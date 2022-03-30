Southern Empire Resources : 2022 Q1 – Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of Non-review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

In accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Southern Empire Resources Corp. discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 have have been reviewed and approved by Southern Empire's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors but have not been reviewed by Southern Empire's auditors.

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in Canadian dollars)

January 31 2022

October 31 2021

ASSETS Current assets

Cash

Marketable securities, at fair value (Note 3) Accounts receivable

Prepaids and advances

$

183,788

$

29,320

2,495,051 4,021,814

27,362 17,710

47,835 77,728

2,754,036 4,146,572

Non-current assets Reclamation bonds (Note 5) Equipment (Note 4)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

87,459 87,459

18,999 20,539

11,198,652

10,626,740

Total assets

$

14,059,146

$ 14,881,310

LIABILITIES Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Total liabilities

$ $

358,716 358,716

$ $

576,280 576,280

EQUITY

Common shares (Note 7) 15,337,535 14,850,332

Contributed surplus (Note 7) Deficit

1,674,895 1,117,442

Total equity

(3,312,000) 13,700,430

(1,662,744) 14,305,030

Total liabilities and equity

$

14,059,146

$ 14,881,310

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Approved on March 29, 2022, on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Ron Netolitzky"

"Dale Wallster"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended January 31,

Expenses

Amortization (Note 4)

Management and consulting fees (Note 6) Business and investor relations

General and administration Professional fees

Property research

Transfer agent and listing fees

Other items

Gain on sale of marketable securities

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (Note 3)

2022 2021 $ 1,540 2,201 126,000 126,000 21,914 136,888 21,739 18,803 13,221 3,265 10,597 - 8,876 2,165 203,887 289,322 25,480 (1,470,849) 2,558,655 $

Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$ (1,649,256)

$ 2,269,333

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (Note 7)

$

(0.03)

$

0.04

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (Note 7):

Basic 57,428,539 50,906,800

Diluted 57,428,539 50,906,800

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Attributable to the common shareholdersNumber of sharesContributedAmount

$

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, October 31, 2020

Net income

50,906,800 -$

14,850,332 -$

936,147 -$

(48,508) $ 15,737,971

2,269,333 2,269,333

Balance, January 31, 2021

50,906,800

$

14,850,332

$

936,147

$

2,220,825

$

18,007,304

Number of sharesContributedAmount

$

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, October 31, 2021

Shares issued durring the period Share issue costs

Shares issued for property Net loss

50,906,800 $ 10,000,000

- 500,000 -

14,850,332 442,547 (15,344) 60,000 -

$

1,117,442 557,453 - -

$ (1,662,744) $ 14,305,030

-1,000,000

--

- (1,649,256)

(15,344)

60,000 (1,649,256)

Balance, January 31, 2022

61,406,800

$

15,337,535

$

1,674,895

$ (3,312,000) $

13,700,430

