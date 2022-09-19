Southern Cross Media : Annual Report 2022 09/19/2022 | 03:20am EDT Send by mail :

202T L NNUA A EPOR R 2 02L 2 T NNUA A POR RE Year In Review SCA's audio audiences and revenues grew strongly, while television delivered improved margins following SCA's affiliation switch to Network 10. FY2022 COMPARISON TO FY21 Revenue $519.7M $529.2M (1.8%) Expenses ($434.1M) ($403.2M) 7.7% Underlying expenses ($431.8M) ($443.7M) (2.7%) EBITDA $85.6M $125.9M (32.0%) Underlying EBITDA $87.9M $85.5M 2.8% Underlying NPAT $27.4M $19.8M 38.4% Net debt $78.5M $52.6M 49.4% Free cash conversion 67.2% 125.7% - Dividends (full year) 9.25 cps 5.0 cps 85.0% Audiences are returning in droves to commercial radio. SCA's Hit and Triple M metro radio stations recorded their highest ever cumulative audiences of 5.93 million in August 2022. Including SCA's 78 regional radio stations, we have a total radio audience of more than 8.52 million Australians*. Since its launch just 18 months ago in February 2021, LiSTNR has acquired more than 889,000 signed-in users. Developing LiSTNR as our own digital audio platform allows us to control our own destiny in the rapidly expanding world of digital audio. Our core competency and commitment to localism - in the content we create and distribute on LiSTNR together with the trusted way we engage with our physical and online communities - differentiates us from global technology platforms and services. LiSTNR provides a growing and diverse library of live and on-demand audio content. With the recent addition of three Kinderling children's stations, LiSTNR houses more than 100 live radio stations; 25 music genre stations; 124 original podcasts; live AFL, NRL and international cricket; local news and information around Australia; and domestic and international licensed content from the BBC, Schwartz Media, the Royal Institution of Australia, SoundCloud and other partners. On-platform listening in the six months to 30 June 2022 multiplied 3.7 times to 2.7 million average monthly streams compared to the same period in 2021. There truly is something for everyone! The Board has completed a strategic review of the Group's television assets and concluded that value for shareholders will be maximised by continuing to operate the television business. The business is streamlined, efficient and capital light, generating EBITDA of $30 million and an EBITDA margin of 23.7% during the year. In the year ahead, SCA will balance ongoing initiatives to grow audiences and advertising interest for our live and on-demand content with a focus on operational efficiency and capital management initiatives to improve returns to shareholders. The Board was therefore pleased to declare dividends of 9.25 cents per share in FY22, up 85% on the prior year. In addition, with the long-term strategy for the Group's television assets now settled, the Board has resumed the on-market share buy-back. Contents Year In Review IFC Our People 16 Chairman's Statement 02 SCA Embrace and Community 17 CEO's Report 03 The Board and Leadership Team 20 Operational Review 06 Financial Report 25 Television 14 Additional Information 95 Boomtown 15 Corporate Directory 97 Year In Review Southern Cross Austereo Year In Review 8.5M 5.8M 4.2M Total FM, AM and DAB+ audience* Total Triple M FM and Total Hit FM and DAB+ audience* DAB+ audience* 3.6M 1.7M+ 9.9M+ Average monthly unique Average monthly streaming total Total TV reach^ listening hours** radio streamers** 3M+ 889K+ 8M Average monthly unique Total signed in digital audio users^^^ Total digital audio network podcast listeners*** audience^^ Source: *GfK Metro Survey #5 2022, Provincial Survey #2 2022. P10+, Cume Reach (000's), Mon-Sun ROS, SCA FM&DAB+ Brands (inc Soundcloud), Hit Network FM&DAB+ Brands, MMM Network FM&DAB+ Brands. Xtra Insights SCA Regional Markets Surveyed to Date, P10+, Cume Reach (00's), Mon-Sun ROS. **Triton Streaming Metrics. ***Triton Podcast Metrics. ^Regional TAM Data. 4AGGS (Network 10 + Sky News Regional), WA (Network 10) & TAS (Seven Network & Network 10). Average Weekly Reach (1 Min Cume). 0200-2600. Consolidated 7. SUN-SAT. 27/06/21 - 02/07/22 (Excl Summer Easter Wks). Diary Markets - Last Available Survey. 0600-2400. CEN - 2007. DAR - 2011. SGT - 2015. ^^ LiSTNR Digital Audio Network: 8m Australians per month, including LiSTNR streaming, podcasts, Soundcloud and Sonos. ^^^Firebase Authenticated User Counts. 2022 Annual Report Year In Review | 1 Chairman's Statement The recovery in media markets continued in the past year, but not in a straight line. Natural disasters, geo-political events and various ongoing pandemic impacts dampened business and consumer conﬁ dence during the year. But, with positive trends in audio consumption and engagement with our LiSTNR platform, we are cautiously optimistic about earnings recovery in the year ahead. SCA's metro radio audiences reached record levels in the most recent official radio survey 5 published in August 2022. The cumulative audience of SCA's Hit and Triple M stations in the ﬁ ve metro capitals of 5.93 million was its highest ever and 22.8% higher than in the nal survey of 2021. Including our network of 78 radio stations in regional Australia, we have a total radio audience of over 8.52 million Australians * . In our top seven annually surveyed locations, SCA most recently ranked #1 in 60% of available dayparts for our target demographics of men aged 25-54 for Triple M Network and women aged 25-54 for the Hit Network * . In addition more than 889,000 signed-in LiSTNR users who are increasingly turning to LiSTNR to meet their daily audio needs. Advertisers rewarded the compelling reach of SCA's audio platforms during FY22 with 9.6% growth in audio revenue to $392.8 million, sparked by expansion of 35% in digital audio revenue. Despite the positive trends in consumption of our content, and impressive year-on-year growth in audio revenues, the year's results were below our expectations as broadcast radio markets recover more slowly than expected and remain below pre-COVID 2019 levels. The recovery in local revenues lagged the recovery in national revenues in both metro and regional markets. It is clear that small and medium business clients in regional markets have been particularly affected by ﬂ oods, labour shortages and supply chain delays. In the face of current economic uncertainty and an increase in the cost of capital globally, the Group recognised impairment charges of $178.6 million (net of tax) relating to impairment in the carrying value of radio licences, goodwill and brands. Our investment in a fully owned and operated digital audio ecosystem, LiSTNR, positions SCA to take a leading share of the rapidly expanding Australian digital audio market. We will continue to invest in evolving LiSTNR to provide audiences with an easy-to-use, intuitive and personalised experience, while building and enhancing the suite of premium content available on LiSTNR. This will include ongoing curation of our original podcasts, such as Hamish & Andy and The Howie Games, as well as expansion of our domestic and international partnerships with the BBC, Schwartz Media, the Royal Institution of Australia, SoundCloud, and others. Importantly, however, it will also include targeted investment in our live and local radio shows and news and information services around Australia. With record radio audiences migrating to listen to our shows on mobile phones, desktop computers, smart speakers, connected cars and other digital devices, the industry and SCA are carefully migrating listeners to new ways of listening and engaging with our brands. At the same time, we have urged the new Federal Government to legislate to ensure local AM, FM and DAB+ radio is prominently available on car dashboards and other digital devices. This has become an increasingly signiﬁ cant issue as car manufacturing has moved offshore and manufacturers develop cars for global markets. During the year, the Board completed a strategic review of the Group's television assets, including engagement with several interested parties. Bids from these parties did not align with the Board's valuation, and the Board has concluded that value for shareholders will be maximised by continuing to operate the television business. The business is streamlined, efficient and capital light, generating EBITDA of $30 million and an EBITDA margin of 23.7% during the year. The television business also provides a valuable marketing platform to grow awareness and enjoyment of LiSTNR in regional Australia. Free-to-air television remains an important and trusted source of information and entertainment in regional Australia, especially in the still large areas with no or limited Internet coverage. We are therefore also asking the Federal Government to legislate to ensure free-to-air television is readily and prominently available on connected televisions and to update anti-siphoning rules to protect the community's access to major Australian and international sporting events on free-to-air television. After six years on our Board, Melanie Willis retired as a director during the year. On behalf of my fellow directors, I thank Melanie for her signiﬁ cant contribution to SCA, including for ﬁ ve years as Chair of the Board's Audit Risk Committee. Considering changes in SCA's business over the past year, the Board has decided not to seek a replacement for Melanie. The Board considers its reduced size and its mix of skills and experience are appropriate for SCA's needs. The Board will, however, review the structure and composition of its committees in coming months. I would also like to acknowledge Nick McKechnie's contribution as SCA's Chief Financial Officer since 2014. Under Nick's stewardship, the Group has signiﬁ cantly improved its balance sheet and cash ﬂ ow position which has enabled us to invest in our digital transformation strategy. We wish him well in his new role. In the year ahead, SCA will balance ongoing initiatives to grow audiences and advertising interest for our live and on-demand content with a focus on operational efficiency and capital management initiatives to improve returns to shareholders. The Board acknowledges shareholders have experienced a difficult journey since COVID ﬁ rst began to affect SCA and media markets generally in early 2020. The Board was therefore pleased to declare dividends of 9.25 cents per share in FY22, up 85% on the prior year. In addition, with the long-term strategy for the Group's television assets now settled, the Board has resumed the on-market share buy-back. On behalf of the Board, I thank SCA's people all around Australia for their dedication and commitment during the year just ended. I trust you will enjoy reading our annual report. Rob Murray Chair *GfK Metro Survey #5 2022, Provincial Survey #2 2022. P10+, Cume Reach (000's), Mon-Sun ROS, SCA FM&DAB+ Brands (inc Soundcloud), Hit Network FM&DAB+ Brands, MMM Network FM&DAB+ Brands. Xtra Insights SCA Regional Markets Surveyed to Date, P10+, Cume Reach (00's), Mon-Sun ROS. 2 | Chairman's Statement Southern Cross Austereo CEO's Report In the past year, SCA completed a ﬁ ve-year program to install a digital operating infrastructure across all offices and every studio. This investment enables us to create, ingest and distribute our premium content from any location to audiences at a time and on a device of their choice and positions us to capture the commercial value of the ever-increasing appetite of Australians for our live and on-demand audio content. Completion of this program was a core driver of our purpose to entertain, inform and inspire Australians, anytime, anywhere. And we've reﬁ ned the pillars of our corporate strategy for the next two years, which are to entertain, inform and inspire our audiences; to evolve LiSTNR into a unique, world-class audio platform; to optimise and simplify our sales offering to grow revenue; and to re-imagine and restructure SCA's operating model. Entertaining, informing and inspiring our audiences This pillar remains the ﬁ rst and most important requirement for our success. A successful media company must consistently deliver large and engaged audiences to attract interest and investment from our advertising clients. The ending of COVID-19 related lockdowns in the second half of the past year saw workers in Australia's major population centres return to their offices. Home to office commuting, particularly in cars but also by public transport or on foot, is one of the prime drivers of audio consumption. The total weekly metro commercial radio audience of 12 million recorded in survey 5 was the highest ever and a 7.6% jump over the prior year^. SCA's Hit and Triple M stations led this rise as audiences naturally returned to entertainment and music formats. In the ﬁ ve metro radio markets, SCA has the largest audience in our core target of people aged 25-54 with over 3.2 million listeners*. Seventy percent of advertising briefs target this demographic. The aggregate metro audience (cume) of both the Hit Network and the Triple M Network in survey 5 was the highest ever. With cume of 1.325 million, Melbourne's Fox FM also recorded its highest ever cume and was the most listened to radio station in Australia*. Our Sydney Hit Network station, 2DayFM, remains the biggest opportunity for growth in our portfolio. In September 2021, we relaunched the station as the 'new' 2DayFM with a refreshed music strategy and a female-skewed format. Hughesy, Ed and Erin took their Breakfast show to key communities to build engagement and encourage more listening. While much work remains to be done, the number of weekly listeners to 2DayFM has grown 45% since relaunch of the station. The strategy for 2DayFM in the year ahead is directed at attracting and retaining new listeners while extending the time they spend listening. Sustained growth in the audience of the Breakfast show will ﬂ ow through to listening in other dayparts, including the national Carrie and Tommy Drive show which has grown its weekly national metro audience to more than 1.77 million*. The Triple M Network has doubled down on its local roots this year. All Triple M stations around the country have locally produced Breakfast shows (unlike the regional 'super shows' on the Hit Network) as well as new State-basedRush Hour Drive shows. This differentiates Triple M from our own Hit Network and other competitors which, for the most part, offer national Drive shows. These State-based Rush Hour shows have quickly resonated with audiences as survey results have improved over the year. Triple M also recorded the largest commercial AFL and NRL metro footy audience, delivering 47% more audience than any other commercial competitor. Triple M's AFL coverage achieved a cumulative audience of 626,000 in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, while Triple M's NRL coverage has a cumulative audience of 471,000 in Sydney and Brisbane*. Triple M also returned to cover international cricket last summer. For the ﬁ rst time this year, our audiences were able to listen to Triple M's AFL, NRL and cricket commentary on LiSTNR. Sporting bodies had previously reserved streaming rights for themselves or other parties and extending these rights to LiSTNR has expanded the reach and inﬂ uence of these sports. This was especially exciting for our cricket fans in regional markets and led to a spike in the number of signed-up users of LiSTNR during last summer. We have also continued to expand the volume and diversity of other live and on-demand audio content hosted on LiSTNR. With the recent addition of three Kinderling children's stations, we have over 100 live radio stations; 25 music genre stations; 124 original podcasts; live AFL, NRL and international cricket; local news and information around Australia; and domestic and international licensed content from the BBC, Schwartz Media, the Royal Institution of Australia, SoundCloud, and other partners. The Australian Podcast Ranker for July 2022 had Hamish & Andy as Australia's most popular podcast, with seven other LiSTNR podcasts in the top 20, and ﬁ ve LiSTNR podcasts were the most popular Australian-made in their genre (Comedy: Hamish & Andy; News: 7am, in partnership with Schwartz Media; Sport: Triple M Footy AFL; Society and culture: It's a Lot with Abbie Chatﬁ eld; and Fiction: The Younger Man). The Younger Man, an adaptation of Zoë Foster Blake's romantic comedy novel of the same name, is the ﬁ rst of LiSTNR's serialised audio dramas. Evolve LiSTNR into a unique, world-class audio platform We released LiSTNR in February 2021 as a minimum viable product and have progressively added to its functionality and user experience in the 18 months since. That we have acquired over 889,000 signed- in users during that time with app store user ratings consistently over 4.5/5 is testament to our work to date, but also an indicator of the opportunities ahead. Signing in to LiSTNR enables users to express their audio interests and preferences. Using built-in artiﬁ cial intelligence and machine learning, LiSTNR interprets this information and users' actual listening habits to help users ﬁ nd other content likely to be of interest to them. In turn, this will build trust and loyalty to LiSTNR. We also use this information to commission new content for LiSTNR and to organise the content available on LiSTNR so it is intuitive for users. We make most LiSTNR content available on other audio-on-demand platforms in Australia. This remains essential to maximise the reach of LiSTNR content for our creators and advertisers. However, over time it will be important to grow the on-platform audience for LiSTNR content, deepening the ﬁ rst party data and insights available to help advertisers connect to addressable and targeted audiences at scale. We are conﬁ dent that developing LiSTNR as our own digital audio platform puts SCA ahead of local and international audio peers. As consumers increasingly choose to listen to live and on-demand audio on digital devices, SCA will control its own destiny through LiSTNR. Our core competency and commitment to localism - in the content we create and distribute on LiSTNR together with the trusted way we engage with our physical and online communities - differentiates us from global technology platforms and services. 2022 Annual Report CEO's Report | 3 Attachments Original Link

