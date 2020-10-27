Log in
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION

(SCCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/26 04:10:00 pm
51.13 USD   -1.58%
08:35aSOUTHERN COPPER : SCC conference call 3Q20 details
PU
08:30aSOUTHERN COPPER : SCC reports 3Q20 results
PU
10/16SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
Southern Copper : SCC conference call 3Q20 details

10/27/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Investor Relations:

Raul Jacob

+(602) 264-1375southerncopper@southernperu.com.pe www.southerncoppercorp.com

Phoenix, October 26, 2020 - Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE and LSE: SCCO) will conduct its 3Q-2020 conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET (10:00 A.M. Lima and 9:00 A.M. Mexico). A question and answer session for analysts and investors will follow.

On behalf of SCC will host:

Mr. Raul Jacob,

Vice President Finance, Treasurer & CFO

The Conference Call can be accessed at: 1 (877) 455 8486 in the U.S.

1 (629) 228 0768 outside the U.S.

0800 71470 in Peru

800 9269157 in Mexico

Dial-in available beginning at 10:30 A.M. (ET). Investors should reference the conference confirmation number 4185805 and "Southern Copper Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results" conference call title.

The conference call will be reproduced available beginning at 2:00 P.M. (ET) Tuesday, October 27, 2020 until 1:00 P.M. (ET) Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

1 (855) 859 2056 or 1 (800) 585 8367 in the U.S., (passcode 4185805)

1 (404) 537 3406 outside the U.S., (passcode 4185805)

Southern Copper Corporation (SCC) is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and we believe we currently have the largest copper reserves in the industry. The Company is a NYSE and Lima Stock Exchange listed company that is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican stock exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. The Company operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico and Peru and conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Copper Corporation published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 12:34:07 UTC

