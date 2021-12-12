Southern Cross Media : SWIMMING SUPERSTAR SWAPS SQUAD FOR STUDIO - TRIPLE M UNVEILS LIVE, LOCAL AND LEGENDARY DRIVE HOME FOR 2022

She's one of our greatest swimmers and from January 17 next year, Queensland's nine-time Olympic medal winner Leisel Jones is swapping squads! The much-loved legend of the pool will join the Triple M family as part of The Rush Hour Drive program in what is a coup for South East Queensland listeners.

Jones joins Triple M NRL commentator and the man with sport's biggest black book, Ben 'Dobbo' Dobbin, and Australia's leading sports podcaster and host of The Scorecard, Liam Flanagan.

"Triple M is excited to create a new show for the drive home that talks to sports lovers in this corner of our great state about the topics and stories that matter to us. It will be quintessentially 'Queensland as'," Triple M Brisbane Content Director, Scott Menz, said.

"The Rush Hour with Leisel, Liam and Dobbo will be broadcast in South East Queensland, for South East Queensland from 4pm to 6pm Monday to Friday and will deliver a great mix of entertainment, sport and a rocking soundtrack to get listeners home with a laugh right across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"We're lucky to have the legend Leisel Jones on our squad in 2022. She's a straight shooter, very clever, and together with Dobbo and Liam, will absolutely create unique radio for Brisbane and the Gold Coast, not to mention it's live, local and legendary!"

Leisel Jones said the opportunity was a dream come true.

"I'm looking forward to sharing stories, commenting on current events and my obvious love for everything sport," she said. "Radio is a true passion of mine and I can't wait to work with Dobbo and Liam. Queensland has always been home for me and growing up in this glorious state means I'm talking to my own people, people I know."

Head of Triple M, Mike Fitzpatrick, said: "Drive time on our Triple M Brisbane and Gold Coast stations will now have an authentic Queensland perspective, courtesy of Leisel, Liam and Dobbo.

"Leisel is a such a positive addition to our team, putting aside the 14 individual world records, nine Olympic medals, 10 Commonwealth Games Gold medals and 23 National titles, I'm confident the audience across Brissy and the GC will immediately warm to her as a radio personality. We can't wait to hear her live on air from January 17.

"Sitting beside her is Ben Dobbin who will continue to break every big sports story in Queensland and Liam Flanagan who has built a following amongst sport lovers as one of Australia's leading sports podcasters with the hugely successful LiSTNR daily podcast, The Scorecard, one of Australia's Top 20 podcasts."

The Rush Hour with Leisel, Liam and Dobbo starts on 104.5 Triple M Brisbane and 92.5 Triple M Gold Coast from Monday January 17 and will air from 4pm to 6pm, Monday to Friday.



