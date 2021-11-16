Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Southern Cross Media Group Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
Southern Cross Media : LiSTNR PARTNERS WITH LEADING INDEPENDENT NEWS PUBLISHER SCHWARTZ MEDIA

11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
SCA's LiSTNR and Schwartz Media today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for Schwartz's existing podcast titles, 7am and The Culture, along with co-production opportunities between the companies to develop and publish new journalist-led podcasts.

Schwartz Media is a highly respected independent news company, which publishes The Saturday Paper and The Monthly magazine, and produces the daily news podcast 7am and weekly arts and entertainment show The Culture.

Hosted by award-winning investigative journalist Ruby Jones, 7am is Australia's most popular daily news podcast. It takes the key story of the day and unpacks the background, the main players and why it matters. The Culture, which launched in May, has built on the success of 7am with a weekly deep dive into the latest movies, music, television, streaming, books and art, hosted by Schwartz Media's Head of Audio, Osman Faruqi.

LiSTNR is one of Australia's fastest growing digital audio platforms that offers all Australians radio, podcasts, music and news. With a clear ambition to continue to expand local news coverage and information, partnering with Schwartz Media provides the opportunity to develop and create new, news-based products across both short form and longer form journalist-led podcasts.

Schwartz Media Chief Executive, Rebecca Costello, said: "Schwartz Media has never had a larger audience than it does now. Whether it's through our print or digital products, or our podcasts, our audience has come to trust and rely on our journalism. Partnering with SCA gives us an even larger platform to present intelligent and independent coverage of the issues that matter."

LiSTNR General Manager of Digital Audio, Grant Tothill, said: "LiSTNR has a strong commitment to news and information and has developed a number of successful original podcasts with The Briefing and Australia Today and a series of local news shortcasts for communities right across Australia. To be able to add 7am and The Culture podcasts to LiSTNR, coupled with the opportunity to develop new podcasts in collaboration with Schwartz Media Editor-in-Chief Erik Jensen and Osman at Schwartz, and our new our Head of News, Melanie Withnall, is very exciting.

About LiSTNR

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today. LiSTNR.com

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
