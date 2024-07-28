- Triple M and LiSTNR gear up for a sizzling summer of cricket

from 4 November -

Southern Cross Austereo's Triple M and Cricket Australia today announced a new multi-year agreement that will see the Triple M Network retain the cricket's exclusive FM metro broadcast rights, together with digital audio and metro DAB+ rights, for the next seven seasons through to 2030/31.

Under the agreement, SCA's Triple M and LiSTNR will broadcast all the Australian men's internationals games played in Australia, including Tests, One Day Internationals and T20 internationals, and this summer will, for the first time, add the three Australian women's T20 international games against England to its coverage.

The matches broadcast will include highlights such as the Australian men's team playing five tests against India this summer and five tests against England in The Ashes in the summer of 2025, plus the world-leading Australian women's team competing in The Ashes against England this summer.

The first match to be broadcast on Triple M and LiSTNR will be on 4 November when the Australian men's team takes on Pakistan in a One Day International at the MCG.

All games will be broadcast on Triple M stations in the five metro cities, and will also be available on LiSTNR, with the network's entertaining cricket coverage and world-class commentary team delivering the best of cricket over the summer.

Additional cricket content will also be available via LiSTNR podcasts and on Triple M's social media.

SCA CEO, John Kelly, said: "We are absolutely delighted to extend and expand our partnership with Cricket Australia for the next seven seasons. This year, for the first time, Triple M adds women's international cricket to its broadcast coverage as the Australian women's team seeks to retain its number one world ranking.

"The summer of cricket is a well-established Aussie tradition and Triple M and LiSTNR will bring listeners the best cricket coverage, with the network's trademark irreverent banter, to entertain, inform and inspire audiences over summer."

Kate Ingber, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, Business and Legal Affairs, said: "We are delighted to extend and enhance our audio partnership with Southern Cross Austereo for a further seven years as we enter an exciting period for the game. Cricket is the sound of summer and we are fortunate to have partners who will provide such knowledgeable and passionate coverage.

"Thank you to everyone at Southern Cross Austereo for your tremendous support of cricket and for bringing cricket to millions of Australians."

Triple M will announce its star-studded commentary team, including cricket legends and the nation's best cricket commentators, before the season begins.

