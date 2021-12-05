Southern Cross Media : THE FOX'S FIFI, FEV & NICK ARE ‘DOING IT FOR THE KIDS' HAVING RAISED $215,457.50 SO FAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ANGLICARE VICTORIA

The ongoing pandemic coupled with what should be the most wonderful time of the year can see many parents struggling financially and worrying about affording all those gifts for under the tree.

In partnership with Anglicare Victoria, The FOX's Fifi, Fev & Nick's Doing It For The Kids! has called on listeners and friends of the show to ensure that every child in Melbourne can experience the magic of Christmas by receiving a gift.



This morning during their final show of the year the team announced that as of today they raised a total of $215,457.50. The campaign continues until Christmas, donations can be made at www.fox.com.au

Fifi Box said: "With so many families and parents doing it tough this year we wanted to make sure no kids got left behind this Christmas and we are blown away by this result!"



Paul McDonald, CEO of Anglicare Victoria, said: "From our work on the frontline of family services, we have seen more than double the demand for emergency relief support at some of our Melbourne locations and we supported more than 30,000 kids and families in need throughout the pandemic.

"Christmas is a time of caring, a time of celebration, a time of joy. We want to bring joy and happiness as well as emotional relief for a number of our families and children that we have under our care. What a lift for them! After all, every parent wants to spoil their child and give them the best present they can at Christmas and that's what we are all about.

"As an organisation, we could never have reached as many Melburnians as we have without the backing of Fifi, Fev & Nick, and The Fox. We are absolutely blown away by the support we've received from people across the city - other kids, their parents, local businesses and loyal Fox listeners have been so incredibly generous to this fantastic cause.



Thank you from everyone at Anglicare Victoria, and from the communities we support day in, day out."

Each Christmas, Anglicare Victoria estimates that at least 3,000 vulnerable clients are supported with gifts that they would otherwise not receive. The organisation anticipates the number of people needing support in the lead up to Christmas 2021 could be significantly higher.

Melburnians and people across the country have jumped on board to lend their support with some of Australia's biggest names joining the cause including Prime Minister The Hon. Scott Morrison MP, Jessica Mauboy, Amy Shark, Karl Stefanovic, Ally Landon, Dannii Minogue, Shane Jacobson, Matt Preston and Eddie McGuire as well as Simon, Lachy and Tsehay from The Wiggles.

Listeners can make their donations through www.fox.com.au and play their part in doing it for the kids!



