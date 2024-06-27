The Hit Network Head of Hit Metro Content and Fox Content Director, Amanda Lee, today announced three new appointments to The Fox, further strengthening the content team for Melbourne's biggest station.

One of Australia's best announcers and operations executives, Brad Wood, joins The Fox as Afternoons Announcer and Operations Manager.

For the past seven years, Wood has worked with the Hit Network's B105 Brisbane as the Workday announcer, accomplishing several no.1 ratings results in the role as well as contributing to the no. 1 station's strategy and programming.

Gemma Prendergast joins The Fox as new Senior Producer for Breakfast show Fifi, Fev & Nick.

She joins The Fox from Nova 100, where she worked as Senior Producer on the Drive show for the past six years and prior to that was Assistant Producer and Digital Content Producer for various Nova networked shows.

The new Content Assistant for The Fox will be Emily Allen, who will also work across the Hit and Triple M networks. She was previously with ARN working as a Promotion & Event Specialist at Chilli FM and LAFM.

Hit Network Head of Hit Metro Content and Fox Content Director, Amanda Lee, said: "I am thrilled to announce some new faces to The Fox team who will continue to contribute to the success of the station and our shows. The Fox has incredible momentum in Melbourne and I'm sure that Brad, Gemma and Emily will be valuable additions to the team."

Commenting on his appointment, Wood said: "I feel incredibly excited and grateful to come home to Melbourne and become the newest member of The Fox family! From listening in my bedroom, hassling Tracy & Matt and Barry Bissell for requests, to community radio in Melton where I tried to emulate that famous Fox magic, my lifelong dream has just come true. In my role I look forward to joining our team and building on our unmatched dedication to our city, Melbourne - the greatest city in the world!"

Prendergast said: "I'm truly beyond thrilled to be joining Melbourne's very-own Fox FM and the Fifi, Fev & Nick team. The show is world-class and I'm beyond excited to work with the team to continue building on the incredible radio they produce on a daily basis. I'm chomping at the bit to get stuck into it and officially become a member of the iconic Fox family."

Allen said: "I'm super keen to be starting in this exciting role and I can't wait to meet everyone once I've made the leap across the Bass Strait!"

All appointments are effective immediately.

