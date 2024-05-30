LiSTNR today announced a key partner to further accelerate its data cleanroom strategy with DataCo Technologies. The additional data cleanroom solution will allow advertisers to integrate their own databases with LiSTNR's 1.95 million first party database that ensures both campaign effectiveness and local safety and privacy compliancy.

DataCo Technologies is a leading home-grown, Australian cleanroom solution with access to merchant data from Australia's leading banks and global financial data providers.

DataCo was developed inside the Business Creation Lab of 1835i, the innovation partner to ANZ Bank, where its platform meets the compliance needs of enterprise collaboration in highly regulated industries but in a way that makes data collaboration accessible to all businesses. DataCo's aim is to accelerate the safe and responsible use of data between organisations to solve business challenges and fuel innovation.

LiSTNR has chosen to partner with DataCo's Cleanroom Data Collaboration Platform as it offers bank grade security and privacy protection, without the technical complexity found in many other solutions in the market. LiSTNR is the only digital audio platform to partner with DataCo and the cleanroom solution is a managed service for brands, rather than self-serve, ensuring that brands get maximum return on marketing investment.

The DataCo cleanroom will enable brands to make use of their own databases in conjunction with LiSTNR's first party database in a safe and privacy compliant way, which will enable a wealth of consumer insights.

Advertiser data processed through DataCo's proprietary technology undergoes a one-way transformation that protects personally identifiable information, preventing any exposure outside the respective organisations.

Under the partnership, LiSTNR's first party data can be dissected at a segment or spending level, such as which content is listened to by people who spend money on grocery products or if consumers are listening to a particular podcast, and what categories of spend they index highest in.

For LiSTNR, the partnership provides a better understanding of the consumers of LiSTNR's content across the platform as well as their spending habits outside the LiSTNR ecosystem. This will enable LiSTNR to better cross promote content, make in app recommendations to users, and recommend content that brands should include in their media plans to generate the greatest return on investment.

One early adopter and key launch partner is Uber Eats. The technology platform will look to create a rewarding listener experience by offering discounts and promotions to specific audience cohorts.



Uber ANZ Director Local Operations, Beth Pondo, said: "We offer millions of Australians a highly curated experience on our platform, helping them go anywhere and get anything in the very moment they need. Naturally we're excited to be working with the LiSTNR Cleanroom in the same way - to use technology to provide listeners with more personally relevant offers."

SCA Executive Head - LiSTNR Commercial, Olly Newton, said: "We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with DataCo with another cleanroom solution on LiSTNR. Being able to data match is the highest value property that you can buy in digital audio because it enables ad dollars to work harder.

"The combination of first party data from LiSTNR, now enhanced with financial data from DataCo and an advertiser's own data, means brands benefit from enhanced planning insights, greater campaign performance and optimisation capabilities unrivalled by other Australian audio platforms.

"LiSTNR is the fastest growing player in the fastest growing media sector of digital audio. The delivery of attributable, effective and engaging campaigns without friction makes LiSTNR a must have component of a media mix."

DataCo CEO, Rami Mukhtar, said: "We're excited to partner with SCA, Australia's leading digital audio platform, to drive improved marketing outcomes for several local and global brands. This collaboration underscores our commitment to simple, privacy preserving and secure data solutions which deliver measurable results for our clients."

The partnership with DataCo follows the launch in April of LiSTNR's AdTech Hub, an exclusive advertising technology suite of innovations and services. The hub enables increased personalisation and targeting, extensive dynamic creative optimisation, an Australian based customer data platform, ad server and a range of first party data cleanroom solutions and services. The AdTech Hub has driven more than 150 new advertisers to the platform in just the first four weeks of its launch, and across all advertising categories, demonstrating the strong interest in digital audio and LiSTNR in particular.

