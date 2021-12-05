Log in
SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

Southern Cross Media : SCA WINS FOUR AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS

12/05/2021 | 05:02pm EST
SCA has taken home four Australian Podcast Awards held last night in Sydney.

The winning podcasts were:

Brooke & Linda's Dream Club for Best Indigenous Podcast and a bronze award for Best Arts & Culture Podcast.

Triple M's Rush Hour with JB & Billy for Best Radio Podcast

Royal Flying Doctor Service a bronze award for Best Branded Podcast.

SCA General Manager, Digital Audio, Grant Tothill, said: "It's exciting to see that Brooke and Linda have received two awards with The Rush Hour taking out the Best Radio Podcast gong. The Royal Flying Doctors award is a great acknowledgement for the series. Congratulations to all the other winners and we look forward to next year's awards."

LiSTNR received 11 finalist nominations, for its LiSTNR podcasts in the news, arts and culture, comedy, branded podcasts and family genres, as well as Triple M radio podcast shows.

The Australian Podcast Awards is an annual celebration of the quality and breadth of Australian podcast content. More than 20 categories are judged by a panel of experts, alongside a public vote - the Listeners' Choice. Entries come from independent podcasters, broadcasters, the business community and well as students and non-profit organisations.

About SCA (Southern Cross Austereo)

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is one of Australia's leading media companies reaching more than 95% of the Australian population through its radio, television, and digital assets. Under the Triple M and Hit network brands, SCA owns 99 stations across FM, AM, and DAB+ radio. SCA provides national sales representation for 23 regional radio stations. SCA broadcasts 94 free to air TV signals across regional Australia, reaching 2.8 million people a week, with 10 Network programming and advertising representation across Australia's East Coast, Seven Network programming in Tasmania and Darwin, and Seven, Nine and Ten programming in Spencer Gulf. SCA also features Sky News Regional in 17 markets across regional Queensland, southern NSW, and Victoria. SCA operates LiSTNR, Australia's free, personalized digital audio destination for consumers featuring radio, podcasts, music, and news. SCA provides Australian sales representation for global open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio. SCA's premium brands are supported by social media, live events and digital platforms that deliver national and local entertainment and news content. https://www.southerncrossaustereo.com.au/

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
