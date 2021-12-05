Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Southern Cross Media Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
Southern Cross Media : TRIPLE M ADDS EVEN MORE STAR POWER TO ITS CRICKET COMMENTARY TEAM WITH CRICKET LEGENDS AND ONE OF AUSTRALIA'S MOST LOVED COMEDIANS

12/05/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Today, Triple M and LiSTNR announce some of cricket's biggest names and one of Australia's most loved comedians are set to join the all-star cricket commentary line up for the 2021-22 Vodafone Ashes series.

Joining the legendary line-up is the man who captained the Australian T20 team to World Cup Victory, Aaron Finch. He will be joined by former Sydney Thunder captain and South Australian 14 season veteran Callum Ferguson.

One of Australia's favourite comedians, Andy Lee, is also taking a seat at the commentary desk, providing his unique take on the series.

Rounding out the new line up additions is Triple M's very own cricket tragic, Gus Worland.

The newest recruits join cricket Royalty Sir Ian Botham and Mark Taylor AO in the commentary box for what's set to be an action packed 2021-22 Summer of Cricket.

Triple M's all-star commentary team will be led by James Brayshaw and Australia's #1 sports podcaster Mark Howard, with former Ashes greats Greg Blewett, Brad Haddin, Merv Hughes, and former international cricketer Isabelle Westbury, alongside Triple M regulars, Emma Freedman, and Nat Yoannidis.

Aaron Finch said: "I'm really excited to be joining the Triple M cricket commentary team this summer. I've always loved the station and can't wait to work with the team and have some fun during the Ashes."

Andy Lee said: "Having done tours in the Caribbean, the last Ashes in the UK and numerous tests across Australia over the last decade, I can remember roughly half of them due to the number of beers consumed. That puts me in good enough stead to commentate the Cricket for Triple M."

Proving that Triple M and LiSTNR will provide audiences with the most engaging and accessible cricket commentary this summer, six new partners have signed up to come on board in 2021-22. Well-known brands including Coopers Mild Ale, Anaconda, Canadian Club, Ladbrokes, and Prospa will be aligned with the 'must listen' national cricket broadcast.

SCA National Head of Sports and Partnerships, Trevor Crook, said: "Talent led integration that provides meaningful and effective connection with audiences at scale is at the core of every Triple M sport partnership. It's a tried, tested and proven model over many years of Triple M Footy and we look forward to delivering for all of our cricket partners this summer."

In an Australian first, LiSTNR will stream every game Australia wide. Along with the FM broadcast in the capital cities, cricket fans will be able to download the LiSTNR app and hear the call wherever they play, work and holiday right across Australia.

About Triple M:

After 40 years, Triple M continues to be one of Australia's best-known radio entertainment brands and the only radio network that provides its listeners with a unique combination of Rock's Greatest Hits, Sport and Comedy. With 49 stations across Australia, including five digital stations, Triple M Soft Rock, Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Country, Triple M Hard N Heavy and Triple M 90s, Triple M has become known for playing Rock's Greatest Hits, and its iconic talent and shows that get people talking.

The iconic brand entertains more than 3.7 million radio and on demand listeners each week and is home to some of Australia's biggest sporting heroes, comedians and music gurus including Mick Molloy, Marty Sheargold, Mark Geyer, Basil Zempilas, Gus Worland, Jess Eva, Margaux Parker, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless, Gorden Tallis, Greg Martin, Dennis Cometti, Mark Ricciuto, Chris Dittmar and Andrew Jarman to name just a few! And now, all Triple M's content is available live or on demand on the new LiSTNR app

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
