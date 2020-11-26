Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Southern Gold Limited    SAU   AU000000SAU3

SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED

(SAU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.105 AUD   +7.14%
05:51pSOUTHERN GOLD : Director Retirement
PU
11/25SOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Operations Update
PU
11/06SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED : - SAU Investor Webinar Briefing
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern Gold : Director Retirement

11/26/2020 | 05:51pm EST
Southern Gold Limited (ASX: SAU, 'Southern Gold', the 'Company'), wishes to advise that long serving Non-Executive Director, Mr David Turvey, has retired from the Board effective from close of business yesterday. With the appointment of two new directors earlier this year, confirmed at yesterday's Annual General Meeting, Mr Turvey assisted during their transition over the last few months and ensured an orderly hand-over. With Mr Turvey's retirement, the number of Non-Executive Directors at Southern Gold drops to four, with total number of Directors, including two Executive Directors, now at six.

Southern Gold's Chairman, Mr Greg Boulton, commented:

'On behalf of the Board I would like to thank David for his exemplary service since he first joined the company in 2010. The company has gone through many changes in the last 10 years with several critical strategic decision points along the way and David has made a significant contribution to where the company sits today - a well-funded exploration company with a strong balance sheet, a focus on South Korea and with a conviction that we sit on the cusp of a significant discovery.

I would also like to personally thank David for his insightful contributions over the last 10 years. He was a pleasure to work with and I wish him well in his future endeavours.'

Authorised for release by Simon Mitchell, Managing Director of Southern Gold Limited.

Further Information

Simon Mitchell Lexi O'Halloran

08 8368 8888 Investor and Media Relations

info@southerngold.com.au lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Southern Gold Limited: Company Profile

Southern Gold Ltd is a successful gold explorer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX ticker 'SAU'). Southern Gold owns 100% of a substantial portfolio of high-grade gold projects in South Korea that are largely greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in the south-west of the country. Backed by a first-class technical team, including renowned geologist Douglas Kirwin, Southern Gold's aim is to find world-class epithermal gold-silver deposits in a jurisdiction that has seen very little modern exploration. Southern Gold also holds a 50% equity interest in a Joint Venture company operated by JV partner, London-listed Bluebird Merchant Ventures (BMV), that is looking to start gold production at the Kochang and Gubong projects in South Korea. This JV interest is currently in a sale process with BMV.

Disclaimer

Southern Gold Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:50:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,17 M -3,07 M -3,07 M
Net cash 2020 2,93 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Southern Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Francis Mitchell Managing Director & Executive Director
Gregory Colin Boulton Non-Executive Chairman
Ray Ridge Chief Financial Officer
David J. Turvey Non-Executive Director
Peter Bamford Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHERN GOLD LIMITED-47.50%15
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION26.52%24 899
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED36.59%7 597
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED31.58%6 133
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.236.78%4 327
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED23.65%2 510
