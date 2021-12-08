Log in
Southern Cross Media : AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND DIRECTOR IAN WALKER JOINS LiSTNR ORIGINAL PODCASTS TEAM

12/08/2021 | 05:52pm EST
LiSTNR General Manager, Digital Audio, Grant Tothill today announced the appointment of Ian Walker, one of Australia's most experienced Podcast executives will join the LiSTNR podcast team. He will work alongside Original Podcasts Head of Content, Jennifer Goggin, to actively develop and create new Factual and Scripted Podcasts to expand LiSTNR's Real Crime slate, along with growing the scripted fiction genre for Australian and international audiences.

Walker joins SCA from ABC Audio Studios, where he was instrumental in the rise of the national broadcaster's in-house Podcast unit. During a seven-year period, Walker was the creative brains behind the development and production of more than a dozen new Podcasts across multiple genres.

Walker is best known for his award-winning, narrative non-fiction output, as creator and team leader of the ABC's chart-topping and pioneering Unravel True Crime. The podcast has achieved more than 11 million downloads over five seasons and spawned three companion TV documentary spinoffs.

He is also "pod daddy" to the much-loved ABC flagship storytelling podcast Days Like These and the upcoming history investigations podcast DiG.

Beginning his media career as a newsreader at Triple J, Walker moved into investigative radio journalism. He is well-known in the TV documentary sector for his work as a director, producer, executive producer, and development producer having helped deliver dozens of hours of network television for various commercial production houses. He has won awards for his television documentary writing and directing.

As Senior Executive Producer, Factual and Scripted Podcasts at LiSTNR, Walker will report to Goggin, who said: "We are so excited to have someone of Ian's calibre and track record join our Original Podcasts team as we develop our slate for 2022. Ian's experience not only working with podcasts but in award-winning writing, directing, and producing will be incredibly valuable as we continue to launch new and original Australian storytelling for both Australian and international audiences."

Commenting on his appointment, Walker said: "It's a super exciting time to be joining LiSTNR where the energy and drive amongst the team is palpable and the vision and opportunities are clear. We're set on making a big splash in two of the most exciting podcast genres, serialised documentary, and audio fiction. The mission is to excite audiences and connect new listeners to the brand.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my track record, storytelling experience and network of outstanding content makers to help make LiSTNR the new market leader in quality audio storytelling."

Walker's appointment is effective January 10, 2022.

About LiSTNR

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today. LiSTNR.com

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
