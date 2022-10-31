Southern Copper : SCC Conference Call 3Q22 transcript

Southern Copper Corp (3Q22 Earnings) October 28, 2022 Corporate Speaker: Raul Jacob; Southern Copper Corp.; VP Finance, Treasurer & CFO PRESENTATION Operator: Good morning. Welcome to Southern Copper Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. With us this morning we have Southern Copper Corporation -- Mr. Raul Jacob, Vice President Finance, Treasurer and CFO, who will discuss the results of the company for the third quarter 2022 as well as answer any questions that you may have. The information discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's results and prospects, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and the company cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Southern Copper Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All results are expressed in full U.S. GAAP. Now I will pass the call on to Mr. Raul Jacob. Raul Jacob: In today's call, we will begin with an update on our view of the copper market and then we will review Southern Copper's key results related to production, sales, operating cost, financial results, expansion projects and ESG. After this, we will open the session for questions. Looking into the copper market. In 3Q22, the LME copper price decreased 17.4% from an average of $4.25 per pound in the 3Q21 to $3.51, reflecting concerns about a simultaneous recession in the US, Europe and China due to the following factors: On-going interest rate hikes by the FED, the ECB and other relevant central banks to control inflation. A slowdown in the Chinese economy due to Covid-19 restrictions and a weak real estate market. The impact of energy prices on consumer's demand; energy and inflation, as well. However, we should note that the most relevant market intelligence houses for the copper market are expecting a market in balance or with a small deficit for 2022. This assumes a growth in demand of about 2.0% this year.

Even though we expect the supply will grow between 3.5-4.0% next year, mainly due to new projects, such as the Quellaveco one in Peru, there is uncertainty regarding future production growth in Chile and Peru, which together represent about 40% of the global supply. The major warehouses have reported a reduction in copper inventories. If we add the inventories at the London Metal Exchange, COMEX, Shanghai and the bonded warehouses in China, the sum of that is 247,000 tons as of September 30th. These inventories are very low, since they represent less than four days of consumption. We believe that the economic slowdown in the U.S., China and Europe have temporarily weakened the demand for copper and are driving reductions in current prices. It is important to emphasize that copper plays a leading role in the global shift to clean energy, which correlates positively with our assertion that the underlying demand for copper will be strong in the long-term. In this scenario, we believe the current cycle of low prices will be short-lived. Now let's look at Southern Copper's production for the past quarter. Copper represented 74.6% of our sales in the 3Q22. Copper production registered a decrease of 6.0% in 3Q22 in a quarter-on-quarter terms to stand at 230,522 tons. Our quarterly result reflects an 11.8% drop in production in Peru and an 11.3% decline at the La Caridad mine. This loss was mainly attributable to a decrease in ore grades at Toquepala, La Caridad and Cuajone. On a YoY basis, copper production fell 9.3% in 2022 to stand at 653,430 tons. Compared to 2Q22, copper production increased by 10.6%, which was mainly due to an increase in production at Cuajone (35.0%), Toquepala (11.4%), IMMSA (6.5%), Buenavista (4.7%) and La Caridad (3.8%) mines. After the Company recovered the Cuajone facilities in April, we implemented a plan to gradually scale up production to recuperate volume losses at this operation. At this point, we estimate that our Peruvian operations will reach 94% of the 2022 production plan of 360,900 tons. For Southern Copper we expect production to reach approximately 900,000 tons this year, this represents a decrease of 3% compared to our 2022 plan of 922,000 tons. We expect our copper production to bounce back in 2023, reaching 926,100 tons of production as we get Peruvian production back on track and generate new production through our Pilares and Buenavista Zinc Concentrator projects. Molybdenum represented 9.9% of the Company's sales value in 3Q22 and is currently our first by-product. Molybdenum prices averaged $16.0 per pound in the quarter, compared to $18.43 in 3Q21, which represents a price decrease of 13.2%. Molybdenum production decreased by 24.8% in 3Q22 compared to 3Q21. This was mainly driven by a decrease in production at Toquepala, La Caridad and Buenavista mines due to

lower ore grades; these results were partially offset by higher production at Cuajone, that increased its molybdenum production by 2.4%. Molybdenum production fell 12.5% YoY in 2022 after production fell at Cuajone by 21.4%, Toquepala and La Caridad. This was partially offset by an increase in Buenavista molybdenum production. For this year we expect to produce 25,400 tons of molybdenum. Silver represented 4.1% of our sales value in 3Q22 with an average price of $19.10 per ounce in the quarter, a decrease of 21.3% from 3Q21. Silver is currently our second by- product. Mined silver production slightly increased by 0.6% in 3Q22 from 3Q21 after production grew at the Buenavista and IMMSA mines. This was partially offset by a reduction in Toquepala, Cuajone and La Caridad. Refined silver production increased 10.2% in the 3Q22 from 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in production at our La Caridad refinery. For 2022, we expect to produce 18.9 million ounces of silver, in line with our 2021 production level. Zinc represented 4.7% of our sales value in 3Q22 with an average price of $1.48 per pound in the quarter, an 8.8% increase from 3Q21. Zinc is currently our third by-product. Zinc mined production decreased 11.9% QoQ and totaled 14,881 tons. This was primarily driven by lower production at Charcas and Santa Barbara mines. Refined zinc production decreased by 2.9% in 3Q22 compared to 3Q21. For 2022, we expect to produce 63,300 tons of zinc. Financial results. For the third quarter of 2022 sales were $2,157 million; $524.0 million lower than sales of the 3Q21. Copper sales volume increased by 2.4% while value decreased by 23.7%, in a scenario of lower copper prices. Regarding our main by-products, we had lower sales of molybdenum by 27.8% due to a decrease in volumes and prices. For silver, sales decreased by 15.9% due to lower prices which were partially offset by higher volumes. Zinc sales increased 2.3% due to higher prices, which was partially offset by lower volumes. Our Total Operating Cost and Expenses increased by $196.6 million or 16.8% when compared to the 3Q21. The main cost increments have been in inventory consumption, diesel and fuel, translation difference, repair materials, energy, explosives and other factors.

These cost increases were partially compensated by lower purchased copper and depreciation. 3Q22 adjusted EBITDA was $1,017.9 million, which represented a decrease of 40.4% with regard to the $1,709.3 million registered in 3Q21. The 3Q22 adjusted EBITDA mark was similar to the $1,021.4 million registered in 2Q22. The adjusted EBITDA margin in 3Q22 stood at 47.2% versus 44.3% in 2Q22 and 63.8% in 3Q21. The operating cash cost per pound of copper before by-product credits was $2.06 per pound in the 3Q22, meaning 9 cents lower than the value for 2Q22, that was $2.15. This 4.0% decrease in operating cash cost is the result of lower costs per pound from production cost and administrative expenses; this evolution was partially offset by higher treatment and refining charges and a decrease in the premium that we receive for selling our copper cathodes. Southern Copper's Operating Cash Cost, including the benefit of by-product credits, was 103.4 cents per pound in the 3Q22. This cash cost was 6.3 cents lower than the cash cost of 109.7 cents for 2Q22. Regarding by-products, we had a total credit of $501.1 million or 102.7 cents per pound in 3Q22. These figures compare with a credit of $465.3 million or 105.1 cents per pound in 2Q22. Total credits have decreased for silver by 17.1% and increased for molybdenum, zinc and sulfuric acid. Net income in 3Q22 was $519.0 million, which represented a 40.2% decrease with regard to the $867.6 million registered in 3Q21. However, net income in 3Q22 represented a 20.1% increase when compared to the $432.3 million registered in 2Q22. The net income margin in 3Q22 stood at 24.1%, versus 18.7% in 2Q22, and 32.4% in 3Q21. Cash flow from operating activities in 3Q22 was $590.1 million, which represented an increase of 90.4% over the $309.8 million posted in 2Q22, and a decrease of 51.7% over the $1,220.6 million posted in 3Q21. Capital Investments Southern Copper's investment philosophy is not based on the outlook for copper prices but on the quality of the assets that we operate and develop. Throughout the years, our strong financial discipline has consistently allowed us to make on-going investments in our considerable asset portfolio. In 3Q22, we spent $227.9 million on capital investments, which reflected a 6.3% decrease with regard to 2021 and represented 43.9% of net income this quarter. We continue to advance our projects, including the Buenavista Zinc, El Pilar and Pilares projects, which have registered good progress.