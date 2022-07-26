Southern First Bancshares : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

Exhibit 99.1 Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022 Greenville, South Carolina, July 26, 2022 - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. "I am incredibly proud of the Southern First team as they generated significant new client relationships and record loan growth for the second quarter," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "During this time of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting transition in housing and mortgage, our team's efforts resulted in strong performance with solid growth in net interest income and book value." 2022 Second Quarter Highlights Net income was $7.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.90 for Q2 2022

Net interest income increased 16.1% to $24.9 million at Q2 2022, compared to $21.4 million at Q2 2021

Total loans increased 26% to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021

Total deposits increased 24% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021

Book value per common share increased to $35.39, or 11%, over Q2 2021

Completed move to new headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina Quarter Ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September30 June 30 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data): Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,240 7,970 12,005 14,017 10,323 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.90 0.98 1.49 1.75 1.29 Total revenue(1) 27,149 26,091 26,194 26,411 25,052 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.35% 3.37% 3.35% 3.38% 3.50% Return on average assets(3) 0.92% 1.10% 1.66% 2.03% 1.61% Return on average equity(3) 10.31% 11.60% 17.61% 21.67% 16.96% Efficiency ratio(4) 58.16% 56.28% 56.25% 53.15% 53.87% Noninterest expense to average assets (3) 2.02% 2.03% 2.06% 2.06% 2.10% Balance Sheet ($ in thousands): Total loans(5) $ 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 2,254,135 Total deposits 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018 2,310,892 Core deposits(6) 2,588,283 2,541,113 2,479,412 2,367,841 2,220,577 Total assets 3,287,663 3,073,234 2,925,548 2,784,176 2,650,183 Book value per common share 35.39 34.90 35.07 33.57 31.86 Loans to deposits 99.13% 98.25% 97.12% 98.19% 97.54% Holding Company Capital Ratios(7): Total risk-based capital ratio 13.97% 14.37% 14.90% 14.88% 14.98% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.83% 12.18% 12.65% 12.59% 12.63% Leverage ratio 9.71% 10.12% 10.18% 10.20% 10.27% Common equity tier 1 ratio(8) 11.33% 11.65% 12.09% 12.00% 12.00% Tangible common equity(9) 8.60% 9.06% 9.50% 9.54% 9.50% Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.09% 0.15% 0.17% 0.50% 0.27% Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses 7.29% 7.83% 12.61% 14.90% 13.36% Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5) 0.10% 0.13% 0.09% 0.49% 0.14% Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized) 0.02% 0.00% 0.06% (0.01%) 0.00% Allowance for credit losses/loans(5) 1.20% 1.24% 1.22% 1.51% 1.86% Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans 1,166.70% 726.88% 625.16% 259.95% 619.47% [Footnotes to table located on page 6] 1

INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Loans $ 26,610 23,931 23,661 23,063 22,409 Investment securities 448 474 410 355 269 Federal funds sold 180 59 66 68 53 Total interest income 27,238 24,464 24,137 23,486 22,731 Interest expense Deposits 1,844 908 900 934 920 Borrowings 510 392 380 380 381 Total interest expense 2,354 1,300 1,280 1,314 1,301 Net interest income 24,884 23,164 22,857 22,172 21,430 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 1,775 1,105 (4,200) (6,000) (1,900) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,109 22,059 27,057 28,172 23,330 Noninterest income Mortgage banking income 1,184 1,494 1,931 2,829 1,983 Service fees on deposit accounts 209 191 200 199 173 ATM and debit card income 563 528 560 542 521 Income from bank owned life insurance 315 315 312 321 331 Net lender and referral fees on PPP loans - 44 - - 268 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (394) - - - - Other income 388 355 334 348 346 Total noninterest income 2,265 2,927 3,337 4,239 3,622 Noninterest expense Compensation and benefits 9,915 9,456 9,208 9,064 8,724 Occupancy 2,219 1,778 2,081 1,685 1,552 Outside service and data processing costs 1,528 1,533 1,395 1,368 1,391 Insurance 367 260 342 244 262 Professional fees 693 599 682 694 615 Marketing 329 269 260 248 208 Other 737 790 767 736 743 Total noninterest expenses 15,788 14,685 14,735 14,039 13,495 Income before provision for income taxes 9,586 10,301 15,659 18,372 13,457 Income tax expense 2,346 2,331 3,654 4,355 3,134 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,240 7,970 12,005 14,017 10,323 Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.91 1.00 1.52 1.78 1.32 Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.90 0.98 1.49 1.75 1.29 Basic weighted average common shares 7,945 7,932 7,877 7,874 7,848 Diluted weighted average common shares 8,075 8,096 8,057 8,001 7,988 [Footnotes to table located on page 6] Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, a $731 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $3.1 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income was driven by an increase in noninterest expenses, as well as an increased provision for credit losses and a decrease in mortgage banking income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.5 million of loan growth during the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the second quarter of 2022, calculated under the new CECL methodology, includes a $1.5 million provision for loan losses and a $250,000 provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a reversal in the provision during the second quarter of 2022 as the economy showed improvement after the onset of the pandemic. 2

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $662 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $1.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income was the driving factor in the change in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, or a $1.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, and a $2.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior periods due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. Our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums, while the increase in professional fees related to higher legal, consulting and appraisal fees. Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022, 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(3) Balance Expense Rate(3) Balance Expense Rate(3) Interest-earning assets Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits $ 80,909 $ 180 0.89% $ 89,096 $ 59 0.27% $ 119,211 $ 53 0.18% Investment securities, taxable 98,527 404 1.64% 113,101 425 1.52% 85,306 212 1.00% Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 10,382 56 2.16% 11,899 64 2.17% 11,599 74 2.56% Loans(10) 2,795,274 26,610 3.82% 2,573,978 23,931 3.77% 2,240,236 22,409 4.01% Total interest-earning assets 2,985,092 27,250 3.66% 2,788,074 24,479 3.56% 2,456,352 22,748 3.71% Noninterest-earning assets 154,659 152,565 117,836 Total assets $3,139,751 $2,940,639 $2,574,188 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW accounts $ 389,563 144 0.15% $ 406,054 115 0.11% $ 298,446 46 0.06% Savings & money market 1,267,174 1,200 0.38% 1,242,225 618 0.20% 1,131,391 580 0.21% Time deposits 278,101 500 0.72% 158,720 175 0.45% 175,612 294 0.67% Total interest-bearing deposits 1,934,838 1,844 0.38% 1,806,999 908 0.20% 1,605,449 920 0.23% FHLB advances and other borrowings 53,179 105 0.79% 16,626 12 0.29% 44 2 18.23% Subordinated debentures 36,143 405 4.49% 36,116 380 4.27% 36,035 379 4.22% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,024,160 2,354 0.47% 1,859,741 1,300 0.28% 1,641,528 1,301 0.32% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 833,943 802,299 688,576 Shareholders' equity 281,648 278,600 244,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,139,751 $2,940,639 $2,574,188 Net interest spread 3.19% 3.28% 3.39% Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin $24,896 3.35% $23,179 3.37% $21,447 3.50% Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 12 15 17 Net interest income $24,884 $23,164 $21,430 [Footnotes to table located on page 6] Net interest income was $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a $2.8 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $221.3 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 3.82%, five basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, resulting primarily from $555.0 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, despite a 19-basis point decrease in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.35% 3

for the second quarter of 2022, a two-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022, and a 15-basis point decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2021. Reduced rates on our interest-earning assets, combined with higher costs on our interest-bearing liabilities, resulted in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021. BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited Ending Balance June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 21,090 20,992 21,770 17,944 17,093 Federal funds sold 124,462 95,093 86,882 47,440 75,327 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 36,538 33,131 58,557 63,149 61,377 Total cash and cash equivalents 182,090 149,216 167,209 128,533 153,797 Investment securities: Investment securities available for sale 98,991 106,978 120,281 113,802 91,232 Other investments 5,065 4,104 4,021 2,820 2,770 Total investment securities 104,056 111,082 124,302 116,622 94,002 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,329 17,840 13,556 31,641 36,427 Loans (5) 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 2,254,135 Less allowance for credit losses (34,192) (32,944) (30,408) (36,075) (41,912) Loans, net 2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469 2,352,972 2,212,223 Bank owned life insurance 50,463 50,148 49,833 49,521 49,200 Property and equipment, net 96,674 95,129 92,370 78,456 69,193 Deferred income taxes 15,078 10,635 8,397 16,591 25,025 Other assets 9,960 10,859 10,412 9,840 10,316 Total assets $ 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548 2,784,176 2,650,183 Liabilities Deposits $ 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018 2,310,892 FHLB Advances 50,000 - - - - Subordinated debentures 36,160 36,133 36,106 36,079 36,052 Other liabilities 48,708 49,809 47,715 49,450 51,580 Total liabilities 3,005,026 2,794,116 2,647,647 2,518,547 2,398,524 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized - - - - - Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized 80 80 79 79 79 Nonvested restricted stock (3,230) (3,425) (1,435) (1,469) (1,173) Additional paid-in capital 117,714 117,286 114,226 113,501 112,604 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,143) (6,393) (740) (248) 400 Retained earnings 178,216 170,976 165,771 153,766 139,749 Total shareholders' equity 282,637 278,524 277,901 265,629 251,659 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548 2,784,176 2,650,183 Common Stock Book value per common share $ 35.39 34.90 35.07 33.57 31.86 Stock price: High 50.09 65.02 64.73 53.50 55.26 Low 42.25 50.84 52.73 48.62 47.61 Period end 43.59 50.84 62.49 53.50 51.16 Common shares outstanding 7,986 7,981 7,925 7,913 7,900 [Footnotes to table located on page 6] 4