Southern Copper : SCC conference call 2Q20 transcript

Southern Copper Corp (3Q20 Earnings) October 27, 2020 Corporate Speakers: Raul Jacob Ruisanchez; Southern Copper Corporation; VP of Finance, Treasurer & CFO Participants: Andreas Bokkenheuser; UBS Investment Bank; Executive Director, Head of LatAm Mining & Basic Materials and Research Analyst

Thiago Lofiego; Banco Bradesco BBI S.A.; Director & Head of the LatAm Pulp & Paper and Metals & Mining Equity Research

Jonathan Brandt; HSBC; Head of LatAm Cement, Construction & Real Estate Equity Research Team

Jens Spiess; Morgan Stanley; Research Associate

Leopoldo Silva; LarrainVial; Analyst

Jean Bruny; BBVA Corporate and Investment Bank; Chief Analyst

Rodolfo De Angele; JPMorgan Chase & Co; Head of Brazil Equity Research and Senior Analyst

Rodrigo Garcilazo; GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa; Head of Research of Andean Region

Rodrigo Salazar; AM Advisors; Associate Equity Analyst PRESENTATION Operator: Good morning, and welcome to Southern Copper Corporation's Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. With us this morning, we have Southern Copper Corporation, Mr. Raul Jacob, Vice President, Finance, Treasurer and CFO, who will discuss the results of the company for the third quarter 2020 as well as answer any questions that you might have. The information discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's results and prospects, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and the company cautions to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Southern Copper Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All results are expressed in full U.S. GAAP. Now I will pass the call on to Mr. Raul Jacob. Raul Jacob Ruisanchez: Thank you very much, Gigi. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to Southern Copper's Third Quarter of 2020 Results Conference Call. Before we go into the details of the past quarter, let me first express my best wishes for you and your loved ones during these trying times.

In today's call, we will begin with an update on the measures that we have taken to keep the COVID-19 at bay and the impact that the pandemic has had on our operations. We will then review the copper market and Southern Copper's key results for production, sales, operating costs, financial results and expansion projects. Subsequently, we will open the session for questions. Well, as I mentioned, we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by prioritizing efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of our workforce, their families and nearby communities. Our company is operating in total compliance with emergency levels required by local, regional and national governments, and we have implemented rigorous hygiene, sanitation and safety protocols at all of our facilities. As of September 30 of this year, our operations are at 96% of capacity usage. About 97% of our labor is working in Mexico and 67% of the workforce in Peru is working at the operation sites or at home. In July, we opened up our premises to our most essential contractors, all of whom must comply with very strict protocols, including testing for COVID-19, ongoing health monitoring and mandatory quarantine. We're enforcing measures to limit our workforce exposure to the disease by imposing travel restriction, prohibiting face-to-face meetings, urgent frequent hand washing and require adherence to all other health, safety and social distancing measures decreed by government authorities. From the beginning of the pandemic, Southern Copper has worked to implement strong prevention measures to protect the health of its workers, their families and their communities. For this purpose, the company approved and subsequently executed a budget of $14.6 million for donations and general support for the populations of Peru and Mexico. Of that budget, 95% has been already executed. To date, we maintain a dialogue with the communities and local authorities to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. To bolster response to the pandemic, we have donated 290,000 medical item supplies and 213 ventilators for breathing support at hospitals in the communities where we operate. In Mexico, we have set up 49 confined beds in company-owned housing in Sonora for people who require isolation or primary hospital care. In Peru, we have donated 18 temporary hospitals with a total capacity of 250 beds under oxygen supply. In Peru also, the company has donated 318,000 liters of liquid oxygen to national hospitals to treat the population infected with COVID-19 in the regions of Arequipa and Moquegua in the southern part of Peru. On top of this initiative, we are donating a COVID-19 molecular testing laboratory to Moquegua and two medicinal oxygen plants; one in Tacna with 720 cubic meters per day of capacity and another one for Puno that has a capacity of 222 cubic meters per day of oxygen, medicinal oxygen. We have also donated over 63,600 kits for personal protection equipment to medical staff and 25,000 personal hygiene kits to our workers and to the population in our areas of

influence. These donations include information for the population about COVID-19, its spread and symptoms. We have also donated cleaning and personal protection equipment to members of the National Guard of Mexico and of the Peruvian Police and Army. Additionally, we're helping vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly or disabled persons and pregnant women, by donating more than 45,900 kits containing food and personal hygiene items. In addition to the aforementioned efforts, we have installed more than 310 portable sinks in strategic areas of the communities to ensure access to preventive hand washing. Moreover, to encourage compliance with the stay-at-home measures, the company is offering 3,742 sports, cultural and educational workshops online to the community. The company sponsors 11 schools with 3,677 students that since the beginning of the pandemic have received 470,483 online courses, so they can continue their education with quality. Additionally, throughout our community care service, we offer free medical, psychological and employment counseling 24 hours a day. Other initiatives include special programs that benefit communities around us. For the elderly people, more than 313 community volunteers have participated in a letter exchange program with messages delivered and virtual visits. In order to develop urban orchards, we have provided 2,199 supply kits. Community volunteers have participated in making more than 40,000 face masks. Considering the current environment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that mining production and investment will play an important role in the recovery of both the Mexican and the Peruvian economies. As such, we will continue to develop our projects, consistent with our belief that Southern Copper's operations constitute a risk control generator of economic resources that provide well-remunerated employment and tax revenues to the countries in which we operate. Now let us focus on the copper market, the core of our business. In the third quarter of this year, 2020, the London Metal Exchange copper price increased from an average of $2.63 per pound in the third quarter of 2019 to a price of $2.96 or 12.5% higher price. As of today, we're seeing prices at about $3.10 per pound, which reflects the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on both the supply and demand for copper and the effect of the combined liquidity provided by central banks in developed economies. At this point, the copper price seems to be driven by 2 important factors: expectations of lower supply coming from Chile, a major producer, due to labor negotiations and an increase in demand from China and other Asian economies in a scenario of economic recovery. Considering the current market outlook for supply and demand, we have a positive view of the long-term evolution of the copper price. Now let me focus at Southern Copper's production for the past quarter and 2020. For copper, it represented 82.2% of our sales in the third quarter of 2020. Copper production registered a decrease of 2.3% with regard to the figure reported in the third quarter of last year and situated at 246,560 tons in the third quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.