an average price of $28.84 per ounce in the quarter, which reflected an increase of 19% versus the 2023 second quarter price. Silver is currently our second by-product. Mined silver production increased 8% in the second quarter of 2024 versus the same period of 2023, with the sole exception of IMMSA, production rose at all our operations. Refined silver production increased by 28% quarter-over-quarter, which was mainly driven by growth in our La Caridad and Ilo refineries. In 2024, we expect to produce 20.6 million ounces of silver, an increase of 12% compared to 2023. Zinc represented 4% of our sales value in the second quarter of this year, with an average price of $1.29 per pound in the quarter, which represents a 12% increase in price compared to the second quarter of last year. Zinc mine production increased 71% quarter- on-quarter and totaled 29,419 tons. Growth was driven primarily by the 13,653 tons produced at the new Buenavista zinc concentrator and by an increase in production at the Charcas mine. Refined zinc production increased 6% in the second quarter of 2024 vis-a- vis the second quarter of last year. For this year, we expect to produce 121,800 tons of zinc, which represents an increase of 86% over our 2023 production level. So we are increasing our expected production for zinc in 86% this year. This growth will be driven by production at our Buenavista zinc concentrator that will add 55,400 tons, which has ramped up better than planned. For 2025 and on, we expect to produce 178,000 tons of zinc per year. Financial results. For the second quarter of this year, net sales were $3,118 million, which represented growth of 36% with regard to the second quarter of the past year.

Expansion was primarily fueled by an increase in sales volumes of copper, which grew 5.5%, molybdenum by 21% increase, silver 32% increase and zinc 78% increase in sales volumes. Also, we had an increase in metal prices for all of our products. Our total operating cost and expenses increased $111 million or 8% when compared to the second quarter of last year. The main cost increments have been in workers' participation, repair materials, contractors and operating materials, sales expenses, diesel and fuel, freight and insurance, purchased copper and other factors. These cost increments were partially offset by a decrease in the energy cost and in exchange rate variance. In the first half of the year, we saw unitary cost reductions for several materials and services, such as grinding media, steel, explosives, tires and power cost. These savings, however, has been somewhat offset by higher costs associated with growth in production and sales volume and by an increase in maintenance and contractors expenditures, which we are closely monitoring and controlling. Looking at our EBITDA. The second quarter of this year, adjusted EBITDA was $1,797 million, which represented an increase of 61% with regard to the $1,116 million registered in the same period of 2023, the second quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of this year stood at 58% versus 49% in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA in the six months of 2024, was 3,215 million. This is 20% higher than what we had at the six months of last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half of the year stood at 56% versus 53% in the same period of 2023. Cash cost. Southern Copper operating cash cost including the benefit of byproduct credits was $0.76 per pound in the second quarter of 2024. This cash cost was $0.31 lower than the cash cost of $1.07 that we had for the first quarter of 2024. This is a 29% reduction in cash cost. Before byproduct credits, the operating cash cost was $2.15 per pound this past quarter. This is $0.04 higher than the value that we had for the first quarter of 2024. This 2% increase in the operating cash cost before byproduct credits reflect an increase in cost per pound from production cost, administrative expenses and lower premium in refined copper. These higher costs were partially offset by lower treatment and refining charges. Regarding by-products, we had a total credit of $716 million or $1.40 per pound in the second quarter of this year. These figures represent a 34% increase in byproducts when compared with the credit of $532 million or $1.04 that we had in the first quarter of this year. Total credits have increased for molybdenum, zinc and silver, and decreased somehow for sulfuric acid.

The second quarter of 2024 net income was $950 million, which represents a 74% increase with regard to the $548 million registered in the second quarter of last year. The net income margin in the second quarter stood at 31% versus 24% in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by a 36% increase in sales, which was partially offset by higher operating costs related to sales volumes, G&A and exploration expenses. On a year-on-year basis, net income was 24% higher than in 2023 for similar reasons. Cash from operations. Cash flow from operating activities in the six months of this year was $1,622 million, which represents a decrease of 18% compared to the $1,982 million posted in the six months of 2023. Cash flow in the first half of this year was affected by a significant increase in working capital of $511 million, which was mainly driven by an increase in accounts receivable at our Mexican operations. For capital investments, our current capital investment program exceeds $15 billion, and it includes investments in the Tia Maria, Los Chancas and Michiquillay projects in Peru and in the Buenavista Zinc, El Pilar and El Arco projects in Mexico. This capital forecast includes several infrastructure investments, including key investments to bolster the competitiveness of the El Arco project. In the second quarter of this year, we spent $332 million on capital investments, which reflected a 31% increase over the figure reported in the second quarter of 2023, and represents 36% of net income this quarter. In the first half of the year, we spent $546 million on capital investments, which represent 33% of net income and reflects the impact of an 11% increase in capital expenses year- on-year. Since there is a description of our main capital projects in Southern Copper's press release, I'm going to focus on updating new developments for each. This past quarter, we completed ramp-up at the Buenavista Zinc concentrator, which graduated from project to operating unit status. The zinc concentrator is operating according to our expectations, producing 23,300 tons of zinc and 5,500 tons of copper to date. Our projections indicate that we will comply with the 2024 plan of producing 55,400 tons this year. And we expect this facility to generate an average of 90,200 tons of zinc and 20,000 tons of copper per year in the next five years. For the Peruvian projects, we have the Tia Maria project, which is a greenfield project located in the Arequipa region, in Peru.

This project will use state-of-the-artSX-EW technology with the highest international environmental standards to produce 120,000 tons of SX-EW copper cathodes per year. Southern Copper has consistently promoted the welfare of the population of the Islay province and the Arequipa region. As part of these efforts, we have implemented successful social programs in education, health care and productive development to improve the quality of life in the region. As of July 1 of this year, the company has restarted activities at the Tia Maria project, which reflects advances on the social and political fronts in the province of Islay, the Arequipa region and at the national level. We reiterate our view that Tia Maria will generate significant economic and social opportunities for the Islay province and the Arequipa region. In 2024, the company will, among other scheduled activities, install a live fence as well as 1,000 fog catchers. Southern Copper will also roll out earth-moving work this year. All these activities will generate 270 direct jobs in 2024 for the local population. In 2025, we expect to begin mine construction, which will generate 1,100 direct jobs over the year. To the fullest extent possible, we intend to fill the 9,000 jobs that we expect to generate during Tia Maria's construction with workers from the Islay province. When we start operations in 2027, the project will generate 600 direct jobs and an estimate of 4,800 indirect jobs. Our social programs in Islay totaled $6.3 million in the last two years. Our current programs promote a reduction in the cost of agricultural production by improving productivity with cutting-edge technology. Additionally, we are working to provide Internet access to 4,600 school students. On top of this, we are committed to developing health facilities, high-performance schools, research centers and roads in the Arequipa region via the work for taxes mechanism. Tia Maria will generate significant revenues for the Arequipa region from day one of its operation. At current copper prices, we expect to export $17,500 million and contribute with $3,400 million in taxes and royalties during the first 20 years of operation. The company is currently reviewing its historical capital budget for Tia Maria of $1.4 billion.

We will update this budget by year-end. For Los Chancas project located in the Apurimac region in Peru, the company continues to coordinate efforts with the Peruvian authorities to eradicate illegal mining activity. Once this process is completed, we will resume the environmental impact assessment and initiate hydrogeological as well as geotechnical studies. We also will conduct a diamond drilling campaign for 40,000 meters to gather additional information on the characteristics of the Los Chancas deposit. For the Michiquillay project in the Cajamarca region of Peru, as of June 30 of this year, total advancement on the exploration project stood at 30%. We drilled 104,000 meters on a total program of 148,000 meters and obtained 33,991 core samples for chemical analysis. Diamond drilling is underway, which will provide data for cross-section interpretation, geological modeling and resource evaluation. This month, we will begin hydrogeological studies and in August geotechnical studies will commence. We will also assess the results of metallurgical testing at the deposit in August. For environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG practices, we are glad to report that on August 1 of this year, the company will begin receiving Eolic energy from the Fenicias wind park, which is operated by Grupo Mexico Infraestructura. This will reduce our CO2 emission by approximately 250,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to 7% of Southern Copper's carbon footprint. Southern Copper recently published its sustainability development report, significantly improving the granularity and specificity of information regarding our performance, commitment and efforts in environmental, social and government areas. Our Buenavista mine in Sonora, Mexico has received the copper mark, the zinc mark and the molybdenum mark certifications for responsible production following a third-party independent evaluation of our performance in environmental, social and governance matters, including on this, human rights. Consequently, all open pit copper, zinc and molybdenum production from our Mexican operations is currently certified by mark standards. For education, our IMPULSA program seeks to provide our workers in Mexico with opportunities to qualify for certification of attaining of primary and secondary education and bachelor degrees. From 2022 to date, more than 970 people have participated in this program and 430 have graduated.

At present, there are 540 workers actively participating in IMPULSA. For human development, the sports adviser and coach of the Sonora Operations swimming team, Jorge Iga, qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after breaking the Mexican record for the 100-meter free style. Thanks to Mr. Iga support in 2024, 17 students from our academies participated in six top-level competitions. Dividend announcement. Regarding dividends, as you know it is the company policy to review our cash position, expected cash flow generation from operations, capital investment plans and other financial needs at each Board meeting to determine the appropriate quarterly dividend. Accordingly, on July 18 of this year, Southern Copper Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock and a stock dividend of 0.0056 shares of common stock per share. This is payable on August 26, of this year 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024. Ladies and gentlemen, with these comments, we end our presentation today. Thank you very much for joining us. Now we would like to open the forum for questions. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS Operator^ (Operator Instructions) One moment for our first question, please. And it comes from the line of Carlos De Alba with Morgan Stanley. Carlos de Alba^ Raul, just on Tia Maria, I would like to understand the rationale behind the new environmental approval that the company is doing or trying to get from the government that would be in relation to a dam that will supply water and not pursue the original desalination plant plus pumping station and pipeline. Given the less than positive history of the project, why would the company introduce this new uncertainty, which, honestly, in my opinion, it's just going to complicate matters for the company. Potentially, but I want to clarify with you, this is because the CapEx will be lower and or the OpEx will be lower? Can you talk about like the magnitude, if I'm correct, the magnitude of the return on investment that the company would get with a dam as opposed to a desalination plant? Or how much is the CapEx for the desalination, the pumping station and the pipeline relative to the construction of dam? And what is the difference in the OpEx going forward within the two projects? Raul Jacob^ Okay. Thank you very much for your question, Carlos.

At this point, we are maintaining our approved project, which considers the desal plant. This is what we're developing right now. If there is a possibility later on in time of including a dam to get the water that the project requires, we will consider that. But at this point, we are following our current desal plan for the project. Regarding the costs, we're currently looking at all the CapEx -- as you know we have been reporting a capital expense of about $1.4 billion for the project, but we are currently revising it because we want to add some facilities that were not considered in the first project. And we have obviously -- we need to accommodate some inflation cost in the project total CapEx. For new facilities, I mean a new road that will connect the project to the coast of Islay. Not passing through the Tambo Valley. That will remove one of the concerns that the farmers of Islay or the valley have about the trucks and all the materials that will move on for the project construction that will disturb the valley's environment. So, for avoiding that, we're considering building a new road, it's a 20-kilometer road, roughly speaking. And some other changes since the project was approved in 2014, we have seen some technological advances that we want to include in the capital budget as well. So, as we indicated in the press release, we are expecting to announce this by year-end at the most. That's the current status. Carlos de Alba^ Just one clarification. So you will build a road, not a railway, right? Raul Jacob^ No, both things. The railroad will be for moving up the sulfuric acid and materials that we need to operate and down basically the production on a daily basis. However, for the construction phase and to communicate directly to the coast, we will build a road that will connect the plant and the facilities for the project with the coast of Mollendo. Carlos de Alba^ All right. Got it. Okay. And then my second question is relating the outlook for costs before by-products? If I missed it, I'm sorry, but if you didn't mention, could you please let us know how you see the evolution of your cash cost before by-product-- the benefit of by-products?