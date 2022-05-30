Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Cross Gold Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXG   AU0000215642

SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD LTD

(SXG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:01 am EDT
0.6650 AUD   +232.50%
08:39aSOUTHERN CROSS GOLD : SXG May 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03:29aSouthern Cross Gold Hits Wide Gold Intersection at Sunday Creek Project
MT
05/29Southern Cross Gold Ltd Drills 119.2 Metres @ 3.9 AuEq At Sunday Creek
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Cross Gold : SXG May 2022 Investor Presentation

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

Leading the Renaissance of the Victorian Goldfields

ASX Presentation

30 May 2022

Important Notice and Disclaimer

Overview

This presentation ("this Presentation") has been prepared by Southern Cross Gold Ltd [ACN 652166795] ("SXG" or the "Company") and is dated 30 May 2022.

Summary information

onlyThis Presentation contains summary information about the current and proposed activities of SXG as at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete. This Presentation does not purport to contain all the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at the ASX website www.asx.com.au under the code "SXG". Neither SXG nor its directors, employees or advisers accept any responsibility to inform recipients specifically of any matter arising or coming to its attention after the date of this Prese tation. Recipients should monitor SXG's announcements to ASX, which can be obtained from ASX website as referred to above.

I vestme t risk

An investment in SXG's Shares is subject to investment risks and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. SXG, its directors, employees or advisers do not guarantee any particular rate of return r the perf rmance of SXG, nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital or investments from or in SXG or any particular tax treatment.

No Offer

useThis Pr s ntation is for information purposes only. It is not a prospectus, disclosure document, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and is not approved by or registered with any r gulator). The Presentation is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to acquire shares or any other securities or financial products.

This Pre entation may not be released or distributed in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

The di tribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable sec rities laws.

Not financial product advice

This Presentation does not constitute financial product or investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) nor is it a recommendation to acquire shares and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of ersonalshares. This Presentation has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.

Before m king an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek appropriate advice, including financial, legal nd t x tion advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. SXG is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of SXG shares or any other investment.

Future performance

This Prese tation may contain forward looking statements, opinions or estimates. Any forward looking statements, opinions or estimates contained in this Presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance and involve k own a d unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of SXG, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions and contingencies as to future events which may or may n t be correct which are subject to change without notice, as are statement about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Those statements reflect views only as at the date of this Presentati n. The actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, performance of achievement expressed, projected or implied by these forward-looking statements.

While SXG believes the statements in the Presentation are reasonable, neither SXG nor any other person gives any assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in the Presentation will actually occur and inve tors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors set out in this Presentation. Investors should consider the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation in light of those di clo ures. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to SXG as at the date of this Presentation.

Advanced gold explorer with projects in Victoria and Queensland

onlyuse ersonal3

Southern Cross Gold Ltd

Victorian Goldfields Renaissance

Leading Discovery - Gold-Antimony

Multiple High Grade and Wide Intercepts

Controls 3 of the 9 Victorian Epizonal Gold Fields

Mt Isa

Silver, Copper, Gold 785km2

60km strike undercover

Corporate Structure at IPO - Tight Register

Capital Structure

only

Ordinary Shares

156,247,750

Total Options

15,470,000

93,985,000 Ordinary Shares

Restricted Securities (2yr)

6,600,000 ESOP Options

6,500,000 JLM Options

Cash

$11.29m+

Option Class

Number

use

Class A ESOP Options

2,990,000

($0.30 exercise price, expire 5 May 2025)

Cla B ESOP Options

2,990,000

($0.30 exercise price, vesting 1 year from listing, expire 5 May 2026)

Class C ESOP Options

2,990,000

($0.30 exercise price, vesting 2 years from listing, expire 5 May 2027)

Joint Lead Manager Options

6,500,000#

($0.30 exercise price, expire 3 years from listing)

Total Options

15,470,000

ersonal

^All shares acquired for cash in the Company with 235,000 Shares escrowed for 2 years.

# 2 Year escrow

10.5

+ Cash on closing before IPO Costs

4

Board

Title

Shares

Thomas Eadie

Non-Executive Chairman

550,000^

Michael Hudson

Managing Director

562,500^

Georgina Carnegie

Non-Executive Director

250,000^

David Henstridge

Non-Executive Director

412,500^

Total

1,775,000

Top 10 Shareholders (68.3%)

Shares

%

Mawson Gold Ltd#

93,750,000

60.0%

Lowell Resources Fund

2,812,500

1.8%

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

2,000,000

1.3%

Starwest Pty Ltd

1,875,000

1.2%

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

1,500,000

1.0%

Miss Belinda Lees

1,000,000

0.6%

Mr Craig Chapman

1,000,000

0.6%

Rimsley Pty Ltd

1,000,000

0.6%

Barclay Wells Ltd

935,000

0.6%

DNN Investments Ltd

900,000

0.6%

Southern Cross Gold Ltd

Projects

3 of 9 epizonal historic Victorian gold fields

o Best recent grassroots Victorian gold discovery o Two projects with drill discoveries

Sunday Creek (100%) - Unprecedented widths at

high-grades

only

119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq including:

use

o 64.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq and 39.0 m @ 6.8 g/t

AuEq

o

13 x 100 g/t AuEq x m intersections

o 132.6 hectares of freehold land

o Drilled along 1 km of strike, 400 m vertical depth

o

Building towards resource

ersonal

10km strike extensions undrilled

o

Whroo (earning 70% JV)

o 14 km mineralised trend

o

1st hole - 0.6m @ 49.7 g/t Au, 'Costerfield-like'

Redcastle (70% JV)

o 17 km untested gold veins

Mt

Isa (100%)

5

Team and Investments

  • Experienced local board & management
    • Team of ore discoverers who execute
    • Fully permitted to drill on all projects
  • 10% holding of Nagambie Resources Ltd
  • With a 3,300km2 RoFR over

Nagambie's tenements

Location - World Class

  • Strategic: abutting Fosterville and Costerfield

Financially Secure

  • Funding for two years of drilling
  • Tight capital structure (60% escrow)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD LTD
08:39aSOUTHERN CROSS GOLD : SXG May 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
03:29aSouthern Cross Gold Hits Wide Gold Intersection at Sunday Creek Project
MT
05/29Southern Cross Gold Ltd Drills 119.2 Metres @ 3.9 AuEq At Sunday Creek
CI
05/26Southern Cross Gold Finalizes Freehold Land Buy at Victorian Gold-Antimony Project
MT
05/25Southern Cross Gold Ltd Completes Purchase of Freehold Land At Sunday Creek
CI
05/22Southern Cross Gold Hits Wide Mineral Zones at Sunday Creek Project; Shares Fall 3%
MT
05/22Southern Cross Gold Ltd Announces Wide and High-Grade Gold and Antimony Mineralisation ..
CI
05/18Mawson's Subsidiary Southern Cross Gold Lists on the ASX
AQ
05/15Southern Cross Gold Begins Trading on ASX; Shares Jump 8%
MT
05/12Southern Cross Gold Ltd has completed an IPO in the amount of AUD 9.0933 million.
CI
More news
Chart SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Southern Cross Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Michael Robert Hudson Managing Director & Director
Ernest Thomas Eadie Chairman
David Alan Henstridge Independent Non-Executive Director
Georgina Carnegie Independent Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary & Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD LTD0.00%22
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.79%54 532
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.86%36 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.73%24 590
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.50%22 928
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.57%19 117