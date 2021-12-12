SCA EMBRACE: CHARITY PARTNERSHIP WITH MAKE-A-WISH AUSTRALIA AND FOODBANK AUSTRALIA

SCA today announced a two-year partnership with Make-A-Wish Australia and Foodbank Australia as part of its charity program, SCA Embrace, commencing 1 January 2022.

Launched in 2016, SCA Embrace will continue its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the two charities will be provided with in-kind advertising campaigns, strategic support, and consumer insights as well as content and promotional support across SCA's media assets. SCA staff will also be encouraged to be involved in areas such as creative ideation, research, local community activities, and volunteering opportunities.

SCA CEO, Grant Blackley, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Foodbank Australia and Make-A-Wish Australia. We are all very aware of the difficulties the non-for-profit sector has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look forward to supporting both organisations for this two-year term.

"Since its inception in 2016, SCA Embrace has provided $135 million of in-kind advertising to our charity partners. To know that our people's time and expertise, along with our broad media reach is making a noticeable impact to the lives of many Australians is both a privilege and pleasure on behalf of our company and people".

Foodbank Australia CEO, Brianna Casey, said: "The issue of hunger in Australia is largely hidden by stigma and shame, but the reality is we're all likely to know someone who has gone hungry in the face of hardship. This invaluable partnership with SCA will deliver Foodbank a national platform to help speak on behalf of those who wouldn't otherwise have a voice and help us get food relief to every adult and child who needs it.

"Foodbank is currently feeding more than one million people each month, but sadly, we know there are many more who don't ask for help. They may feel someone else needs help more than them, or they may feel ashamed or embarrassed. Through SCA Embrace, we hope to break the stigma and tell the nation that it is ok to ask for help. Life happens to us all and Foodbank will always be here to help. We couldn't be more grateful to the SCA team for believing in our vision of an Australia without hunger and we look forward to a long and impactful relationship that changes the lives of vulnerable Australians."

Make-A-Wish Australia CEO, Sally Bateman, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be selected as one of SCA's charity partners. Helping critically ill children find hope is something we all have the power to do. Through the Make-A-Wish 'Be Inspired' program, and this important partnership with SCA Embrace, we will be able to reach millions of Australians across the country and make even more incredible wishes come true for children with critical illnesses. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, there are 800 children patiently counting down the days until their wish is possible and there has never been a more important time to actively promote and support our extensive program."

For more information on the charities please visit:

www.foodbank.org.au and www.makeawish.org.au

About SCA (Southern Cross Austereo)

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is one of Australia's leading media companies reaching more than 95% of the Australian population through its radio, television, and digital assets. Under the Triple M and Hit network brands, SCA owns 99 stations across FM, AM, and DAB+ radio. SCA provides national sales representation for 23 regional radio stations. SCA broadcasts 94 free to air TV signals across regional Australia, reaching 2.8 million people a week, with 10 Network programming and advertising representation across Australia's East Coast, Seven Network programming in Tasmania and Darwin, and Seven, Nine and Ten programming in Spencer Gulf. SCA also features Sky News Regional in 17 markets across regional Queensland, southern NSW, and Victoria. SCA operates LiSTNR, Australia's free, personalized digital audio destination for consumers featuring radio, podcasts, music, and news. SCA provides Australian sales representation for global open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio. SCA's premium brands are supported by social media, live events and digital platforms that deliver national and local entertainment and news content. https://www.southerncrossaustereo.com.au/