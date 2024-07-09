#1 STATION AND #1 BREAKFAST SHOW: B105 Brisbane and Triple M Adelaide

SCA has taken the win for the first half of 2024 as the no.1 home of the 25-54 key buying demographic, a title it has held for 24 consecutive surveys^ and maintaining its reign as Australia's no.1 25-54 radio network.

SCA continues its winning streak as the no.1 radio network in the 25-54 men demographic and no.1 in women 25-54 demographic in today's GfK Radio360 Metro Survey 4 2024.

SCA's Hit and Triple M metro stations added to the wins for Survey 4 including :

The close competition in the AFL and NRL footy season has seen SCA continue to dominate as the country's no. 1 footy radio network:

#1 AFL broadcast in metro markets, reaching 733,000 people 10+ across the weekend in Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth**

#1 AFL broadcast in metro markets, reaching 442,000 people 25-54 across the weekend in Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth (up 4.2%)**

#1 NRL reach for people 10+ at 415,000^^

#1 NRL reach for people 25-54 at 243,000 (up 6.6%)^^

SCA Chief Content Officer, Dave Cameron, said: "SCA has delivered another monster result nationally, increasing our lead in the commercially critical 25-54 'audience that matters', well ahead of our competitors. B105 Brisbane and Triple M Adelaide have again held the number one crown, powered by their market-dominating Breakfast shows of Stav, Abby & Matt, and Roo, Ditts & Loz.

"In Melbourne, it's becoming crystal clear that breakfast listeners are decisively committing to wanting locally relevant, family-friendly fun, with The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Nick holding on to their ongoing strong results, likewise The Marty Sheargold Show achieving terrific growth in its final survey in Breakfast.

"At the other end of the day, SCA wins the drive home, with Carrie & Tommy cementing their position as Australia's number one national Drive show for the third time in a row, alongside every one of Triple M's state Rush Hour shows increasing their share. It's also exciting to see Triple M hitting number one for the first time ever with Dave Gleeson in national Nights, and both Triple M's AFL and NRL sports results achieving leadership domination."

SCA Chief Commercial Officer, Seb Rennie, said: "SCA remains the no. 1 home of 25-to-54-year-olds - the audience that matters - once again this survey. The recent Infinite Dial*** report shows that radio has grown its audience to 81% of the population, or 18 million people: a rise of 2% on 2023. The 25-54 demographic are the biggest consumers of radio at 84% and online radio streaming among this demographic has doubled in three years. This is a compelling reason for advertisers to reach and engage with this important demographic at SCA.

"Combined with our SCA-ACE represented metro stations, the metro 25-54 audience shareis 37.4%, extending our lead ahead of our nearest commercial competition by 12.7 share points.

"The NRL and AFL footy seasons are producing some fantastic tight games, and Triple M continues to provide the best commentary of the codes, our broadcasts are number one nationally and in their respective markets, with a strong connection with male audiences."

