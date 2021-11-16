Log in
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
Southern Cross Media : TOOWOOMBA RALLIES BEHIND CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
For 67 years the Mayoral Carols by Candlelight has united the Toowoomba community under the stars at Queens Park heralding the festive season.

This year the famed and beloved event, which was until COVID the biggest carols event in regional Australia, will once again take place - on Sunday December 12 at 6.30pm, led by Triple M Darling Downs and a host of passionate local sponsors and supporters.

Triple M Darling Downs General Manager, Nick Purdie said the event was close to being cancelled because of a lack of funding.

"It was touch and go this year if the event would happen at all. However, community spirit and local corporate support has risen to the challenge and rallied to ensure this incredible family event - one we all need especially after this year - takes place," he said.

"Dave Schenk from Deep Blue Events in association with Jim Aspromourgos from Downs Audio Visual with assistance from the Toowoomba Regional Council and Triple M have called on the community and the community has answered the call.

"Contractors and businesses that have been involved for years have reduced their costs, volunteered their time or provided the equipment at no cost which is simply extraordinary. We send huge thanks to the wonderful team of organisations who have come on board and are heroes of the community already.

"This year Carols by Candlelight will truly be a uniting event, staged by the community, for the community."

The event will be hosted by Triple M Darling Downs' Lee Faulkner and media presenter Kim Stokes will star a lineup of local musicians and community groups. Attendance is free, with organisers encouraging people to come dressed in bright, festive outfits.

And the question on everybody's lips? Yes, Santa will be there, making a superstar fly-by in his sleigh before his hard work begins on December 25.

Purdie said organisers still needed support.

"If there's any businesses or generous locals out there who would like to become a real community hero and support this event, we need it!" he said.

Triple M Mayoral Toowoomba Carols by Candlelight
 Sunday 12 December from 6:30pm with fireworks at 8.15pm
Queens Park Toowoomba
Toowoomba Carols by Candlelight is made possible by Deep Blue Events, Triple M, Toowoomba Regional Council, Downs Audio Visual, Australia Wide Event First Aid, Greenridge Group, Orchy, MNP Security, Range Event Hire, Thru A Lens Media, Visual Focus, Sparky's Fireworks, Toowoomba Portable Toilets, Master Hire, K&R Plumbing Supplies, Fence Hire Australia, JJ Richards, Comtel, Krush Design Co, Newlands Group, Kim Stokes Communications, A1 Fire & Safety Toowoomba, Wilson's Towing and Toowoomba 4350 Tv.


About Triple M:
 After 40 years, Triple M continues to be one of Australia's best-known radio entertainment brands and the only radio network that provides its listeners with a unique combination of Rock's Greatest Hits, Sport and Comedy. With 49 stations across Australia, including five digital stations, Triple M Soft Rock, Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Country, Triple M Hard N Heavy and Triple M 90s, Triple M has become known for playing Rock's Greatest Hits, and its iconic talent and shows that get people talking.

The iconic brand entertains more than 3.7 million radio listeners each week and is home to some of Australia's biggest sporting heroes, comedians and music gurus including Mick Molloy, Marty Sheargold Basil Zemplias, Lawrence Mooney, Mark Geyer, Gus Worland, Jess Eva, Margaux Parker, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Luke Darcy, James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless, Gorden Tallis, Greg Martin, Dennis Cometti, Mark Ricciuto, Chris Dittmar and Andrew Jarman to name just a few!

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
