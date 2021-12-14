Southern Cross Media : LiSTNR DELIVERS 2.8 MILLION PODCAST LISTENERS AND LARGEST NUMBER OF PODCASTS IN THE AUSTRALIAN PODCAST RANKER'S TOP 50

Australia's biggest audio content creator LiSTNR has topped the largest number of podcasts in the November All Australian Top 100 Podcasts Ranker^ and recorded 2.8 million listeners*.

LiSTNR had more podcasts in the Top 50 Australian Podcast Ranker than any other publisher with 14 podcasts including Hamish & Andy,The Howie Games, The Briefing, The Scorecard with Liam Flanagan, and The National Briefing, all in the Top 20.

Radio podcasts on LiSTNR continue their popularity on the ranker's Top 50, including The Marty Sheargold Show - Triple M, Molloy, The Rush Hour with JB & Billy, The Rush Hour with MG & Liam, and Carrie & Tommy.

Other podcasts in the Top 50 were LiSTNR's Just the Gist, Matt & Alex All Day Breakfast, Motley FoolMoney, and Hamish & Andy's Remembering Project.

"SCA creates more original digital audio content than any other company in Australia and these results show that audiences are listening to premium, original Aussie content across a number of genres, including our hugely popular radio podcasts. This is due to our amazing breadth of talent both on the mic and behind the scenes. LiSTNR is continuing to grow with Abbie Chatfield's It's a Lot, and our new partnerships with Schwartz Media's 7AM, Kinderling, and Network 10's podcasts, and more to come," SCA Chief Content Officer, Dave Cameron, said.

Over the Christmas and Summer period SCA audiences will be listening to the same amount or more audio**. For example, 88% say they will listen to more/the same number of podcasts, 92% will stream music and 86% will listen to online radio streams. In addition, one in four will use the holiday period to discover new audio content and catch up on content.

"As Australia's biggest audio content creator we anticipate large increases in listening over the summer holiday period as people relax and use audio as their companion. It's a great time to discover new content this summer on LiSTNR anywhere, anytime," Cameron said.

The LiSTNR Audience Network also offers targeted audiences at scale, who listen for longer across SCA's entire digital audio ecosystem, creating more addressable advertising opportunities for brands than ever before.

Launched in February, LiSTNR is a curated and personalised free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. LiSTNR houses more than 108 premium original local, national, and global podcasts, live radio streams, radio podcasts and digital music stations from the Hit and Triple M networks, 25 music streaming channels, five weekly music podcasts and on-demand audio News and Info services.

Sources:

* Triton Podcast Metrics November 2021 vs November 2020

^Australian Podcast Ranker All Australian Top 100 Podcasts - November 2021

** The Soundtrack of Summer study by SCA iQ conducted among 1,036 respondents aged 18+ from SCA's online panel nationally in September 2021

About LiSTNR

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today. LiSTNR.com