To celebrate Hard Rated's delicious lemon flavour, Hard Rated, Australia's #1 alcoholic lemon premix, has partnered with the Hit Network and Australia's #1 national Drive show, Carrie & Tommy, for a month-long partnership and show promotion.

Running from 8 July to 2 August, the centerpiece of the campaign is a custom-built Hard Rated hydraulic press that Carrie and Tommy will use to crush all sorts of products that they consider a 'lemon'. Think a Zoodle Maker, calculator watches, and scented toilet paper.

Throughout the campaign, listeners will also share stories about their 'lemon' cars, culminating in an epic car yard stunt with a branded Hard Rated car crusher that will crush two listeners' cars. The twist will be that whilst both cars wind-up crushed to smithereens, only the owner of one crushed car will walk away with a cool $50,000 prize.

The national campaign is a collaboration between SCA, PHD and Carlton & United Breweries and was created by The Studio, SCA's in-house commercial creative team. As well as the final grand crushing of the ultimate lemon cars, the campaign is supported by a social media campaign and on-air promos and brand commercials across the Hit Network, which has Australia's largest audience of 25-54 listeners*.

Hard Rated Marketing Manager Amy Pollock-Hall, said: "Our classic lemon taste is what's made Hard Rated so popular with consumers, so when we were presented with the idea of celebrating our lemony taste by partnering with Carrie and Tommy to literally crush lemon cars, it felt like the perfect match."

SCA Head of Client Services and Partnerships, Trevor Crook, said: "This campaign demonstrates our ability to offer clients an effective integration with our content and talent and we are excited to see it come to life over the next month. Carrie & Tommywill crush it."

Carrie & Tommy Crush Lemons for Hard Rated:

Brand: Hard Rated

Client: CUB

Media Agency: PHD

Creative: The Studio at SCA

About the Hit Network:

The Hit Network is Australia's biggest radio network broadcasting across metro and regional markets with a unique collection of 50 FM and DAB+ stations. The Hit Network targets people aged 25 - 54, skews female and features a mood focused, 'feel great' pop music format alongside the most entertaining local breakfast and national drive shows. It is home to popular personalities including Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola, Nick Cody, Ed Kavalee, Dave Hughes, Erin Molan, Abby Coleman, Matty Acton, Stav Davidson and many more.

The Hit Network entertains more than 6 million Aussie radio listeners across B105, 2Day, The Fox, SAFM, Mix94.5, Sea FM, 41 Hit stations plus DAB+ stations including Oldskool 90s Hits, Buddha Hits, Oldskool 80s Hits, RnB Fridays Radio and Dance Hits. All Hit Network's content is also available live or on demand on the LiSTNR app.