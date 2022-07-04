Southern Empire Resources : Interim Financial Report

Notice of Non-review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
In accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Southern Empire Resources Corp. discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.
The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 have have been reviewed and approved by Southern Empire's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors but have not been reviewed by Southern Empire's auditors.
Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Statements of Financial Position (See Note 1 - Nature of operations)(Expresed in Canadian dollars)
April 30
October 31
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
63,830
$
29,320
Equity investments, at fair value (Note 3)
4,486,314
4,021,814
Accounts receivable
38,295
17,710
Prepaids and advances
26,762
77,728
Non-current assets
4,615,201
4,146,572
Reclamation bonds (5)
87,459
87,459
Equipment (4)
17,459
20,539
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
11,784,701
10,626,740
Total assets
$
16,504,820
$
14,881,310
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
412,966
$
576,280
Total liabilities
412,966
576,280
EQUITY
Common shares (Note 7)
15,594,070
14,850,332
Contributed surplus (Note 7)
1,745,774
1,117,442
Deficit
(1,247,990)
(1,662,744)
Total equity
16,091,854
14,305,030
Total liabilities and equity
$
16,504,820
$
14,881,310
Approved on behalf of the Board
"Ron Netolitzky"
"Dale Wallster"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months
ended April 30
2022 2021
For the six months
ended April 30
2022 2021
Expenses
Amortization
1,540
2,200
3,081
44,401
Management and consulting fees (Note 6)
126,000
126,000
252,000
252,000
Business and investor relations
31,233
120,927
50,612
257,815
General and administration
19,896
2,193
41,636
20,996
Professional fees
20,933
10,884
34,154
14,149
Property research
5,797
27,215
16,394
27,215
Stock-based compensation (Note 6)
70,878
133,521
70,878
133,521
Transfer agent and listing fees
14,782
11,624
23,657
13,789
Travel and accomodation
-
-
-
-
Shareholder communications
4,352
10,403
6,886
10,403
295,411
444,967
499,298
734,289
Other items
Unrealized gain(loss) on marketable securities
2,199,476
(1,177,193)
728,627
1,381,462
Realized gain(loss) on sale of marketable securities
159,945
185,425
Net and comprehensive loss
$
2,064,010
$
(1,622,160)
$
414,754
$
647,173
Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 6)
$
0.03
$
(0.03)
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - diluted
63,372,800
50,906,800
60,009,079
50,906,800
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Statements of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Attributable to the common shareholders
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Deficit
Total Equity
shares
$
Surplus
Balance, October 31, 2019
50,906,800
$ 14,850,332
$ 936,147
$
(48,508)
$ 15,737,971
Shares issued during the period
-
-
-
-
$
-
Cash issue costs
-
-
-
-
$
-
Warrants exercised
-
-
-
-
$
-
Stock options granted
-
-
133,521
-
$
133,521
Shares issued for asset acquisitio
-
-
-
-
$
-
Net loss
-
-
-
647,172
$
647,172
Balance, April 30, 2021
50,906,800
$ 14,850,332
$1,069,668
$
598,664
$ 16,518,664
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Deficit
Total Equity
shares
$
Surplus
Balance, October 31, 2021
50,906,800
$ 14,850,332
$1,117,442
$
(1,662,744)
$ 14,305,030
Stock options granted
-
-
70,778
-
$
70,778
Shares issued in the period
10,000,000
442,547
557,453
-
$
1,000,000
Share issue costs
-
(15,344)
-
-
$
(15,344)
Shares issued for asset
acquisition
500,000
60,000
-
-
$
60,000
Warrants exercised
1,766,000
234,535
-
-
$
234,535
Stock options exercised
200,000
22,000
-
-
$
22,000
Net income
-
-
-
414,754
$
414,754
Balance, April 30, 2022
63,372,800
$ 15,594,070
$1,745,673
$
(1,247,990)
$ 16,091,754
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
4
Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the six months ended April 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
485,632
$
647,172
Items not affecting cash
Amortization
3,081
4,401
Share-based compensation
-
133,521
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments
(728,627)
(1,381,462)
Realized (gain) loss on sale of marketable securities
(185,425)
-
Net changes in non-cash working capital items
Accounts receivable
(20,585)
50,292
Prepaids
50,966
168,468
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(163,314)
(42,685)
(558,272)
(420,293)
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of marketable securitieis
-
(127,389.00)
Sale of marketable securities
449,551
Increase in exploration and evaluation asset
(1,157,961)
(1,572,078)
(708,410)
(1,699,467)
Cash flow from Financing Activities
1,301,192
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
1,301,192
-
Net change in cash during the period
34,510
(2,119,760)
Cash, beginning of period
29,320
3,667,214
Cash, end of period
$
63,830
$
1,547,454
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
5
