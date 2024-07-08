Executive Head of LiSTNRPodcasts Grant Tothill has announced the appointment of Clair Weaver to the newly created role of Head of Factual for LiSTNR.

Weaver brings a wealth of experience in investigative journalism, editorial policy, and news producing. Her impressive career includes working with 60 Minutes as a Producer, 9News Sydney as an Investigations Editor, The Australian Women's Weekly as a Senior Journalist, and, as a Reporter for the Sunday Telegraph and London's Evening Standard.

More recently, as LiSTNR'sInvestigations Editor, Weaver has worked across many different areas of the News and Information podcast slate.

Tothill said: "Clair's contributions have been instrumental in the success of The Briefing and her strong understanding of crime reporting and long-form storytelling has contributed to the creation of LiSTNR'scompelling docu-series, including seasons one and two of the highly successful Secrets We Keep.

"Clair is well credentialled to build on the achievements of the teams led by both Melanie Withnall and Jennifer Goggin. I am confident she will provide strong leadership of the newly formed Factual team as LiSTNRcontinues its investment into a growing sector of the podcast audience landscape, allowing LiSTNRoriginal podcasts to continue to grow the audiences that matter, for improved commercialisation opportunities."

Reflecting on her new role, Weaver said "I'm really excited to take up the reins as we enter a new chapter in Factual. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a team of such talented, creative, and dedicated people, and I'm looking forward to working with them to create excellent podcasts and continue growing our audiences."

Clair's appointment is effective immediately and follows the pending departure of Head of News and Information, Melanie Withnall, and the recent departure of LiSTNROriginal Podcasts Head of Factual and Drama, Jennifer Goggin.

