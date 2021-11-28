Southern Cross Media : LIVE MUSIC RETURNS IN 2022 WITH AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST AUDIO EVENT, CONCERT IN THE CLOUDS ON LiSTNR

Imagine a concert where Jimmy Barnes, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Oasis are on the same bill. These celebrated artists will be among the stellar line-up of music icons performing at the Concert in the Clouds this summer.

Now in its third year, Concert in the Clouds will be exclusively available on LiSTNR this year to bring fans the ultimate music event, without the queues or last-minute cancellations.

Concert in the Clouds is a unique experience, allowing listeners to feel as though they are in the throng of the crowd watching their favourite artist strut their stuff on stage from the comfort of home or wherever they are.

Concert in the Clouds will be hosted by musician, DJ and podcastser Linda Marigliano, who has hosted some of Australia's biggest music events including Splendour in the Grass, Laneway Festival, and New Years Eve LIVE from the Sydney Opera House. Linda is also the host of The Spin on LiSTNR which every week serves up the best new music with artist interviews with artists from around the world. Linda will be joined by on ground announcers Tim Lee and David Williams.

Over three weekends on Sunday, January 2, 9 and 16, listeners can tune in to hear more than 40 top artists performing more than 20 hours of live music on LiSTNR. The calibre of artists on this year's virtual line-up is set to make Concert In the Clouds 2022 our biggest and best yet, from Billie Eilish to Nirvana, P!nk to AC/DC, Ed Sheeran to Queen, and many many more.

Hit and Triple M networks Head of Music, Mickey Maher, said: "Live music has unfortunately taken another hit in 2021 and fans have once again not been able to experience their favourite artists live on stage. We are privileged to have platforms where our networks can deliver the best live music to our listeners. Concert in the Clouds will give listeners the feeling of being right back there at a concert or music festival through their speakers and headphones."

Concert in the Clouds will be available on the LiSTNR app in January 2022, kicking off on Sunday January 2.

About LiSTNR:

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today.LiSTNR.com