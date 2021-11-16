Southern Cross Media : TOOWOOMBA RALLIES BEHIND CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

For 67 years the Mayoral Carols by Candlelight has united the Toowoomba community under the stars at Queens Park heralding the festive season.

This year the famed and beloved event, which was until COVID the biggest carols event in regional Australia, will once again take place - on Sunday December 12 at 6.30pm, led by Triple M Darling Downs and a host of passionate local sponsors and supporters.

Triple M Darling Downs General Manager, Nick Purdie said the event was close to being cancelled because of a lack of funding.

"It was touch and go this year if the event would happen at all. However, community spirit and local corporate support has risen to the challenge and rallied to ensure this incredible family event - one we all need especially after this year - takes place," he said.

"Dave Schenk from Deep Blue Events in association with Jim Aspromourgos from Downs Audio Visual with assistance from the Toowoomba Regional Council and Triple M have called on the community and the community has answered the call.

"Contractors and businesses that have been involved for years have reduced their costs, volunteered their time or provided the equipment at no cost which is simply extraordinary. We send huge thanks to the wonderful team of organisations who have come on board and are heroes of the community already.

"This year Carols by Candlelight will truly be a uniting event, staged by the community, for the community."

The event will be hosted by Triple M Darling Downs' Lee Faulkner and media presenter Kim Stokes will star a lineup of local musicians and community groups. Attendance is free, with organisers encouraging people to come dressed in bright, festive outfits.

And the question on everybody's lips? Yes, Santa will be there, making a superstar fly-by in his sleigh before his hard work begins on December 25.

Purdie said organisers still needed support.

"If there's any businesses or generous locals out there who would like to become a real community hero and support this event, we need it!" he said.

Triple M Mayoral Toowoomba Carols by Candlelight

Sunday 12 December from 6:30pm with fireworks at 8.15pm

Queens Park Toowoomba

