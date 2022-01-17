Southern Cross Media : KICK START YOUR NEW YEAR GOALS WITH THE ALL-NEW PODCAST HOW FITNESS SAVED MY LIFE ON LiSTNR

Log in
01/17/2022
Former American college football player, wrestler turned half-ironman competitor, and strength coach, Alexa Towersey, ('Action Alexa;), and ex-competitive gymnast, BMX racer and now multidiscipline high-performance athlete and coach, Jenna Louise today launch their inspirational new podcast, How Fitness Saved My Life, on LiSTNR.

How Fitness Saved My Life is a podcast that will expand our understanding of what the human body is capable of - mentally, physically, and emotionally. In each episode Alexa and Jenna invite a guest in to share their incredible story of recovery, from surviving life-threatening situations, to recovering from terrible accidents, to using trauma to drive their success, and how they've rebuilt their minds and bodies after this event to achieve something they never thought would be possible for them. These shocking but inspirational stories, along with the guests' advice for people struggling to commit and achieve their goals, is the ultimate motivational content that will leave listeners ready to take on their own challenges.

Host 'Action Alexa' battled through significant health issues having died on an operating table four times and she credits fitness with turning her life around after overcoming alcoholism and addiction. Her own personal struggles have inspired her to become a passionate advocate for positive physical and mental health. She now trains some of Australia's top businesspeople, athletes, and Hollywood stars.

When a back injury stopped her Olympics gymnastics dream in its tracks, host Jenna Louise found new ways to challenge herself, becoming a qualified master trainer as well as nutrition coach and mentor. The self-confessed fitness fanatic has wowed viewers with her strength and agility on the Nine Network's Australian Ninja Warrior and Seven's Ultimate Tag.

LiSTNR Original Podcasts Head of Content, Jen Goggin, said: "Jenna and Alexa's passion to teach people to overcome their own self-limiting beliefs in all areas of their lives, combined with their guests' stories of surviving and thriving after experiencing situations and accidents that would be the undoing of most of us, has led to a podcast that is uplifting, informative and inspiring. We look forward to its success."

Alex and Jenna said: "We're so pumped to finally bring this project to life. These are the role models and the conversations we wish we'd had through our tough times, and we just hope that the listeners feel as empowered and inspired listening to their stories as we did in being able to share them."

During the series Jenna and Alexa will talk to amazing guests such as Alyssa Azar, who survived an avalanche to become the youngest Australian to reach the summit of Mt

Everest, champion BMX and mountain biker Caroline Buchanan who overcame a near fatal

accident, boxer Luke 'Action' Jackson who fought his way off the streets and away from alcohol, drugs and crime into a professional boxing career, and Em Carey who has transformed her life after becoming a paraplegic in a skydiving accident.

How Fitness Saved My Life is available now on LiSTNR.

About LiSTNR
LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today. LiSTNR.com

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
