  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Cross Media Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-09 am EST
1.065 AUD   +0.47%
Southern Cross Media : SCA announces exclusive national sales representation and program supply agreement with ACE Radio
PU
101.9 The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Nick's 'Doing It For The Kids' raises more than $385,00 for Anglicare Victoria
PU
The Hit Network announces new Executive Producer for Carrie & Tommy national Drive show
PU
Southern Cross Media : SCA announces exclusive national sales representation and program supply agreement with ACE Radio

12/11/2022 | 05:33pm EST
SCA today announced an exclusive sales representation and program supply agreement with ACE Radio and its 21 FM and AM radio stations in regional Victoria and NSW and metro stations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The ACE Radio partnership expands SCA's reach to 128 stations, offering advertisers the largest possible regional radio audience of 3.277 million and SCA's combined regional and national audience now surpasses 10 million*.

The ACE stations include TRFM and Gold (Sale/Traralgon), Coast FM and 3YB (Warrnambool), Mixx and 3CS (Colac), Mixx and 3HA (Hamilton), Mixx and 3WM (Horsham), Mixx and 3SH (Swan Hill) and Edge and 3NE (Wangaratta) in Victoria; 2AY (Albury) and Edge and 2QN (Deniliquin) in NSW; and in metro markets 4BH (Brisbane), Magic and 3MP (Melbourne), and 2UE (Sydney).

SCA will also supply Hit Network programs, including the Carrie & Tommy Drive show, 2Day FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin catch up show, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield and Jimmy & Nath to six of ACE Radio's stations.

ACE Radio Broadcasters is an Australian media company established in 1984 and is owned by Rowly and Judy Paterson.

SCA Chief Sales Officer, Brian Gallagher, said: "We are excited to welcome ACE Radio to be a part of Australia's biggest audio advertising network. ACE Radio focuses on delivering grassroots connections with its communities and SCA's core values of being proudly national and fiercely local are completely aligned.

"The partnership between ACE Radio and SCA offers advertisers an easy and simple way to reach more than 70% of commercial listeners in regional Australia. ACE's metro stations broaden SCA's listenership with new demographics and create further opportunities for national and direct advertisers."

ACE Radio Chairman and owner, Rowly Paterson, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with SCA to provide opportunities for agencies and direct clients across Australia to reach the ever-growing ACE Radio audience."

SCA will begin sales representation for ACE from 23 December for all activity on ACE stations airing after 1 February 2023. SCA programming on the six ACE stations will start from 16 January 2023.

Source: * Frequency (All surveyed regional markets) P10+ Cume Reach, Latest Survey dated 8-Dec-2022, eRam (Newcastle, Gold Coast, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth) P10+ Cume Reach, metro Survey 8 2022.

ENDS

About SCA (Southern Cross Austereo)

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is one of Australia's leading media companies reaching more than 95% of the Australian population through its radio, television, and digital assets. Under the Triple M and Hit network brands, SCA owns 99 stations across FM, AM, and DAB+ radio. SCA also provides national sales representation for 23 regional radio stations. SCA broadcasts 94 free to air TV signals across regional Australia, reaching 2.8 million people a week, with Network 10 programming and advertising representation across Australia's East Coast, Seven Network programming in Tasmania and Darwin, and Seven, Nine and Ten programming in Spencer Gulf. SCA also features Sky News Regional in 17 markets across regional Queensland, southern NSW, and Victoria. SCA has an exclusive national sales representation agreement with WIN in northern NSW (including the Gold Coast) and TDT (Tasmanian Digital Television). SCA operates LiSTNR, Australia's free, personalised digital audio destination for consumers featuring radio, podcasts, music, news, and sport. SCA provides Australian sales representation for global open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio. SCA's premium brands are supported by social media, live events and digital platforms that deliver national and local entertainment, news, and sport content.

www.southerncrossaustereo.com.au

Attachments

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 22:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
