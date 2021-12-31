SOUTHERN ENERGY : ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF INTEREST IN-KIND TO ITS 8% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES

PAYMENT OF INTEREST IN-KIND TO ITS 8% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED

SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES

Calgary, Alberta - December 31, 2021 - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company")

(SOU: TSXV) (AIM:SOUC) announces that the Company intends to issue 1,009,206 new common shares in Southern (the "Common Shares") to holders of its 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021 (collectively, the "Debentures") as payment in kind of accrued interest on the Debentures due on December 31, 2021 in the aggregate amount of CAD$335,560 (the "Interest Payment"), subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The number of Common Shares issued is equal to the amount of the interest, divided by the volume weighted average trading price per Common Share for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding December 31, 2021, being CAD$0.3325 per Common Share. Southern gave notice to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as debenture trustee, effective December 31, 2021, that it exercised its right to make the Interest Payment by issuing Common Shares.

Director/PDMR Participation

It is noted that certain Directors and PDMRs of the Company hold Convertible Debentures, on the same terms as all other participants, and, accordingly, were issued, in aggregate, 18,767 Common Shares were issued. Further details regarding individual participation of the Company's Directors and PDMRs is set out in the PDMR notification forms below.

Admission to AIM

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange to admit 1,009,206 new Common Shares to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 5 January 2022 ("Admission"). The new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares.

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 78,121,858 Common Shares and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or change to their interest in the Company. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company. Accordingly, on Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 78,121,858.

