TRIPLE M ANNOUNCES ALL LOCAL RUSH HOUR DRIVE SHOWS ACROSS AUSTRALIA FOR 2022

The drive home will have a distinctly local flavour for listeners in 2022 as Triple M unveils new, all-local Rush Hour Drive shows across the country.

The new 'national to local' approach for Triple M reinforces its commitment to the best and most relevant content for audiences, with a key focus on local sport and entertainment, all delivered with Triple M's renowned irreverence and fun. Hosts for the local Drive shows are already well-known to listeners, with existing Triple M favourites.

SCA Chief Content Officer, Dave Cameron, said: "We are excited to announce a new and refreshing approach to the Triple M Drive timeslot in 2022, highlighting our ongoing focus of creating more localised, state-based content for our audiences.

"Triple M's new national Drive strategy reflects the ever-increasing demand for local entertainment and sport presented by the best talent in each market under the well-known Rush Hour brand. SCA is already Australia's biggest audio content creator, and we're looking forward to creating even more amazing, local content across the country in 2022."

In Sydney and across NSW, Triple M's Deadset Legends will change its name to The Rush HourwithGus, Jude and Wendell and makes the move from Saturday mornings to drive Sydney home. Having won 37 caps with the Wallabies, represented Australia with the Kangas 14 times, and won four premierships with the Broncos, Wendell Sailor now adds Triple M Sydney Drive to his resume. As does all-Australian and two-time AFL premiership player with the Sydney Swans, Jude Bolton. And acting as ringmaster is Sydney's favourite armchair sports fanatic, Roosters' supporter, spiritual member of the Australian First XII and Knox Grammar Head Boy, Gus Worland.

In Melbourne, across Victoria and Hobart, The Rush Hour with JB and Billy, now in its 11th year on air, will move from its early evening timeslot to take over 4-6pm Drive. James Brayshaw is arguably one of Australia's most recognisable voices and personalities having been a part of Triple M for more than 20 years as a Breakfast host and leader of the network's AFL and Cricket commentary teams. King of Geelong and Cats legend Billy Brownless will use his broad shoulders and continue to carry James throughout the year.

In Adelaide and Mt Gambier, The Rush Hourwith Bernie, Blewey and Jars will move forward from its current 6pm timeslot to 4pm to take over Drive with its line-up of local sporting superstars. Two time all-Australian and South Australian Football Hall of Famer, Andrew Jarman, former Australian cricketer Greg Blewett, and former Adelaide Crows and Melbourne Demons Best and Fairest, Bernie Vince, will form the winning team for Triple M Adelaide Drive.

In Perth, West Coast Eagle and 2006 Norm Smith Medallist, Andrew Embley will join forces with current Western Australian Hit Breakfast co-host and comedian Michelle Anderson for The Rush Hour with Embers & Michelle on Triple M Perth. It marks Anderson's return to Triple M, as she co-hosted The Grill Team Breakfast show in Brisbane. The show will be live in Perth and broadcast on delay in regional WA.

Head of Triple M Network and LiSTNR Sport, Mike Fitzpatrick, said: "We've built a sensational line-up of sporting legends and exceptional broadcasters for Triple M Drive next year. We're excited to be taking this leap forward in local formats to answer the cry for more local passion, served up in the distinct Triple M style. Of course, leading the teams onto the field will be the enormously successful Marty Sheargold Show from 3.00pm. Marty's show launched earlier this year and has already grabbed the attention of listeners and won the ratings trophy."

Every Rush Hour show will be available to live stream or as catch-up on the LiSTNR app.

Stay tuned for a further announcement on the Triple M Brisbane Drive show soon.

About Triple M:

After 40 years, Triple M continues to be one of Australia's best-known radio entertainment brands and the only radio network that provides its listeners with a unique combination of Rock's Greatest Hits, Sport and Comedy. With 49 stations across Australia, including five digital stations, Triple M Soft Rock, Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Country, Triple M Hard N Heavy and Triple M 90s, Triple M has become known for playing Rock's Greatest Hits, and its iconic talent and shows that get people talking.

The iconic brand entertains more than 3.7 million radio listeners each week and is home to some of Australia's biggest sporting heroes, comedians and music gurus including Mick Molloy, Marty Sheargold Basil Zempilas, Lawrence Mooney, Mark Geyer, Gus Worland, Jess Eva, Margaux Parker, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Luke Darcy, James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless, Gorden Tallis, Greg Martin, Dennis Cometti, Mark Ricciuto, Chris Dittmar and Andrew Jarman to name just a few!