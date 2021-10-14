Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Southern Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SOU   CA8428131079

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP.

(SOU)
  Report
SOUTHERN ENERGY : ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

10/14/2021 | 09:52am EDT
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Calgary, Alberta - October 14, 2021 - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU: TSXV) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused,growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 675,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to satisfy the exercise of warrants. The exercise price for the warrants is CAD0.04 per share.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange to admit 675,000 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to occur on or around 20 October 2021 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 361,972,054 Ordinary Shares and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or change to their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury and each Ordinary Share entitled the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 361,972,054.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

+1 (0) 587 287 5401

Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)

+1 (0) 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

Camarco

James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value

- 2 -

through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Southern Energy Corp. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
