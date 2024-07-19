RESULTS SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 Investor Relations: Raul Jacob Victor Pedraglio +(602) 264-1375southerncopper@southernperu.com.pewww.southerncoppercorp.com July 19, 2024 Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE and BVL: SCCO) 2Q24 net sales were $3,118.3 million, which represented growth of 35.5% with regard to 2Q23. Expansion was primarily fueled by an increase in the sales volumes of copper (+5.5%), molybdenum (+21.4%), silver (+31.6%) and zinc (+78.1%) as well as by an increase in metal prices for all our products (Cu, LME =14.8%; Mo=3.9%; Zn=12.2 %; Ag=18.9%). On a year-to-date basis , net sales were higher than in 2023 due to an increase in the sales volume for copper (+4.1%), molybdenum (14.8%), silver (+12.0%) and zinc (+33.7%) and to better prices for copper (+4.6%) and silver (+11.5%). These variances were partially offset by lower prices for zinc (-7.0%) and molybdenum (-21.5%).

2Q24 net income was $950.2 million, which represents a 73.6% increase with regard to the $547.5 million registered in 2Q23. The net income margin in 2Q24 stood at 30.5%, versus 23.8% in 2Q23. This increase was mainly the result of a 35.5% increase in sales, which was partially offset mainly by higher operating costs related to sales volumes, G&A and exploration expenses. On a YoY basis, net income was 23.9% higher than in 2023 for similar reasons.

2Q24 adjusted EBITDA was $1,797.0 million, which represented an increase of 61.1% with regard to the $1,115.5 million registered in 2Q23. The adjusted EBITDA margin in 2Q24 stood at 57.6% versus 48.5% in 2Q23. Adjusted EBITDA in 6M24 was $3,214.7 million, 19.8% higher than in 6M23. The adjusted EBITDA margin in 6M24 stood at 56.2% vs 52.7% in 6M23.

Cash flow from operating activities in 6M24 was $1,621.8 million, which represents a decrease of 18.2% compared to the $1,982.2 million posted in 6M23. Cash flow in 1H24 was affected by a significant increase in working capital of $511.0 million, which was driven primarily by an increase in accounts receivable at our Mexican operations.

Copper production registered an increase of 6.6% in 2Q24 in quarter-on-quarter terms to stand at 242,474 tons. Our quarterly result reflects higher production at all our open pit operations. Production at our Peruvian operations was up 15.4% quarter-on-quarter, driven by higher ore grades in Toquepala mine. At our Mexican operations, production increased 0.7% quarter-on-quarter. On a YoY basis, copper production rose 7.1% in 2024 to stand at 482,744 tons, driven mainly by an increase in production at our Peruvian operations due to higher ore grades.

By-product production: Mined zinc production stood at 29,419 tons in 2Q24, which represents a 70.8% increase over the print in 2Q23. This result was mainly driven by new production of 13,653 tons over the period at the Buenavista zinc concentrator. Molybdenum production registered an increase of 20.8% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, fueled by higher production at all our operations (with the exception of La Caridad) and on the back of higher ore grades and recoveries. Total mined silver production registered a slight increase of 0.1% in 2Q24. On a YoY basis, mined zinc production rose 72.7% and molybdenum and mined silver production were up 15.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

Operating cash cost per pound of copper, net of by-product revenue credits, was $0.76 in 2Q24, which represents a decrease of 29% compared to the $1.07 per pound reported in 1Q24. The aforementioned result was mainly attributable

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER to an increase in by-product revenue credits (+34%), which was attributable to higher prices and volumes as well as to the unit cost effect generated by an increase in pounds of copper produced. In 6M24, the operating cash cost per pound of copper, net of by-product revenue credits, was $0.91. This represents a decrease of 2.7% compared to the $0.94 reported in 6M23. The 6M23 cash cost decrease was driven by lower unit production costs due to an uptick in the copper volume and higher by-product credits for molybdenum, zinc and silver. In 2Q24, we spent $331.8 million on capital investments , which reflected a 31.4% increase over the figure reported in 2Q23 and represents 35.6% of net income this quarter. In the first half of the year, we spent $545.6 million on capital investments, which represents 32.7% of net income and reflects the impact of an 11.2% increase in capital expenses YoY.

which reflected a 31.4% increase over the figure reported in 2Q23 and represents 35.6% of net income this quarter. In the first half of the year, we spent $545.6 million on capital investments, which represents 32.7% of net income and reflects the impact of an 11.2% increase in capital expenses YoY. Dividends: On July 18, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock and a stock dividend of 0.0056 shares of common stock per share of common stock, payable on August 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.

In lieu of fractional shares, cash will be distributed to each shareholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fractional share, based on a share price of $106.54, which is the average of the high and low share price on July 18, 2024.

Shareholders will not be required to take any action to receive the stock dividend. After the payment date, shareholders' book entry accounts will be credited with the additional shares that represent the stock dividend. When shares are held in a brokerage account in the name of a broker, the additional shares will be distributed to the broker on the shareholder's behalf. The stock dividend is administered by Computershare, the Company's transfer agent. Mr. German Larrea, Chairman of the Board, commenting on the Company´s progress and current circumstances, said: "On July 1, 2024, the Company officially resumed activities at the Tía María project. The development of this project will boost employment in the Tambo Valley, creating 9,000 jobs in the construction stage alone. When operations begin, which is programed for 2027, Tia Maria will generate 600 direct and 4,800 indirect jobs. Based on current copper prices, we estimate the project will generate exports of $17.5 billion and contribute $3.4 billion in taxes and royalties over its 20 years of operation. A significant portion of the economic benefits derived from Tia Maria will be utilized to boost the Company's programs to improve the productivity of vital economic activities in Islay, and agriculture in particular. SCC is fully committed to driving improvements in health and educational services in the Arequipa region, which will mirror the success of the Company's efforts in the Moquegua and Tacna regions. For our Mexican operations, we are pleased to report that processes at the Buenavista zinc concentrator have ramped up according with our expectations, producing 23.3K tons of zinc to date. Our projections indicate that we will comply with the 2024 plan of producing 55.4K tons this year. 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 2 of 11

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER Key Financial Data Second Quarter First Six Months 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance $ % $ % (in millions except per share amount and %s) Sales $ 3,118.3 $ 2,300.7 $ 817.6 35.5% $ 5,718.1 $5,094.6 $ 623.5 12.2% Cost of sales 1,248.9 1,147.7 101.2 8.8% 2,406.5 2,341.9 64.6 2.8% Operating income 1,607.3 900.7 706.6 78.5% 2,797.0 2,254.4 542.6 24.1% Net income $ 950.2 $ 547.5 $ 402.7 73.6% $ 1,686.2 $1,360.7 $ 325.5 23.9% Net income margin 30.5% 23.8% 6.7pp 28.2% 29.5% 26.7% 2.8pp 10.5% Adjusted EBITDA 1,797.0 1,115.5 681.5 61.1% 3,214.7 2,683.4 531.3 19.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 57.6% 48.5% 9.1pp 18.8% 56.2% 52.7% 3.5pp 6.6% Income per share $ 1.23 $ 0.71 $ 0.52 73.2% $ 2.17 $ 1.76 $ 0.41 23.3% Capital investments 331.8 252.5 79.3 31.4% 545.6 490.6 55.0 11.2% Capital Investments Our current capital investment program exceeds $15 billion and includes investments in the Tia Maria, Los Chancas and Michiquillay projects in Peru and in the Buenavista Zinc, Pilares, El Pilar and El Arco projects in Mexico. This capital forecast includes several infrastructure investments, including key investments to bolster the competitiveness of the El Arco project. Peruvian Projects Tia Maria - Arequipa:This greenfield project, located in Arequipa, Peru, will use state of the art SX-EW technology with the highest international environmental standards to produce 120,000 tons of SX- EW copper cathodes per year Southern Copper has consistently promoted the welfare of the population of the Islay province and the Arequipa region. As part of these efforts, we have implemented successful social programs in education, healthcare and productive development to improve the quality of life in the region. Project update: As of July 1st, the Company has restarted activities at the Tía María project, which reflects advances on the social and political fronts in the province of Islay, the Arequipa region and at the national level. We reiterate our view that Tia Maria will generate significant economic and social opportunities for the Islay province and the Arequipa region. In 2024, the Company will, among other scheduled activities, install a live fence as well as 1,000 fog catchers. SCC will also roll out earth-moving work this year. All these activities will generate 370 direct jobs in 2024 for the local population. In 2025, we expect to begin mine construction, which will generate 1,100 direct jobs over the year. To the fullest extent possible, we intend to fill the 9,000 jobs that we expect to generate during Tia Maria's construction with workers from the Islay province. When we start operations in 2027, the project will generate 600 direct jobs and 4,800 indirect jobs. Our social programs in Islay totaled $6.3 million in the last two years. Our current programs promote a reduction in the cost of agricultural production by improving productivity with cutting-edge technology. Additionally, we are working to provide internet access to 4,600 school students. On top of this, we are committed to developing health facilities, high performance schools, research centers and roads in the Arequipa region via the "work for taxes" mechanism. Tia Maria will generate significant revenues for the Arequipa region from day one of its operations. At current copper prices, we expect to export $17.5 billion and contribute $3.4 billion in taxes and royalties during the first 20 years of operation. The Company is currently reviewing its historical capital budget for Tia Maria of $1.4 billion. We will update this budget by year-end. 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 3 of 11

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER Los Chancas - Apurimac: This greenfield project, located in Apurimac, Peru, is a copper and molybdenum porphyry deposit. Current estimates of indicated copper mineral resources are 98 million tons of oxides with a copper content of 0.45% and 52 million tons of sulfides with a copper content of 0.59%. The Los Chancas project envisions an open-pit mine with a combined operation of concentrator and SX-EW processes to produce 130,000 tons of copper and 7,500 tons of molybdenum annually. The estimated capital investment is $2,600 million and the project is expected to begin operating in 2031. We continue to engage in social and environmental improvements for the local communities and are working on the project's environmental impact assessment. Project update: The Company continues to coordinate efforts with the Peruvian authorities to eradicate illegal mining activity. Once this process is completed, we will resume the environmental impact assessment and initiate hydrogeological as well as geotechnical studies. We also will conduct a diamond drilling campaign for 40,000 meters to gather additional information on the characteristics of the Los Chancas deposit. Michiquillay Project - Cajamarca: In June 2018, Southern Copper signed a contract for the acquisition of the Michiquillay project in Cajamarca, Peru. Michiquillay is a world-class mining project with inferred mineral resources of 2,288 million tons and an estimated copper grade of 0.63%. When developed, we expect Michiquillay to produce 225,000 tons of copper per year (along with by-products of molybdenum, gold and silver) at a competitive cash-cost for an initial mine life of more than 25 years. We estimate an investment of approximately $2.5 billion will be required and expect production start-up by 2032. Michiquillay will become one of Peru´s largest copper mines and will create significant business opportunities in the Cajamarca region; generate new jobs for the local communities; and contribute with taxes and royalties to the local, regional and national governments. Project update: As of June 30, 2024, total advancement on the exploration project stood at 30%. We drilled 104,000 meters (total program = 148,000 meters) and obtained 33,991 core samples for chemical analysis. Diamond drilling is underway, which will provide data for cross-section interpretation, geological modeling and resource evaluation. This month, we will begin hydrogeological studies and in August, geotechnical studies will commence. We will also assess the results of metallurgical testing at the deposit in August. Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) Practices Renewable energy. On August 1st 2024, the Company will start receiving eolic energy from the Fenicias wind park, operated by Grupo Mexico Infraestructura. This will reduce our CO2 emission by approximately 250.000 tons per year, which is equivalent to 7% of SCC's carbon footprint. Transparency and accountability. SCC recently published its Sustainability Development Report, significantly improving the granularity and specificity of information regarding our performance, commitment, and efforts in the environmental, social, and governance areas. Responsible production. Our Buenavista mine in Sonora, Mexico, has received The Copper Mark, The Zinc Mark and The Molybdenum Mark certifications for responsible production following a third-party independent evaluation of our performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, including human rights. Consequently, all of our open pit Mexican copper, zinc and molybdenum production has been certified with these standards. Education. Our IMPULSA program seeks to provide our workers in Mexico with opportunities to qualify for certification of attainment of primary and secondary education and bachelors' degrees. From 2022 to date, more than 970 people have participated in this program and 430 have graduated. At present, there are 540 workers actively participating in IMPULSA. Human Development. The sports advisor and coach of the Sonora operations' swimming team, Jorge Iga, qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after breaking the Mexican record for the 100-meter freestyle. Thanks to Mr. Iga's support, in 2024, 17 students from our academies participated in 6 top-level competitions. 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 4 of 11

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER Average Metal Prices LME COMEX Copper Copper Molybdenum Zinc Silver Gold ($/lb.) ($/lb.) ($/lb.) ($/lb.) ($/oz.) ($/oz.) 1Q 2024 3.83 3.86 19.84 1.11 23.35 2,071.76 2Q 2024 4.42 4.55 21.69 1.29 28.84 2,337.99 6M 2024 4.13 4.21 20.77 1.20 26.09 2,204.88 1Q 2023 4.05 4.09 32.04 1.42 22.53 1,888.63 2Q 2023 3.85 3.85 20.87 1.15 24.26 1,977.85 3Q 2023 3.79 3.77 23.59 1.10 23.60 1,928.61 4Q 2023 3.71 3.72 18.41 1.13 23.25 1,975.87 6M 2023 3.95 3.97 26.45 1.29 23.40 1,933.24 Average 2023 3.85 3.86 23.73 1.20 23.41 1,942.74 Variance: 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 14.8% 18.2% 3.9% 12.2% 18.9% 18.2% Variance: 2Q24 vs. 1Q24 15.4% 17.9% 9.3% 16.2% 23.5% 12.9% Variance: 6M24 vs. 6M23 4.6% 6.0% (21.5)% (7.0)% 11.5% 14.1% Source: Silver - COMEX; Gold and Zinc - LME; Molybdenum - Metals Week Dealer Oxide Production and Sales Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Copper (tons) Mined 242,474 227,533 6.6% 482,744 450,805 7.1% 3rd party concentrate 1,149 525 118.9% 1 558 680 129.1% Total production 243,623 228,058 6.8% 484 302 451,485 7.3% Smelted 155,827 158,774 (1.9)% 312,570 311,637 0.3% Refined and Rod 195,854 195,547 0.2% 399,552 402,470 (0.7)% Sales 231,015 218,991 5.5% 466,220 447,736 4.1% Molybdenum (tons) Mined 7,654 6,334 20.8% 14,732 12,797 15.1% Sales 7,640 6,295 21.4% 14,676 12,783 14.8% Zinc (tons) Mined 29,419 17,223 72.7% 55,785 32,298 72.7% Refined 23,659 22,334 5.9% 46,745 49,454 (5.5)% Sales 39,012 21,899 78.1% 64,664 48,375 33.7% Silver (000s ounces) Mined 5,187 4,803 8.0% 9,968 9,215 8.2% Refined 2,951 2,299 28.4% 6,044 5,443 (11.0)% Sales 5,305 4,032 31.6% 10,260 9,163 12.0% 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 6 of 11

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER Southern Copper Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 VAR % 2024 2023 VAR % (in millions, except per share amount) Net sales: $3,118.3 $2,300.7 35.5% $5,718.1 $5,094.6 12.2% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation, amortization and depletion shown separately below) 1,248.9 1,147.7 8.8% 2,406.5 2,341.9 2.8% Selling, general and administrative 33.9 31.0 9.4% 64.8 61.4 5.5% Depreciation, amortization and depletion 209.6 209.2 0.2% 418.6 412.9 1.4% Exploration 18.6 12.1 52.8% 31.2 24.1 29.7% Total operating costs and expenses 1,511.0 1,400.0 7.9% 2,921.1 2,840.2 2.8% Operating income 1,607.3 900.7 78.5% 2,797.0 2,254.4 24.1% Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (94.1) (94.0) 0.1% (188.3) (188.1) 0.1% Other income (expense) (9.1) 18.0 (150.6)% 23.6 39.9 (40.9)% Interest income 26.5 23.2 14.2% 53.8 44.5 20.9% Income before income tax 1,530.6 847.9 80.5% 2,686.2 2,150.7 24.9% Income taxes 578.8 294.4 96.6% 1,002.1 774.9 29.3% Net income before equity earnings of affiliate 951.9 553.4 72.0% 1,684.0 1,375.7 22.4% Equity earnings of affiliate 2.0 (3.8) (152.1)% 8.6 (10.2) (184.8)% Net Income 953.8 549.7 73.5% 1,692.6 1,365.6 24.0% Less: Net income attributable to non- controlling interest 3.6 2.1 67.4% 6.4 4.9 31.9% Net Income attributable to SCC $950.2 $547.5 73.6% $1,686.2 $1,360.7 23.9% Per common share amounts: Net income attributable to SCC common shareholders - basic and diluted $1.22 $0.71 71.8% $2.17 $1.76 23.3% Dividends paid $1.20 $1.00 20.0% $2.00 $2.00 0.0% Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and diluted) 777.9 773.1 775.5 773.1 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 7 of 11

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER Southern Copper Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments Accounts receivable Inventories Other current assets Total current assets Property, net Leachable material, net Intangible assets, net Right-of-use assets Deferred income tax Other assets Total assets LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable Income taxes Accrued workers' participation Other accrued liabilities Total current liabilities Long-term debt Lease liabilities Deferred income taxes Non-current taxes payable Other liabilities Asset retirement obligation Total non-current liabilities EQUITY Stockholders' equity: Common stock Treasury stock Accumulated comprehensive income Total stockholders' equity Non-controlling interest Total equity Total liabilities and equity June 30, December 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2023 (in millions) $1,875.3 $1,151.5 $2,199.0 329.1 599.3 0.3 1,704.0 1,228.3 1,157.3 1,017.2 1,016.9 985.3 408.1 433.5 427.7 5,333.7 4,429.5 4,769.6 9,871.5 9,782.9 9,662.7 1,146.4 1,121.7 1,077.4 127.3 130.2 132.4 745.4 775.4 813.6 269.0 256.1 253.4 284.4 229.5 230.4 $17,777.7 $16,725.3 $16,939.5 $499.5 $ - $ - 647.2 652.6 610.1 364.8 278.3 85.0 159.2 245.7 140.2 227.5 211.9 225.3 1,898.2 1,388.5 1,060.6 5,757.0 6,254.6 6,252.9 668.5 697.4 738.7 158.8 132.2 191.1 80.7 92.7 52.0 35.1 66.2 83.7 619.3 612.5 597.9 7,319.4 7,855.6 7,916.3 4,265.7 3,541.6 3,523.6 (2,946.2) (3,149.0) (3,131.8) 7,172.9 7,025.5 7,507.8 8,492.4 7,418.1 7,899.6 67.7 63.1 63.0 8,560.1 7,481.2 7,962.6 $17,777.7 $16,725.3 $16,939.5 As of June 30, 2024 there were 781.2 million shares outstanding. As December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 there were 773.1 million shares outstanding. 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 8 of 11

SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS 2024 RESULTS SOUTHERN COPPER Southern Copper Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $953.8 $549.6 $1.692.6 $1,365.6 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 209.6 209.2 418.6 412.9 Deferred income tax 4.0 24.7 23.2 6.3 Change in operating assets and liabilities (200.0) (2.3) (511.0) 161.3 Other, net (5.3) 15.8 (1.6) 36.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 962.1 797.0 1,621.8 1,982.3 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital investments (331.8) (252.5) (545.6) (490.6) Sale of short-term investment, net 0.1 140.3 270.1 208.0 Other, net - 0.1 - 0.1 Net cash used in investing activities (331.7) (112.1) (275.5) (282.5) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid - (773.1) (618.5) (1,546.2) Distributions to non-controlling interest (0.1) (2.8) (1.8) (4.5) Other 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Net cash used in financing activities - (775.8) (620.1) (1,550.5) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7.3) (10.0) (2.4) (20.0) (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents $623.1 $(100.9) $723.8 $129.3 2Q24 www.southerncoppercorp.com Page 9 of 11