Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Cross Media Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Cross Media : SWIMMING SUPERSTAR SWAPS SQUAD FOR STUDIO - TRIPLE M UNVEILS LIVE, LOCAL AND LEGENDARY DRIVE HOME FOR 2022

12/12/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

She's one of our greatest swimmers and from January 17 next year, Queensland's nine-time Olympic medal winner Leisel Jones is swapping squads! The much-loved legend of the pool will join the Triple M family as part of The Rush Hour Drive program in what is a coup for South East Queensland listeners.

Jones joins Triple M NRL commentator and the man with sport's biggest black book, Ben 'Dobbo' Dobbin, and Australia's leading sports podcaster and host of The Scorecard, Liam Flanagan.

"Triple M is excited to create a new show for the drive home that talks to sports lovers in this corner of our great state about the topics and stories that matter to us. It will be quintessentially 'Queensland as'," Triple M Brisbane Content Director, Scott Menz, said.

"The Rush Hour with Leisel, Liam and Dobbo will be broadcast in South East Queensland, for South East Queensland from 4pm to 6pm Monday to Friday and will deliver a great mix of entertainment, sport and a rocking soundtrack to get listeners home with a laugh right across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"We're lucky to have the legend Leisel Jones on our squad in 2022. She's a straight shooter, very clever, and together with Dobbo and Liam, will absolutely create unique radio for Brisbane and the Gold Coast, not to mention it's live, local and legendary!"

Leisel Jones said the opportunity was a dream come true.

"I'm looking forward to sharing stories, commenting on current events and my obvious love for everything sport," she said. "Radio is a true passion of mine and I can't wait to work with Dobbo and Liam. Queensland has always been home for me and growing up in this glorious state means I'm talking to my own people, people I know."

Head of Triple M, Mike Fitzpatrick, said: "Drive time on our Triple M Brisbane and Gold Coast stations will now have an authentic Queensland perspective, courtesy of Leisel, Liam and Dobbo.

"Leisel is a such a positive addition to our team, putting aside the 14 individual world records, nine Olympic medals, 10 Commonwealth Games Gold medals and 23 National titles, I'm confident the audience across Brissy and the GC will immediately warm to her as a radio personality. We can't wait to hear her live on air from January 17.

"Sitting beside her is Ben Dobbin who will continue to break every big sports story in Queensland and Liam Flanagan who has built a following amongst sport lovers as one of Australia's leading sports podcasters with the hugely successful LiSTNR daily podcast, The Scorecard, one of Australia's Top 20 podcasts."

The Rush Hour with Leisel, Liam and Dobbo starts on 104.5 Triple M Brisbane and 92.5 Triple M Gold Coast from Monday January 17 and will air from 4pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday.


About Triple M:

After 40 years, Triple M continues to be one of Australia's best-known radio entertainment brands and the only radio network that provides its listeners with a unique combination of Rock's Greatest Hits, Sport and Comedy. With 49 stations across Australia, including five digital stations, Triple M Soft Rock, Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Country, Triple M Hard N Heavy and Triple M 90s, Triple M has become known for playing Rock's Greatest Hits, and its iconic talent and shows that get people talking.

The iconic brand entertains more than 3.7 million radio listeners each week and is home to some of Australia's biggest sporting heroes, comedians and music gurus including Marty Sheargold Basil Zemplias, Mark Geyer, Gus Worland, Jess Eva, Margaux Parker, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Luke Darcy, James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless, Gorden Tallis, Greg Martin, Dennis Cometti, Mark Ricciuto, Chris Dittmar and Andrew Jarman to name just a few!

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
05:56pSCA EMBRACE : Charity partnership with make-a-wish australia and foodbank australia
PU
05:56pSOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Swimming superstar swaps squad for studio - triple m unveils live, ..
PU
12/09SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : THE STUDIO AT SCA PARTNERS WITH GREY GOOSE VODKA AND OMD CREATE TO ..
PU
12/09SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Hit wa welcomes carly portch to the breakfast seat alongside allan ..
PU
12/08SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : SCA TEAMS UP WITH SALESFORCE TO ENABLE AUDIO REACH AT SCALE AND SEG..
PU
12/08SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND DIRECTOR IAN WALKER JOINS LiSTNR ORIGINAL ..
PU
12/07SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : SCA AND NETWORK 10 ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT FOR PODCAST CO-PRO..
PU
12/07SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : Ali plath makes the gold coast home as she joins 92.5 triple m brea..
PU
12/07Southern Cross Media Group Limited acquired Kinderling Kids Radio Pty Ltd.
CI
12/06SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : LiSTNR PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN EXPRESS TO LAUNCH NEW PODCAST THAT RE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 544 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2022 39,6 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net Debt 2022 51,9 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 542 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Cross Media Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,05 AUD
Average target price 2,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant Blackley Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nick McKechnie Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Murray Chairman
Stephen Haddad Chief Technology Officer
John Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED-8.48%388
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-15.71%277 574
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.54%221 364
VIACOMCBS INC.-16.61%20 356
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP10.99%15 999
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.07%13 875