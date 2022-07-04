Log in
    SMP   CA84281U1075

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP.

(SMP)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:25 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   -.--%
09:03aSOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES : Interim Financial Report
PU
09:03aSOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
06/29Southern Empire Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
Southern Empire Resources : Interim Financial Report

07/04/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended

April 30, 2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of Non-review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

In accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Southern Empire Resources Corp. discloses that the accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management.

The attached condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 have have been reviewed and approved by Southern Empire's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors but have not been reviewed by Southern Empire's auditors.

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Statements of Financial Position (See Note 1 - Nature of operations) (Expresed in Canadian dollars)

April 30

October 31

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

63,830

$

29,320

Equity investments, at fair value (Note 3)

4,486,314

4,021,814

Accounts receivable

38,295

17,710

Prepaids and advances

26,762

77,728

Non-current assets

4,615,201

4,146,572

Reclamation bonds (5)

87,459

87,459

Equipment (4)

17,459

20,539

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

11,784,701

10,626,740

Total assets

$

16,504,820

$

14,881,310

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

412,966

$

576,280

Total liabilities

412,966

576,280

EQUITY

Common shares (Note 7)

15,594,070

14,850,332

Contributed surplus (Note 7)

1,745,774

1,117,442

Deficit

(1,247,990)

(1,662,744)

Total equity

16,091,854

14,305,030

Total liabilities and equity

$

16,504,820

$

14,881,310

Approved on behalf of the Board

"Ron Netolitzky"

"Dale Wallster"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months

ended April 30

2022 2021

For the six months

ended April 30

2022 2021

Expenses

Amortization

1,540

2,200

3,081

44,401

Management and consulting fees (Note 6)

126,000

126,000

252,000

252,000

Business and investor relations

31,233

120,927

50,612

257,815

General and administration

19,896

2,193

41,636

20,996

Professional fees

20,933

10,884

34,154

14,149

Property research

5,797

27,215

16,394

27,215

Stock-based compensation (Note 6)

70,878

133,521

70,878

133,521

Transfer agent and listing fees

14,782

11,624

23,657

13,789

Travel and accomodation

-

-

-

-

Shareholder communications

4,352

10,403

6,886

10,403

295,411

444,967

499,298

734,289

Other items

Unrealized gain(loss) on marketable securities

2,199,476

(1,177,193)

728,627

1,381,462

Realized gain(loss) on sale of marketable securities

159,945

185,425

Net and comprehensive loss

$

2,064,010

$

(1,622,160)

$

414,754

$

647,173

Basic and diluted loss per share (Note 6)

$

0.03

$

(0.03)

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - diluted

63,372,800

50,906,800

60,009,079

50,906,800

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Attributable to the common shareholders

Number of

Amount

Contributed

Deficit

Total Equity

shares

$

Surplus

Balance, October 31, 2019

50,906,800

$ 14,850,332

$ 936,147

$

(48,508)

$ 15,737,971

Shares issued during the period

-

-

-

-

$

-

Cash issue costs

-

-

-

-

$

-

Warrants exercised

-

-

-

-

$

-

Stock options granted

-

-

133,521

-

$

133,521

Shares issued for asset acquisitio

-

-

-

-

$

-

Net loss

-

-

-

647,172

$

647,172

Balance, April 30, 2021

50,906,800

$ 14,850,332

$1,069,668

$

598,664

$ 16,518,664

Number of

Amount

Contributed

Deficit

Total Equity

shares

$

Surplus

Balance, October 31, 2021

50,906,800

$ 14,850,332

$1,117,442

$

(1,662,744)

$ 14,305,030

Stock options granted

-

-

70,778

-

$

70,778

Shares issued in the period

10,000,000

442,547

557,453

-

$

1,000,000

Share issue costs

-

(15,344)

-

-

$

(15,344)

Shares issued for asset

acquisition

500,000

60,000

-

-

$

60,000

Warrants exercised

1,766,000

234,535

-

-

$

234,535

Stock options exercised

200,000

22,000

-

-

$

22,000

Net income

-

-

-

414,754

$

414,754

Balance, April 30, 2022

63,372,800

$ 15,594,070

$1,745,673

$

(1,247,990)

$ 16,091,754

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

4

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the six months ended April 30,

2022

2021

Cash flows from Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

$

485,632

$

647,172

Items not affecting cash

Amortization

3,081

4,401

Share-based compensation

-

133,521

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity investments

(728,627)

(1,381,462)

Realized (gain) loss on sale of marketable securities

(185,425)

-

Net changes in non-cash working capital items

Accounts receivable

(20,585)

50,292

Prepaids

50,966

168,468

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(163,314)

(42,685)

(558,272)

(420,293)

Cash flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of marketable securitieis

-

(127,389.00)

Sale of marketable securities

449,551

Increase in exploration and evaluation asset

(1,157,961)

(1,572,078)

(708,410)

(1,699,467)

Cash flow from Financing Activities

1,301,192

Issuance of common shares

-

-

-

1,301,192

-

Net change in cash during the period

34,510

(2,119,760)

Cash, beginning of period

29,320

3,667,214

Cash, end of period

$

63,830

$

1,547,454

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

5

Disclaimer

Southern Empire Resources Corp. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
