  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Southern Cross Media Group Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SXL   AU000000SXL4

SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(SXL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Southern Cross Media : TRUE CRIME TAKES ON A NEW LOOK AT LiSTNR WITH THE LAUNCH OF INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST ADAM SHAND'S REAL CRIME PODCAST COLLECTION

09/21/2021 | 12:42am EDT
Real Crime is the new home of Walkley Award-winning investigative journalist Adam Shand and his acclaimed body of work in true crime podcasts. Three new series will be featured under the Real Crime brand: Real Crime Feature, Real Crime Interview and a brand-new series Real Crime - Australian Detectives.

Shand is an investigative journalist, author, TV presenter and podcast creator with a passion for the truth. Shand does not try to prosecute or defend, but tells a story from original case files, investigators, victims and their families.

Real Crime with Adam Shand comprises all of Shand's work, including The Trials of the Vampire, ATM Boy, In Plain Sight, Lawyer X, The Great Qantas Hoax, Packer's Gold, Lucille Butterworth, the award-winning NSW Police State Crime Command series Lost at Sea. Shand's interview series includes The Real Chopper, Control, Jailhouse Lawyer and the most recent War on Ourselves based on the Afghanistan War accusations.

The new series Real Crime - Australian Detectives features the nation's best investigators talking about iconic cases they have worked on, giving a step-by-step insider's account of how the crimes were solved and the villains brought to justice.

Adam Shand said: "Real Crime brings together nearly five years of investigation and collaboration. It's an anthology of work that continues to grow and evolve, with fresh cases, breaking leads on existing cases and a brand-new series, Australian Detectives. We are taking listeners into the world I've inhabited for two decades and finding new ways to tell these stories."

LiSTNR, General Manager of Digital Audio, Grant Tothill said: "Having worked with Adam for close to five years, it's an exciting time to put all of his work to date in an easily discoverable collection. All the work speaks for itself and reinforces the power of great investigative journalism. Shand is a unique storyteller, his feature series focusses on long term investigations, whilst his interview and Australian Detective series show another side of Adam and his relationship with those who are telling their own story. If you're into true crime, you'll love Real Crime with Adam Shand."

Real Crime with Adam Shand is available now on the LiSTNR app.

About LiSTNR

LiSTNR is a curated and personalised, free app offering radio, podcasts, music, and news, creating a new audio destination for all Australians. Featuring a fun and intuitive onboarding process, LiSTNR delivers an audio destination that is built for individual listeners' routines and preferences. Highly personalised, it provides listeners a new world of audio entertainment, with their own daily feed of audio and easy discovery of new content through curated recommendations. Available across a large array of devices including both iOS and Android, CarPlay and Android Auto, Google Assistant and Alexa and Android TV, LiSTNR enables a fantastic listening experience, anytime and anywhere. Open your Ears to a new world of audio - download the free app today.

Disclaimer

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
