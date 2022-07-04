Southern Empire Resources : Management Discussion and Analysis

Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

For the Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

NOTE TO READER

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") focuses on the financial condition and results of operation of Southern Empire Resources Corp. ("Southern Empire", the "Company", "we", "our", "its" or "us") and is a narrative explanation of how we performed during the period covered by the associated financial statements, and of our future prospects.

This MD&A is based upon information available as at June 27, 2022, and supplements but does not form part of the financial statements of Southern Empire and as such, should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as at and for the years ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.

Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as established by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of these financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls to ensure that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the MD&A, is complete and reliable.

All financial data in this MD&A is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Additional information concerning Southern Empire is available on the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and on our website at www.smp.gold.

FORWARD-LOOKINGINFORMATION

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information contained in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking information, which is information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations of Southern Empire that is based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and which is inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking information. Forward- looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information contained in this MD&A includes, without limitation, our expectations regarding anticipated investment activities and results and financing activities and other factors regarding our operating results, and the performance of global capital markets and interest rates.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Southern Empire believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A include, but are not limited to: risks relating to investment performance and our ability to generate taxable income from operations, market fluctuations, fluctuations in prices of commodities underlying our interests and equity investments, the strength of the Canadian, U.S. and other economies, foreign exchange fluctuations, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the interests of Southern Empire's investments are located, and other risks included elsewhere in this MD&A under the headings "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Financial Instruments and Risk Management" and in