Investor Presentation - Insider Webcast

Work mix changed as resources activity increased and transport infrastructure onlydeclined Full year revenue of $370.2m down 10.8% on prior year Workforce doubled in year to a record 1,800 employees useS cond half a record half of activity up 73.4% on first half EBITDA* of $29.6m up 37.0% on prior year NPAT of $13.8m up 26.6% on prior year Result included $1.6m acquisition costs and $1.7m intangibles amortisation for personalTrivantage Strong balance sheet with cash of $51.0m a d no debt at 30 June 2021 Increased fully franked 4.0 cents per share dividend declared and paid on 9 November 2021 * EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure r

Rio Tinto Gudai-Darri and Albemarle Kemerton Lithium at high levels of activity Now complete East Coast return to work following Q1 coronavirus lockdowns Supermarkets electrical expenditure continuing at high levels Trivantage acquisition continuing to outperform earn-out targets Trivantage acquisition offering considerable cross-selling opportunities Now a focus on realising integration synergies across the group including internal supply of switchboards Decmil arbitration at discovery phase with hearing expected next calendar year Co-location of SCEE, Datatel and Trivantage WA businesses into new Perth CBD head office successfully completed last week

Targeting FY22 revenues of circa $500m and EBITDA in range of $29m-$33m Significant growth opportunities presenting in resources sector although labour availability may constrain some growth in near term In commercial sector many opportunities in developments around transport hubs - recent Pitt Street South Tower win Infrastructure strong with Sydney Metro, and multiple "soft" infrastructure opportunities - hospitals, government buildings, datacentres, education Announced over $150m of project wins already in FY22 including: Western Sydney International Airport Terminal - largest win in group's history

Rio Tinto Tom Price battery storage - major renewables project Order book now over $500m Continuing to pursue acquisitions