Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Cross Media Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Cross Media : LIVE MUSIC RETURNS IN 2022 WITH AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST AUDIO EVENT, CONCERT IN THE CLOUDS ON LiSTNR

11/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Imagine a concert where Jimmy Barnes, Taylor Swift, Adele, and Oasis are on the same bill. These celebrated artists will be among the stellar line-up of music icons performing at the Concert in the Clouds this summer.

Now in its third year, Concert in the Clouds will be exclusively available on LiSTNR this year to bring fans the ultimate music event, without the queues or last-minute cancellations.

Concert in the Clouds is a unique experience, allowing listeners to feel as though they are in the throng of the crowd watching their favourite artist strut their stuff on stage from the comfort of home or wherever they are.

Concert in the Clouds will be hosted by musician, DJ and podcastser Linda Marigliano, who has hosted some of Australia's biggest music events including Splendour in the Grass, Laneway Festival, and New Years Eve LIVE from the Sydney Opera House. Linda is also the host of The Spin on LiSTNR which every week serves up the best new music with artist interviews with artists from around the world. Linda will be joined by on ground announcers Tim Lee and David Williams.

Over three weekends on Sunday, January 2, 9 and 16, listeners can tune in to hear more than 40 top artists performing more than 20 hours of live music on LiSTNR. The calibre of artists on this year's virtual line-up is set to make Concert In the Clouds 2022 our biggest and best yet, from Billie Eilish to Nirvana, P!nk to AC/DC, Ed Sheeran to Queen, and many many more.

Hit and Triple M networks Head of Music, Mickey Maher, said: "Live music has unfortunately taken another hit in 2021 and fans have once again not been able to experience their favourite artists live on stage. We are privileged to have platforms where our networks can deliver the best live music to our listeners. Concert in the Clouds will give listeners the feeling of being right back there at a concert or music festival through their speakers and headphones."

Concert in the Clouds will be available on the LiSTNR app in January 2022, kicking off on Sunday January 2.

About LiSTNR:

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today.LiSTNR.com

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
11/25SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : The studio at sca develops world-first audio campaign for australia..
PU
11/24SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Danny lakey finds his new home back on the hit network joining maz ..
PU
11/24SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Hobart's hit100.9 jimmy and nath help launch hobart's very own mono..
PU
11/23SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : PEABODY AWARD-WINNING US INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER ROBERT RIGGS BRINGS..
PU
11/22LISA WILKINSON IS AMONG THE STARS TA : The books that changed my life
PU
11/19SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Sca chief technology officer stephen haddad named one of australia'..
PU
11/19SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : 107.7 triple m celebrates its golden anniversary as the central coa..
PU
11/18SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : JOURNALIST TOM TILLEY SIGNS NEW AGREEMENT WITH LiSTNR TO CONTINUE H..
PU
11/16SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : LiSTNR PARTNERS WITH LEADING INDEPENDENT NEWS PUBLISHER SCHWARTZ ME..
PU
11/16SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Toowoomba rallies behind carols by candlelight
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 544 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2022 39,6 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net Debt 2022 51,9 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 534 M 380 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Cross Media Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,02 AUD
Average target price 2,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant Blackley Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nick McKechnie Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Murray Chairman
Stephen Haddad Chief Technology Officer
John Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED-9.82%380
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.25%269 213
COMCAST CORPORATION-2.48%233 472
VIACOMCBS INC.-12.48%21 219
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP13.33%16 341
FORMULA ONE GROUP39.13%13 619