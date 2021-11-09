Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXE   AU000000SXE9

SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED

(SXE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/09
0.685 AUD   0.00%
04:57pInvestor Presentation - Insider Webcast
PU
01:33aApplication for quotation of securities - SXE
PU
11/03Southern Cross' SCEE Electrical Wins Resources, Infrastructure Contracts Worth Nearly $15 Million
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Presentation - Insider Webcast

11/09/2021 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyInvestor Presentation useInsider Webcast

personalr

10 November 2021

Our businesses

onlyuse

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited ("SCEE Group") is

an electrical, instrumentation, communications and maintenance

services company established in 1978 and listed in 2007

(ASX:SXE). The acquisitions of Datatel in 2016, Heyday in 2017

and Trivantage in 2020 means SCEE Group operates across three

broad sectors of Infrastructure, Commercial and Resources

personalr

SCEE Electrical is

Datatel is a telecoms and

Heyday is a NSW and

S.J. Electric is a

SEME Solutions

Trivantage Manufacturing is a

the original

communications specialist

ACT-based electrical

national provider of

provides electronic

leading manufacturer of

operating business,

and provides services to the

contractor servicing the

electrical and

security services to

premium quality switchboards

historically focussed

education, health,

commercial and fit-out

maintenance services

the resources, law

to a range of end users

on resources and

government, resources and

sector, and the retail,

to the supermarkets,

enforcement,

industrial but more

transport sectors

education, health,

retail and commercial

custodial, industrial,

recently diversified

hotel, defence,

sectors

and health sectors

into transport,

datacentres, and

infrastructure,

residential sectors

defence, utilities,

and renewables

2021 November 10 Webcast Insider

2

Highlights

FY21

Operations

Outlook

Work mix changed as resources activity increased and transport infrastructure

onlydeclined

Full year revenue of $370.2m down 10.8% on prior year

Workforce doubled in year to a record 1,800 employees

useS cond half a record half of activity up 73.4% on first half

EBITDA* of $29.6m up 37.0% on prior year NPAT of $13.8m up 26.6% on prior year

Result included $1.6m acquisition costs and $1.7m intangibles amortisation for

personalTrivantage

Strong balance sheet with cash of $51.0m a d no debt at 30 June 2021

Increased fully franked 4.0 cents per share dividend declared and paid on 9 November 2021

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure

r

Rio Tinto Gudai-Darri and Albemarle Kemerton Lithium at high levels of activity

Now complete East Coast return to work following Q1 coronavirus lockdowns

Supermarkets electrical expenditure continuing at high levels

Trivantage acquisition continuing to outperform earn-out targets

Trivantage acquisition offering considerable cross-selling opportunities

Now a focus on realising integration synergies across the group including internal supply of switchboards

Decmil arbitration at discovery phase with hearing expected next calendar year

Co-location of SCEE, Datatel and Trivantage WA businesses into new Perth CBD head office successfully completed last week

Targeting FY22 revenues of circa $500m and EBITDA in range of $29m-$33m

Significant growth opportunities presenting in resources sector although labour availability may constrain some growth in near term

In commercial sector many opportunities in developments around transport hubs - recent Pitt Street South Tower win

Infrastructure strong with Sydney Metro, and multiple "soft" infrastructure opportunities - hospitals, government buildings, datacentres, education

Announced over $150m of project wins already in FY22 including:

  • Western Sydney International Airport Terminal - largest win in group's history
  • Rio Tinto Tom Price battery storage - major renewables project

Order book now over $500m Continuing to pursue acquisitions

2021 November 10 Webcast Insider

3

Revenue split

Commercial largest sector by revenue

only

Resources revenues doubled in FY21

FY20

FY21

use

$415m

$370m

$46m

$173m

Commercial

$130m

$165m

personalr

Infrastructure

Resources

$196m

$76m

2021 November 10 Webcast Insider

4

Inter-statetravel restrictions
Delayed mobilisation on some projects
Some unproductive time not fully recoverable Additional recruitment requirements Changes to work methodologies Additional cleaning and PPE costs

Coronavirus

FY21

Construction was designated an essential service in all onlystates throughout FY21

Operations generally continued as planned but coronavirus had impacts throughout year including:

use

personalr

Post-FY21

Post 30 June lockdowns on East Coast resulted in total Sydney construction shutdown for part of July and later shutdowns in Victoria

Costs minimised as workforce stood down and works are delayed rather than lost

East Coast full return to work only just recently completed

On West Coast, where significant growth opportunities in resources sector are presenting, interstate labour travel restrictions may constrain in near term

Full year forecasts unaltered but will be a split between halves as delayed works not caught up until second half

2021 November 10 Webcast Insider

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SCEE - Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 21:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED
04:57pInvestor Presentation - Insider Webcast
PU
01:33aApplication for quotation of securities - SXE
PU
11/03Southern Cross' SCEE Electrical Wins Resources, Infrastructure Contracts Worth Nearly $..
MT
11/02Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Wins Contract Awards
CI
10/31Southern Cross Electrical Unit Wins $75 Million Contract in Western Sydney Airport Term..
MT
10/31Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Announces Retirement of David Hammond as ..
CI
10/28Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Announces Dividend for the Twelve Months ..
CI
10/26SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERIN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/07SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERIN : Secures $22 Million Worth of Contracts
MT
10/06Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Announces Appointment of Geoff Baudains a..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2022 12,9 M 9,51 M 9,51 M
Net cash 2022 40,1 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,57%
Capitalization 178 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,69 AUD
Average target price 0,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graeme Dunn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Chris Douglass Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Derek Parkin Independent Chairman
Andy Ozolins Chief Operating Officer
Simon Buchhorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN CROSS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LIMITED20.18%132
VINCI16.58%62 878
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED51.21%36 554
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.05%30 063
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.32%23 114
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.33.07%18 894