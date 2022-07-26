Southern First Bancshares : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022
07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Exhibit 99.1
Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022
Greenville, South Carolina, July 26, 2022 - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
"I am incredibly proud of the Southern First team as they generated significant new client relationships and record loan growth for the second quarter," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "During this time of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting transition in housing and mortgage, our team's efforts resulted in strong performance with solid growth in net interest income and book value."
2022 Second Quarter Highlights
Net income was $7.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.90 for Q2 2022
Net interest income increased 16.1% to $24.9 million at Q2 2022, compared to $21.4 million at Q2 2021
Total loans increased 26% to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
Total deposits increased 24% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
Book value per common share increased to $35.39, or 11%, over Q2 2021
Completed move to new headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,240
7,970
12,005
14,017
10,323
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.90
0.98
1.49
1.75
1.29
Total revenue(1)
27,149
26,091
26,194
26,411
25,052
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
3.35%
3.37%
3.35%
3.38%
3.50%
Return on average assets(3)
0.92%
1.10%
1.66%
2.03%
1.61%
Return on average equity(3)
10.31%
11.60%
17.61%
21.67%
16.96%
Efficiency ratio(4)
58.16%
56.28%
56.25%
53.15%
53.87%
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
2.02%
2.03%
2.06%
2.06%
2.10%
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
2,254,135
Total deposits
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
2,310,892
Core deposits(6)
2,588,283
2,541,113
2,479,412
2,367,841
2,220,577
Total assets
3,287,663
3,073,234
2,925,548
2,784,176
2,650,183
Book value per common share
35.39
34.90
35.07
33.57
31.86
Loans to deposits
99.13%
98.25%
97.12%
98.19%
97.54%
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.97%
14.37%
14.90%
14.88%
14.98%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.83%
12.18%
12.65%
12.59%
12.63%
Leverage ratio
9.71%
10.12%
10.18%
10.20%
10.27%
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
11.33%
11.65%
12.09%
12.00%
12.00%
Tangible common equity(9)
8.60%
9.06%
9.50%
9.54%
9.50%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.09%
0.15%
0.17%
0.50%
0.27%
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
7.29%
7.83%
12.61%
14.90%
13.36%
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.10%
0.13%
0.09%
0.49%
0.14%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.02%
0.00%
0.06%
(0.01%)
0.00%
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.20%
1.24%
1.22%
1.51%
1.86%
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
1,166.70%
726.88%
625.16%
259.95%
619.47%
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
1
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
26,610
23,931
23,661
23,063
22,409
Investment securities
448
474
410
355
269
Federal funds sold
180
59
66
68
53
Total interest income
27,238
24,464
24,137
23,486
22,731
Interest expense
Deposits
1,844
908
900
934
920
Borrowings
510
392
380
380
381
Total interest expense
2,354
1,300
1,280
1,314
1,301
Net interest income
24,884
23,164
22,857
22,172
21,430
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
1,775
1,105
(4,200)
(6,000)
(1,900)
Net interest income after provision for credit
losses
23,109
22,059
27,057
28,172
23,330
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,184
1,494
1,931
2,829
1,983
Service fees on deposit accounts
209
191
200
199
173
ATM and debit card income
563
528
560
542
521
Income from bank owned life insurance
315
315
312
321
331
Net lender and referral fees on PPP loans
-
44
-
-
268
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
(394)
-
-
-
-
Other income
388
355
334
348
346
Total noninterest income
2,265
2,927
3,337
4,239
3,622
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,915
9,456
9,208
9,064
8,724
Occupancy
2,219
1,778
2,081
1,685
1,552
Outside service and data processing costs
1,528
1,533
1,395
1,368
1,391
Insurance
367
260
342
244
262
Professional fees
693
599
682
694
615
Marketing
329
269
260
248
208
Other
737
790
767
736
743
Total noninterest expenses
15,788
14,685
14,735
14,039
13,495
Income before provision for income taxes
9,586
10,301
15,659
18,372
13,457
Income tax expense
2,346
2,331
3,654
4,355
3,134
Net income available to common
shareholders
$
7,240
7,970
12,005
14,017
10,323
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.91
1.00
1.52
1.78
1.32
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.90
0.98
1.49
1.75
1.29
Basic weighted average common shares
7,945
7,932
7,877
7,874
7,848
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,075
8,096
8,057
8,001
7,988
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, a $731 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $3.1 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income was driven by an increase in noninterest expenses, as well as an increased provision for credit losses and a decrease in mortgage banking income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.5 million of loan growth during the second quarter of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the second quarter of 2022, calculated under the new CECL methodology, includes a $1.5 million provision for loan losses and a $250,000 provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a reversal in the provision during the second quarter of 2022 as the economy showed improvement after the onset of the pandemic.
2
Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $662 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $1.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income was the driving factor in the change in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, or a $1.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, and a $2.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior periods due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. Our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums, while the increase in professional fees related to higher legal, consulting and appraisal fees.
Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022, 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate(3)
Balance
Expense
Rate(3)
Balance
Expense
Rate(3)
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-
bearing deposits
$
80,909
$
180
0.89%
$
89,096
$
59
0.27%
$
119,211
$
53
0.18%
Investment securities, taxable
98,527
404
1.64%
113,101
425
1.52%
85,306
212
1.00%
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
10,382
56
2.16%
11,899
64
2.17%
11,599
74
2.56%
Loans(10)
2,795,274
26,610
3.82%
2,573,978
23,931
3.77%
2,240,236
22,409
4.01%
Total interest-earning assets
2,985,092
27,250
3.66%
2,788,074
24,479
3.56%
2,456,352
22,748
3.71%
Noninterest-earning assets
154,659
152,565
117,836
Total assets
$3,139,751
$2,940,639
$2,574,188
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$
389,563
144
0.15%
$
406,054
115
0.11%
$
298,446
46
0.06%
Savings & money market
1,267,174
1,200
0.38%
1,242,225
618
0.20%
1,131,391
580
0.21%
Time deposits
278,101
500
0.72%
158,720
175
0.45%
175,612
294
0.67%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,934,838
1,844
0.38%
1,806,999
908
0.20%
1,605,449
920
0.23%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
53,179
105
0.79%
16,626
12
0.29%
44
2
18.23%
Subordinated debentures
36,143
405
4.49%
36,116
380
4.27%
36,035
379
4.22%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,024,160
2,354
0.47%
1,859,741
1,300
0.28%
1,641,528
1,301
0.32%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
833,943
802,299
688,576
Shareholders' equity
281,648
278,600
244,084
Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity
$3,139,751
$2,940,639
$2,574,188
Net interest spread
3.19%
3.28%
3.39%
Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
margin
$24,896
3.35%
$23,179
3.37%
$21,447
3.50%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
12
15
17
Net interest income
$24,884
$23,164
$21,430
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a $2.8 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $221.3 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 3.82%, five basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, resulting primarily from $555.0 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, despite a 19-basis point decrease in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.35%
3
for the second quarter of 2022, a two-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022, and a 15-basis point decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2021. Reduced rates on our interest-earning assets, combined with higher costs on our interest-bearing liabilities, resulted in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
21,090
20,992
21,770
17,944
17,093
Federal funds sold
124,462
95,093
86,882
47,440
75,327
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
36,538
33,131
58,557
63,149
61,377
Total cash and cash equivalents
182,090
149,216
167,209
128,533
153,797
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
98,991
106,978
120,281
113,802
91,232
Other investments
5,065
4,104
4,021
2,820
2,770
Total investment securities
104,056
111,082
124,302
116,622
94,002
Mortgage loans held for sale
18,329
17,840
13,556
31,641
36,427
Loans (5)
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
2,254,135
Less allowance for credit losses
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
(36,075)
(41,912)
Loans, net
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
2,352,972
2,212,223
Bank owned life insurance
50,463
50,148
49,833
49,521
49,200
Property and equipment, net
96,674
95,129
92,370
78,456
69,193
Deferred income taxes
15,078
10,635
8,397
16,591
25,025
Other assets
9,960
10,859
10,412
9,840
10,316
Total assets
$
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
2,784,176
2,650,183
Liabilities
Deposits
$
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
2,310,892
FHLB Advances
50,000
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
36,160
36,133
36,106
36,079
36,052
Other liabilities
48,708
49,809
47,715
49,450
51,580
Total liabilities
3,005,026
2,794,116
2,647,647
2,518,547
2,398,524
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized
80
80
79
79
79
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,230)
(3,425)
(1,435)
(1,469)
(1,173)
Additional paid-in capital
117,714
117,286
114,226
113,501
112,604
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(10,143)
(6,393)
(740)
(248)
400
Retained earnings
178,216
170,976
165,771
153,766
139,749
Total shareholders' equity
282,637
278,524
277,901
265,629
251,659
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
2,784,176
2,650,183
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
35.39
34.90
35.07
33.57
31.86
Stock price:
High
50.09
65.02
64.73
53.50
55.26
Low
42.25
50.84
52.73
48.62
47.61
Period end
43.59
50.84
62.49
53.50
51.16
Common shares outstanding
7,986
7,981
7,925
7,913
7,900
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
4
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
259
265
270
7,400
1,048
Commercial business
-
-
-
1,469
37
Consumer
Real estate
183
739
989
1,461
2,372
Home equity
200
815
653
818
426
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
2,289
2,713
2,952
2,730
2,883
Total nonaccrual loans
2,931
4,532
4,864
13,878
6,766
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
366
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,931
4,532
4,864
13,878
7,132
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.09%
0.15%
0.17%
0.50%
0.27%
Total loans
0.10%
0.17%
0.20%
0.58%
0.32%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$
3,558
3,241
3,299
4,044
4,622
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
losses
7.29%
7.83%
12.61%
14.90%
13.36%
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
32,944
30,408
36,075
41,912
43,499
CECL adjustment
-
1,500
-
-
-
Loans charged-off
(316)
(169)
(1,509)
(243)
(8)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
39
180
42
406
321
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(277)
11
(1,467)
163
313
Provision for credit losses
1,525
1,025
(4,200)
(6,000)
(1,900)
Balance, end of period
$
34,192
32,944
30,408
36,075
41,912
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
1.51 %
1.86 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.22 %
259.95 %
619.47 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.04 %
0.00 %
0.24 %
(0.03 %)
(0.06 %)
Total nonperforming assets decreased by $1.6 million to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022, compared to 726.9% on March 31, 2022 and 619.5% on June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 7.29%. The improvement over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of five, or $14.1 million in the aggregate, hotel loans we upgraded from substandard during the first quarter of 2022.
Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.
On June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $41.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. We had net charge-offs of $277 thousand, or 0.04% annualized, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $313 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Southern First Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:04 UTC.