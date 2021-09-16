Log in
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
Southern Cross Media : LiSTNR DELIVERS A NEW RECORD HIGH OF 3 MILLION PODCAST LISTENERS WITH HAMISH & ANDY TOPPING THE AUSTRALIAN PODCAST RANKER

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
The Hamish & Andy podcast on LiSTNR has topped the August All Australian Top 100 Podcasts Ranker^, as the LISTNR audience network's podcast listeners reached a new record high of 3 million*.

LiSTNR had more podcasts in the Top 20 Podcast Ranker than any other publisher. As well as Hamish & Andy taking out the Number One listened to podcast, other LiSTNR podcasts in the Top 20 included Hamish & Andy's Remembering Project, The Briefing, and The National Briefing and the top four sports podcasts were The Howie Games, Triple M Footy AFL, Rush Hour with JB and Billy, and The Scorecard with Liam Flanagan.

SCA creates and publishes more original digital audio content than any other company in Australia and these results show that audiences are listening to premium, original Aussie content.

'SCA is Australia's biggest content creator and publisher of audio content and we have never created so much amazing and diverse, original content on a daily and weekly basis or worked with so many brilliant creators in our history. It's delivering rapidly growing audiences across our digital and broadcast platforms. Creating the No.1 podcast in Australia, as well as creating the most amount of original Australian content every day is an extraordinary achievement for our radio and LiSTNR content teams,' SCA Chief Content Officer, Dave Cameron, said.

The LiSTNR audience network offers targeted audiences at scale, who listen for longer, creating more addressable advertising opportunities than ever before. Brands harnessing the power of digital audio via the LiSTNR platform have doubled year on year.

'LiSTNR has created a premium, personalised digital audio ecosystem for both audiences and advertisers, and across the SCA network reaches more than 4.5 million Australians and is growing fast. Streaming hours and time spent listening across our radio brands, podcasts, news and music continues to surge, with consumers making digital audio part of their everyday lives,' SCA General Manager Digital Audio, Grant Tothill, said.

Launched in February, LiSTNR is a curated and personalised free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. LiSTNR houses more than 125 premium original local, national, and global podcasts, live radio streams, radio podcasts and digital music stations from the Hit and Triple M networks, 25 music streaming channels, five weekly music podcasts and on-demand audio News and Info services.

Sources:
* Triton Podcast Metrics August 2021 vs August 2020
^Australian Podcast Ranker All Australian Top 100 Podcasts - August 2021

About LiSTNR

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today.LiSTNR.com



Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
