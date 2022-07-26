Log in
    SFST   US8428731017

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES, INC.

(SFST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
45.88 USD   +0.33%
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022
PU
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Southern First Bancshares : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Exhibit 99.1

Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

Greenville, South Carolina, July 26, 2022 - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of the Southern First team as they generated significant new client relationships and record loan growth for the second quarter," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "During this time of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting transition in housing and mortgage, our team's efforts resulted in strong performance with solid growth in net interest income and book value."

2022 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $7.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.90 for Q2 2022
  • Net interest income increased 16.1% to $24.9 million at Q2 2022, compared to $21.4 million at Q2 2021
  • Total loans increased 26% to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
  • Total deposits increased 24% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
  • Book value per common share increased to $35.39, or 11%, over Q2 2021
  • Completed move to new headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina

Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September30

June 30

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):

Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,240

7,970

12,005

14,017

10,323

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.90

0.98

1.49

1.75

1.29

Total revenue(1)

27,149

26,091

26,194

26,411

25,052

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

3.35%

3.37%

3.35%

3.38%

3.50%

Return on average assets(3)

0.92%

1.10%

1.66%

2.03%

1.61%

Return on average equity(3)

10.31%

11.60%

17.61%

21.67%

16.96%

Efficiency ratio(4)

58.16%

56.28%

56.25%

53.15%

53.87%

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

2.02%

2.03%

2.06%

2.06%

2.10%

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):

Total loans(5)

$

2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

2,254,135

Total deposits

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

2,310,892

Core deposits(6)

2,588,283

2,541,113

2,479,412

2,367,841

2,220,577

Total assets

3,287,663

3,073,234

2,925,548

2,784,176

2,650,183

Book value per common share

35.39

34.90

35.07

33.57

31.86

Loans to deposits

99.13%

98.25%

97.12%

98.19%

97.54%

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.97%

14.37%

14.90%

14.88%

14.98%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.83%

12.18%

12.65%

12.59%

12.63%

Leverage ratio

9.71%

10.12%

10.18%

10.20%

10.27%

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

11.33%

11.65%

12.09%

12.00%

12.00%

Tangible common equity(9)

8.60%

9.06%

9.50%

9.54%

9.50%

Asset Quality Ratios:

Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.09%

0.15%

0.17%

0.50%

0.27%

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

7.29%

7.83%

12.61%

14.90%

13.36%

Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.10%

0.13%

0.09%

0.49%

0.14%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.02%

0.00%

0.06%

(0.01%)

0.00%

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.20%

1.24%

1.22%

1.51%

1.86%

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

1,166.70%

726.88%

625.16%

259.95%

619.47%

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

1

INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited

Quarter Ended

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

Jun 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest income

Loans

$

26,610

23,931

23,661

23,063

22,409

Investment securities

448

474

410

355

269

Federal funds sold

180

59

66

68

53

Total interest income

27,238

24,464

24,137

23,486

22,731

Interest expense

Deposits

1,844

908

900

934

920

Borrowings

510

392

380

380

381

Total interest expense

2,354

1,300

1,280

1,314

1,301

Net interest income

24,884

23,164

22,857

22,172

21,430

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

1,775

1,105

(4,200)

(6,000)

(1,900)

Net interest income after provision for credit

losses

23,109

22,059

27,057

28,172

23,330

Noninterest income

Mortgage banking income

1,184

1,494

1,931

2,829

1,983

Service fees on deposit accounts

209

191

200

199

173

ATM and debit card income

563

528

560

542

521

Income from bank owned life insurance

315

315

312

321

331

Net lender and referral fees on PPP loans

-

44

-

-

268

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

(394)

-

-

-

-

Other income

388

355

334

348

346

Total noninterest income

2,265

2,927

3,337

4,239

3,622

Noninterest expense

Compensation and benefits

9,915

9,456

9,208

9,064

8,724

Occupancy

2,219

1,778

2,081

1,685

1,552

Outside service and data processing costs

1,528

1,533

1,395

1,368

1,391

Insurance

367

260

342

244

262

Professional fees

693

599

682

694

615

Marketing

329

269

260

248

208

Other

737

790

767

736

743

Total noninterest expenses

15,788

14,685

14,735

14,039

13,495

Income before provision for income taxes

9,586

10,301

15,659

18,372

13,457

Income tax expense

2,346

2,331

3,654

4,355

3,134

Net income available to common

shareholders

$

7,240

7,970

12,005

14,017

10,323

Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.91

1.00

1.52

1.78

1.32

Earnings per common share - Diluted

0.90

0.98

1.49

1.75

1.29

Basic weighted average common shares

7,945

7,932

7,877

7,874

7,848

Diluted weighted average common shares

8,075

8,096

8,057

8,001

7,988

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, a $731 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $3.1 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income was driven by an increase in noninterest expenses, as well as an increased provision for credit losses and a decrease in mortgage banking income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.5 million of loan growth during the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the second quarter of 2022, calculated under the new CECL methodology, includes a $1.5 million provision for loan losses and a $250,000 provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a reversal in the provision during the second quarter of 2022 as the economy showed improvement after the onset of the pandemic.

2

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $662 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $1.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income was the driving factor in the change in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, or a $1.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, and a $2.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior periods due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. Our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums, while the increase in professional fees related to higher legal, consulting and appraisal fees.

Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022, 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate(3)

Balance

Expense

Rate(3)

Balance

Expense

Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets

Federal funds sold and interest-

bearing deposits

$

80,909

$

180

0.89%

$

89,096

$

59

0.27%

$

119,211

$

53

0.18%

Investment securities, taxable

98,527

404

1.64%

113,101

425

1.52%

85,306

212

1.00%

Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

10,382

56

2.16%

11,899

64

2.17%

11,599

74

2.56%

Loans(10)

2,795,274

26,610

3.82%

2,573,978

23,931

3.77%

2,240,236

22,409

4.01%

Total interest-earning assets

2,985,092

27,250

3.66%

2,788,074

24,479

3.56%

2,456,352

22,748

3.71%

Noninterest-earning assets

154,659

152,565

117,836

Total assets

$3,139,751

$2,940,639

$2,574,188

Interest-bearing liabilities

NOW accounts

$

389,563

144

0.15%

$

406,054

115

0.11%

$

298,446

46

0.06%

Savings & money market

1,267,174

1,200

0.38%

1,242,225

618

0.20%

1,131,391

580

0.21%

Time deposits

278,101

500

0.72%

158,720

175

0.45%

175,612

294

0.67%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,934,838

1,844

0.38%

1,806,999

908

0.20%

1,605,449

920

0.23%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

53,179

105

0.79%

16,626

12

0.29%

44

2

18.23%

Subordinated debentures

36,143

405

4.49%

36,116

380

4.27%

36,035

379

4.22%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,024,160

2,354

0.47%

1,859,741

1,300

0.28%

1,641,528

1,301

0.32%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

833,943

802,299

688,576

Shareholders' equity

281,648

278,600

244,084

Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$3,139,751

$2,940,639

$2,574,188

Net interest spread

3.19%

3.28%

3.39%

Net interest income (tax equivalent) /

margin

$24,896

3.35%

$23,179

3.37%

$21,447

3.50%

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

12

15

17

Net interest income

$24,884

$23,164

$21,430

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a $2.8 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $221.3 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 3.82%, five basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, resulting primarily from $555.0 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, despite a 19-basis point decrease in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.35%

3

for the second quarter of 2022, a two-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022, and a 15-basis point decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2021. Reduced rates on our interest-earning assets, combined with higher costs on our interest-bearing liabilities, resulted in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited

Ending Balance

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$

21,090

20,992

21,770

17,944

17,093

Federal funds sold

124,462

95,093

86,882

47,440

75,327

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

36,538

33,131

58,557

63,149

61,377

Total cash and cash equivalents

182,090

149,216

167,209

128,533

153,797

Investment securities:

Investment securities available for sale

98,991

106,978

120,281

113,802

91,232

Other investments

5,065

4,104

4,021

2,820

2,770

Total investment securities

104,056

111,082

124,302

116,622

94,002

Mortgage loans held for sale

18,329

17,840

13,556

31,641

36,427

Loans (5)

2,845,205

2,660,675

2,489,877

2,389,047

2,254,135

Less allowance for credit losses

(34,192)

(32,944)

(30,408)

(36,075)

(41,912)

Loans, net

2,811,013

2,627,731

2,459,469

2,352,972

2,212,223

Bank owned life insurance

50,463

50,148

49,833

49,521

49,200

Property and equipment, net

96,674

95,129

92,370

78,456

69,193

Deferred income taxes

15,078

10,635

8,397

16,591

25,025

Other assets

9,960

10,859

10,412

9,840

10,316

Total assets

$

3,287,663

3,072,640

2,925,548

2,784,176

2,650,183

Liabilities

Deposits

$

2,870,158

2,708,174

2,563,826

2,433,018

2,310,892

FHLB Advances

50,000

-

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

36,160

36,133

36,106

36,079

36,052

Other liabilities

48,708

49,809

47,715

49,450

51,580

Total liabilities

3,005,026

2,794,116

2,647,647

2,518,547

2,398,524

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized

-

-

-

-

-

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized

80

80

79

79

79

Nonvested restricted stock

(3,230)

(3,425)

(1,435)

(1,469)

(1,173)

Additional paid-in capital

117,714

117,286

114,226

113,501

112,604

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,143)

(6,393)

(740)

(248)

400

Retained earnings

178,216

170,976

165,771

153,766

139,749

Total shareholders' equity

282,637

278,524

277,901

265,629

251,659

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,287,663

3,072,640

2,925,548

2,784,176

2,650,183

Common Stock

Book value per common share

$

35.39

34.90

35.07

33.57

31.86

Stock price:

High

50.09

65.02

64.73

53.50

55.26

Low

42.25

50.84

52.73

48.62

47.61

Period end

43.59

50.84

62.49

53.50

51.16

Common shares outstanding

7,986

7,981

7,925

7,913

7,900

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

4

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited

Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonperforming Assets

Commercial

Non-owner occupied RE

$

259

265

270

7,400

1,048

Commercial business

-

-

-

1,469

37

Consumer

Real estate

183

739

989

1,461

2,372

Home equity

200

815

653

818

426

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

2,289

2,713

2,952

2,730

2,883

Total nonaccrual loans

2,931

4,532

4,864

13,878

6,766

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

366

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,931

4,532

4,864

13,878

7,132

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:

Total assets

0.09%

0.15%

0.17%

0.50%

0.27%

Total loans

0.10%

0.17%

0.20%

0.58%

0.32%

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$

3,558

3,241

3,299

4,044

4,622

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit

losses

7.29%

7.83%

12.61%

14.90%

13.36%

Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September30

June 30

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses

Balance, beginning of period

$

32,944

30,408

36,075

41,912

43,499

CECL adjustment

-

1,500

-

-

-

Loans charged-off

(316)

(169)

(1,509)

(243)

(8)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

39

180

42

406

321

Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(277)

11

(1,467)

163

313

Provision for credit losses

1,525

1,025

(4,200)

(6,000)

(1,900)

Balance, end of period

$

34,192

32,944

30,408

36,075

41,912

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.20 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

1.51 %

1.86 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1,166.70 %

726.88 %

625.22 %

259.95 %

619.47 %

Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.04 %

0.00 %

0.24 %

(0.03 %)

(0.06 %)

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $1.6 million to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022, compared to 726.9% on March 31, 2022 and 619.5% on June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 7.29%. The improvement over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of five, or $14.1 million in the aggregate, hotel loans we upgraded from substandard during the first quarter of 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.

On June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $41.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. We had net charge-offs of $277 thousand, or 0.04% annualized, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $313 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southern First Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
