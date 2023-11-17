SCA Chief Commercial Officer, Seb Rennie, today announced that respected media sales leader Sam Keogh, will join the business as Head of Agency Sales - Sydney.

Keogh joins SCA from JCDecaux, where he was Group Business Director.

At SCA, Keogh will be responsible for providing overall strategic direction and leadership to the Sydney Agency Sales team to maximise revenue across all SCA metro radio and regional radio stations and LiSTNR digital assets. Keogh has more than 11 years' experience in the advertising and media industry in sales and management roles.

The appointment of Keogh also coincides with the appointment of Amanda Unwin, SCA's current Head of Radio Sales - Sydney, as Head of Sales for the Perth market, an opportunity that aligns with Unwin's career goals.

"I could not be more delighted to welcome Sam to SCA. He is an exceptional sales leader with a proven track record of delivering revenue growth. I look forward to seeing our Sydney Agency Sales team grow from strength to strength. Similarly, I am thrilled with the appointment of Amanda as Head of Sales - Perth. I know that under Amanda's leadership, the Perth market will continue to thrive and grow," Rennie said.

Commenting on his appointment, Keogh said: "I'm beyond excited to embark on a new chapter in my career at SCA. The expansive suite of content under the SCA umbrella, coupled with the growth across digital audio, and access to unique audience insights, presents an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers which is truly exciting. I'm looking forward to working with the highly respected sales team and contributing in a major way."

Keogh's appointment comes after the resignation of Maryanne O'Sullivan, who is moving on from SCA after a successful 6.5 years with the business.

Keogh will commence in his new role on 8 January 2024.

