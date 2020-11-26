Southern Gold : Director Retirement

Southern Gold Limited (ASX: SAU, 'Southern Gold', the 'Company'), wishes to advise that long serving Non-Executive Director, Mr David Turvey, has retired from the Board effective from close of business yesterday. With the appointment of two new directors earlier this year, confirmed at yesterday's Annual General Meeting, Mr Turvey assisted during their transition over the last few months and ensured an orderly hand-over. With Mr Turvey's retirement, the number of Non-Executive Directors at Southern Gold drops to four, with total number of Directors, including two Executive Directors, now at six.

Southern Gold's Chairman, Mr Greg Boulton, commented:

'On behalf of the Board I would like to thank David for his exemplary service since he first joined the company in 2010. The company has gone through many changes in the last 10 years with several critical strategic decision points along the way and David has made a significant contribution to where the company sits today - a well-funded exploration company with a strong balance sheet, a focus on South Korea and with a conviction that we sit on the cusp of a significant discovery.

I would also like to personally thank David for his insightful contributions over the last 10 years. He was a pleasure to work with and I wish him well in his future endeavours.'

Authorised for release by Simon Mitchell, Managing Director of Southern Gold Limited.

Southern Gold Limited: Company Profile

Southern Gold Ltd is a successful gold explorer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX ticker 'SAU'). Southern Gold owns 100% of a substantial portfolio of high-grade gold projects in South Korea that are largely greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in the south-west of the country. Backed by a first-class technical team, including renowned geologist Douglas Kirwin, Southern Gold's aim is to find world-class epithermal gold-silver deposits in a jurisdiction that has seen very little modern exploration. Southern Gold also holds a 50% equity interest in a Joint Venture company operated by JV partner, London-listed Bluebird Merchant Ventures (BMV), that is looking to start gold production at the Kochang and Gubong projects in South Korea. This JV interest is currently in a sale process with BMV.